Metro Atlanta Daily showers through Memorial Day and beyond to bring rain, flood risks GDOT says crews cleared drains of trash and debris after Wednesday’s flash flood. The southbound side of Northside Drive near Whitehall Street in Atlanta remains closed because of standing water Thursday morning after rain showers Wednesday. North Georgia will see more rain in the coming days, possibly causing more flooding. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Caroline Silva 48 minutes ago Share

Summerlike weather has arrived and so has the humidity. Georgians who have battled wildfires and continue to suffer from a long drought may be relieved to hear about a forecast full of desperately needed rain. But the string of stormy days may dampen your Memorial Day plans on Monday and cause localized flash flooding at times.

Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday through the holiday weekend and beyond for all of North and Middle Georgia, the National Weather Service said. “Basically, we’re in a very wet pattern right now, and this pattern looks like it’s going to continue at least for another week or two,” Vaughn Smith, a National Weather Service forecaster, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a Thursday phone interview. That’s on top of what Atlantans saw Wednesday, when downpours caused flash flooding, stranding drivers and temporarily creating a shallow waterway on the Downtown Connector. Along with the showers, heat has also settled over the area. Smith said temperatures have hovered in the 80s and 90s, about 4 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

On Memorial Day, the high will reach 83 degrees and rain is expected throughout the day in Atlanta, with the heaviest and most widespread showers coming after 2 p.m.

For the most part, the daily rainfall could come anytime throughout the day but afternoons tend to get soggier. The threat for severe weather remains low, according to the Weather Service, but gusty winds, frequent lightning and flash flooding could occur. Over a seven-day stretch from Thursday to Wednesday, Smith said areas north of I-20 could get between 2 to 4 inches of rain. That means every day will see about a half inch. Some isolated areas, such as parts of northeast Georgia and northern Fulton County, could get slightly higher totals. Smith said North Georgia already got between a half inch to 2½ inches of rain Wednesday, flooding areas in Atlanta. Some of that standing water had yet to fully recede Thursday morning. The southbound side of Northside Drive near Whitehall Street remains closed early Thursday. Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through the holiday weekend and beyond for all of North and Middle Georgia. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Smith described Wednesday’s storm as a “typical Georgia summertime storm” and said poor drainage caused water to settle on roads in urban areas. The downpours expected over the next several days won’t be much different from what came Wednesday, he added.

“It also looked like there were some drainage issues with some of the drains, so that water didn’t have anywhere to go, so it just piled up very quickly,” Smith said. “But we did notice that some of our creeks around the area did not really rise as fast as what you saw on the roadways, so we didn’t have any creek flooding or any river flooding.” The city of Atlanta said in a Wednesday statement it was coordinating with departments to address hazards, drainage concerns and public safety amid the flooding. A city spokesperson said drivers should avoid standing water and report nonemergency issues through ATL311. Natalie Dale, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said crews worked late Wednesday to check and clear drains of trash and debris. “A good reminder to people that their trash has to go somewhere and when they litter on a roadway system … their trash will end up in the system often causing issues,” Dale said, adding that it includes tires and other vehicle debris. Officials from the Atlanta Department of Transportation and Atlanta Watershed Management did not immediately respond to requests for information about storm preparations and flood protection efforts.