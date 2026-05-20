Metro Atlanta Traveling for Memorial Day weekend? Here’s when to expect the worst traffic. Nearly 1.4 million Georgians will take a trip over the long holiday weekend, AAA says. These interstates will be the busiest. Memorial Day weekend is a typically busy period for road travel, with the peak traffic days expected Thursday and Friday before the holiday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Vanessa McCray 21 minutes ago Share

If your Memorial Day weekend plans involve going to the beach or a family barbecue, you might want to pack your patience along with a bathing suit and burgers. Travel experts expect traffic congestion throughout the state, with the longest backups in metro Atlanta, Middle Georgia and the state’s southeast region near the coast.

For motorists, the worst time to hit the road will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, when the Georgia Department of Transportation predicts the heaviest traffic on metro Atlanta interstates. Those two days are also expected to be the busiest at the Atlanta airport, officials said. The three-day weekend, which can stretch longer for those getting extra time off work, marks the unofficial start to summer. Most metro Atlanta school districts wrap up their academic years this week, and AAA auto club predicts 1.37 million Georgians will travel over a five-day period starting Thursday. By far, most will opt to drive, with about 1.2 million motorists expected on the road. Georgia’s holiday travel totals are expected to increase, but by less than 1% over last year, AAA said. Nationally, Memorial Day travel is expected to set record levels with nearly 45 million Americans heading somewhere, but the predicted volume represents “the smallest year-over-year increase in more than a decade,” Montrae Waiters, AAA spokesperson, said in a statement.

That limited growth is partly because of inflation and higher gas costs as travelers watch their wallets. While people are still traveling, they’re looking to save money by shortening or combing trips or staying closer to home, Waiters said.

Gas prices Fuel prices are averaging just over $4 a gallon for regular unleaded statewide as of Wednesday, according to AAA. The cost has stayed nearly flat over the last week, but it is up about $1.09 a gallon from a year ago. Georgia’s average is about 50 cents a gallon cheaper than the national average, AAA reports. Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week an extension of the gas tax holiday through June 3. Road travel After the predicted heavy traffic Thursday and Friday afternoons and evenings, motorists maneuvering around metro Atlanta interstates can expect more typical levels of congestion on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., GDOT said. Travel early Saturday or on Sunday and Monday if you want a reprieve, that’s when GDOT expects interstate traffic to be “light to normal.” Typical traffic congestion is expected to return for the Tuesday afternoon work commute.

GDOT anticipates some of the worst traffic statewide on I-75 between Atlanta and Stockbridge, on I-16 in east Georgia near Savannah, and on interstates near Macon. The state will suspend all interstate lane closures from noon Friday through 5 a.m. Tuesday. Air travel Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials expect to see some 2.7 million passengers over the next week, through Wednesday, May 27. That’s a slight increase from the same time period last year. The busiest day at the airport will be Friday with nearly 379,000 passengers moving in and out of the terminals, officials say. “We are prepared for the increased volume, and we are working to make sure travelers have the information they need before they arrive at ATL, from timing expectations to real-time travel updates, to help support a smoother travel experience,” said airport General Manager Ricky Smith.