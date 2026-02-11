Arts & Entertainment The Roots and two other Grammy winners will headline Atlanta Jazz Festival The free three-day event returns to Piedmont Park on Memorial Day weekend. 68fb158bc9b7fb3bf51fc0fd Atlanta, Ga: Hip Hop band The Roots played a tight set and brought out Havoc of Mobb Deep for an extremely well-rounded set . Photo taken Saturday October 25, 2025 at Piedmont Park. uatl 102625 omf day 1 (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Kamasi Washington, The Roots and PJ Morton will headline this year’s Atlanta Jazz Festival. The trio of Grammy winners are among over a dozen acts who will perform during the free three-day event that will take place May 23-25 at Piedmont Park. Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, which hosts the festival, announced the star-studded lineup during an event at the Illuminarium on Tuesday night. There, city officials and festival organizers talked about the 49th annual iteration, along with inviting some acts to speak about performing at the event for the first time.

Kendrick Lamar (from left), Jack Antonoff, Ruchaun Aker, Sounwave, Kamasi Washington, and SZA accept the award for record of the year for "Luther" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. Cher (third from left) looks on. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) “We are living in a time where arts and culture, artistry, festivals, music is so essential,” Adriane Jefferson, director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, said. “It’s so important to bring people together. Bringing joy into our world is really key for our festivals to continue because our voices speak loud during a time when we really need to be deep and reflective. The Atlanta Jazz Festival provides that space.” Jefferson said this year’s lineup represents the history and evolution of jazz music, adding that the bill of performers is a “full-circle moment.” The festival will kick off with an Atlanta native (rising blues-rock musician Buddy Red, who also is rapper T.I.’s eldest son) and will end with an artist whose career bloomed in the city (Morton, who attended Morehouse College). Red will make his debut at the event on May 23, telling Tuesday’s crowd he couldn’t wait to “serve as another great example on that stage what it means to be from Atlanta.”

Morton, the festival’s closer, wasn’t at Tuesday’s event, but he’s among the lineup’s impressive offering of Grammy winners. Morton, also a keyboardist for pop-rock band Maroon 5, won best gospel album with Darrel Walls at this month’s Grammy Awards. Washington also won a Grammy this year in the record of the year category for co-producing Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s hit “Luther.”

Additional Grammy winners in the lineup include Esperanza Spalding, Nate Smith, and Christian McBride (playing with his band Ursa Major). Other highlights include Aja Monet, Nicole Zuraitis, Destin Conrad, Cleveland P. Jones, Myron McKinley Trio, Donnie, Butcher Brown and Cody Matlock. Five acts will perform each day. Buddy Red. (Quadir Thomas) Formed by former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson in 1978, the Atlanta Jazz Festival has evolved into one of the largest free public jazz and arts festivals in the country, with roughly 200,000 annual attendees. Last year’s fest included headliners Russell Gunn and Derrick Hodge.