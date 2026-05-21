Wellness Re-creating a ’90s summer is trending in parenthood Embracing elements of this popular trend can help your kids with creativity, negotiation skills and more. With less screentime and more freedom to explore, children can create the kind of outdoor memories that made summers in the 1990s so memorable. (Courtesy of Charlotte B. Teagle/AJC 2004)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 43 minutes ago Share

With less screen time, more independence and fond memories of riding bikes around the neighborhood, the joy of being a child in the 1990s is now distant enough to evoke a sense of nostalgia. Like many past eras, the ‘90s are often remembered as a simpler time to grow up. That may be why social media is abuzz with parents trying to create elements of a “’90s summer” for their kids. The idea was popular last year, and it’s returned for another go this summer.

Susan Mosley, a parenting coach in Atlanta, supports many aspects of the trend, saying that it was indeed a simpler time when children were less anxious and parents were more in control of what their kids were exposed to. “I love the idea,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But it’s not realistic to go full ’90s summer. It’s not going to happen.” Mosley noted that children undoubtedly will still spend time with peers whose families are not making the same changes. And whether parents like it or not, today’s children are growing up in a highly digital, connected world. Parents, set expectations now One piece of advice the parenting coach stresses is to prepare for any ’90s summer-style changes before implementing them.

“If you have a parenting partner, sit down and talk with them about what’s the goal, and what are our paths to get there,” Mosley said, while also pointing out that parents should be willing to model the behavior they’d like to see in their children.

Parents can take the lead by spending less time glued to phones and other devices, and make room for more unstructured, screen-free time together. Minimizing screen time, however, will likely come with some initial resistance, so be prepared for a period of discomfort. “With parents today, I find they have a very low tolerance for their child’s discomfort,” Mosley shared. She compares the transition to running your first 5K. The early stages may feel challenging, but if families push through, children often adjust and can learn to enjoy the experience. ‘But Mom … I’m bored!’ As kids have less screen time, they’ll gain more time for other activities. They may complain about being bored, but good things — like finding a new hobby or playing with friends outside — are often the result of this uncomfortable, unfamiliar feeling. “There’s a gift to boredom,” Mosley said.

She recommends replacing some of the screen time kids are losing with activities they will look forward to, like a membership to a nearby pool. Offering an appealing alternative can make the transition easier while encouraging children to stay active, socialize and enjoy the outdoors instead of staring at their phones or tablets. Beyond the outdoor fun, activities like pickup games and neighborhood sports pay other dividends. “They are learning so many life skills,” Mosley said. From negotiating which team bats first to agreeing on special rules, children practice communication, compromise and decision-making. And when disagreements arise, they gain valuable experience learning how to resolve conflicts. Parents should also talk with their children about the potential risks of classic summer activities, such as climbing a tree. They may need to accept that minor injuries can happen when kids are given more freedom to explore and play. While no one wants a child to get hurt, Mosley said that even the occasional broken bone can happen. That’s part of growing up, and most children recover quickly with a memorable story to tell.