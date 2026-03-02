News A.M. ATL: At war Plus: Mystery on Murder Creek

The soul is ready. The sinuses are wary. WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT IRAN An Atlanta demonstration against the government of Iran on Sunday. The U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran over the weekend — and triggered a war. Let’s take a quick look at where things stand.

Troops killed: The military announced Sunday that three U.S. troops had been killed during the attacks. Multiple media outlets reported that the service members — whose identities have not been released — were killed during an Iranian drone strike on a military base in Kuwait.

Five more troops were seriously wounded.

Preliminary estimates had 201 people dead in Iran, where a girls elementary school was hit. The Supreme Leader: Officials on both sides confirmed that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who led Iran’s Islamic Republic for nearly four decades, had also been killed. Other fallout: Iran launched airstrikes on Dubai and Bahrain. Pakistanis supporting Iran tried to storm the U.S. Consulate in Karachi, leaving 22 dead. Law enforcement officials are reportedly investigating whether the Iran attacks motivated a mass shooter in Austin, Texas. Oil prices are up. What now: Iran’s “new potential leadership” said it’s open to talks with President Donald Trump. Trump — who suggested operations in Iran could last four or five weeks — said he’ll “eventually” do so.

The president said there will likely (and “sadly”) be more American casualties: “That’s the way it is.” The local angle: Georgia Republicans rallied behind Trump. Said U.S. Rep. Mike Collins: “Under President Trump, the United States will no longer stand idly by while our enemies plot against us and chant ‘Death to America.’” Democrats not so much. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff: “Trump has launched this regime change war and put American forces at risk without presenting evidence of an imminent threat, without clear objectives, without having exhausted diplomacy, without a plan for the aftermath, and without the consent of Congress.”

The opinion page: AJC guest writers of Iranian heritage also weighed in. 📝 Batool Zamani, president of Iranian American Community of Georgia, called for leaders to listen to the Iranian people and their demands for "freedom, accountability and democratic change." 📝 Shohreh Mirfendereski, a retired DeKalb County teacher, offered her own warning. "The experiences of Afghanistan and Iraq offer sobering lessons," she wrote. "Political transformation imposed from outside rarely produces durable institutions or public trust. Iran's future must therefore be shaped from within, grounded in domestic legitimacy rather than foreign intervention or symbolic leadership."

A FAMILY IN MOURNING Consweulo Davis (left) mourns the death of wife Linda Davis alongside Davis' sister, Andrea Chang. Linda Davis died on Presidents Day, in a Savannah-area car crash involving a Guatemalan man being chased by federal immigration agents. The beloved special education teacher was also a wife, daughter and sister. A karaoke star. A fashionista. A natural nurturer. Her family recently sat down with the AJC’s Adam Van Brimmer.

🚌 MARTA launching revamped bus network. More buses and shorter wait times, plus a “last-mile” van service. The Gridlock Guy approves. A LAKE COUNTRY WHODUNIT There’s a mystery malingering around Murder Creek. It ain’t what you’re thinking. “The suspect(s),” writes Putnam County Sheriff Howard R. Sills, “will absolutely use an older-model, American-manufactured pickup truck as his sole or primary mode of transportation. … The bed of such a vehicle will most likely contain rods and reels (especially Zebco model 33) along with cane poles, logging chains, 5-gallon buckets, fatwood lighter knots, and be littered with empty beer cans along with a few plastic bags of garbage.” This story is an absolute delight — and it’s written by Macon bureau chief Joe Kovac Jr.

We always read Joe Kovac Jr. 🔎 READ MORE: Mystery at Murder Creek: The vanishings no one noticed BAD DAY FOR A RUN A retired sergeant working traffic detail at Sunday’s Publix Atlanta Marathon got hit by a car and was briefly hospitalized. Then things got weird. Festivities also included a women’s half marathon event, which served as the USA Track & Field Half Marathon Championships.

All fine and good … until an official race vehicle led three leading runners off course with less than 2 miles to go.

with less than 2 miles to go. Jess McClain, Emma Grace Hurley and Ednah Kurgat finished 9th, 12th and 13th after the nearly half-mile detour.

Drama mars finish of half-marathon national championships NEWS BITES

Inside job speculation follows Capitol blast. The bomb that blasted away half a dozen rooms in the U.S. Capitol was detonated in a washroom so little used that Senate Democratic Leader Mike Mansfield and many Capitol police did not even know it existed. This led to immediate speculation that Monday's bombing might have been an inside job, or that the bomb was planted by someone thoroughly familiar with that area of the building.