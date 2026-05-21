Things to do Headed to the Atlanta Jazz Festival? Here’s what to know. Annual event at Piedmont Park will be first major gathering since 404 Day shooting. Food vendors, an artisan market and free live jazz at the Atlanta Jazz Festival attracted roughly 200,000 people to Piedmont Park over Memorial Day weekend last year. (Photo by John Stephens)

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, which means, for the 49th year, music fans will be treated to free jazz courtesy of the Atlanta Jazz Festival. Held Saturday-Monday in Piedmont Park in Midtown, the festival will feature performances from more than a dozen acts on the main stage, in addition to workshops, a kids zone and vendors.

The Atlanta Jazz Fest’s return to Piedmont Park comes at a time of heightened tension and concern over security. At April’s 404 Festival, the last major event held at the park that drew a large crowd, two teenagers were shot inside the crowded Midtown park. A 16-year-old girl, who appeared to have been an innocent bystander, was killed in the shooting. The annual 404 Day events were marred with what Atlanta residents called a lack of traffic control around Piedmont Park, which created gridlock throughout the surrounding neighborhoods.

The Atlanta Police Department said they could not give specific information regarding officer deployments around the event this weekend “due to operational security.”

“We are no strangers to large events being held at venues throughout our city, and we are prepared for the Annual Jazz Fest,” APD said in a statement. Chris Beauregard, a Virginia-Highland resident of 15 years, said that he is excited about the Jazz Festival despite the April shooting. Following the shooting, he wrote an essay for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution where he noted: “Several preventable missteps by city officials made this chaos almost inevitable.” “Neighbors saw no regular visible police presence around the park, open-container drinking and drug use went unmoderated, and festival goers parked their cars in residential neighborhoods blaring music and revving engines,” he wrote. In a recent interview with the AJC, Beauregard said an increased police presence should help optimize the festiva-goer experience.

“I’m feeling better with the police’s increased presence in the park as a response to the stabbing on the Beltline,” he said. “There’s been police officers visible within the park throughout most of the day since that incident. I think it’s incredibly important for our society to ensure that public spaces are appropriately policed.” Read on to find out everything you need to know before checking out Atlanta Jazz Fest this weekend. Where and when is the Atlanta Jazz Festival? The festival runs from Saturday, May 23-Monday, May 25 at Piedmont Park in Midtown. The main stage is located at Monroe Drive NE and 10th Street. How much does the Atlanta Jazz Festival cost? It’s free! The event is funded through corporate sponsorships and the nonprofit organization Atlanta Jazz Festival, Inc. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Jazz Festival (@atlantajazzfestival)

Who is performing at the Atlanta Jazz Festival? The Design Essentials stage will host 15 performers across three days. On Saturday, Buddy Red will begin his set at 1 p.m., followed by Aja Monet, Nate Smith and Christian McBride and Ursa Major. Headliner Kamasi Washington will take the stage at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, Cleveland P. Jones will perform at 1 p.m., followed by the Myron McKinley Trio, Donnie-The Colored Section and Esperanza Spalding. Headliners The Roots will perform at 9 p.m.

Finally, on Monday, Cody Matlock will perform at 1 p.m., followed by Nicole Zuraitis, Destin Conrad and Butcher Brown. PJ Morton will end the night with a performance at 9 p.m. Read more about the headliners and the lineup’s Grammy ties here. In this file photo, Kamasi Washington performs on the Pyramid Stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton in June 2019 in Glastonbury, England. Dinner Party, a new supergroup of bicoastal jazz and hip-hop luminaries: L.A.'s Kamasi Washington and Terrace Martin, New York's Robert Glasper and North Carolina producer 9th Wonder (Patrick Douthit), released "Freeze Tag" in late June. (Leon Neal/Getty Images/TNS) How do I get to the Atlanta Jazz Festival? Most side streets near the park are designated as residential only, with a fine for those without the proper permits.

Festival organizers suggest using rideshare apps such as Lyft and Uber, with 1077 Piedmont Ave. NE as the drop-off location. MARTA’s Midtown and Arts Center are within walking distance from the park. For those coming by bike, a free bike valet station is on 10th Street near Park Tavern. What are the Jazz 101 Workshops? The free Jazz 101 Workshops will offer three opportunities each day for festivalgoers to learn about jazz through conversations, demonstrations, and interactive experiences led by artists and industry professionals. Workshops include Writing for Indigenous Sounds: Jazz, Identity & Memory; Women In Jazz: Songwriting, Storytelling & Sound with Nicole Zuraitis; and The Business of Jazz: Building a Sustainable Artist Life.