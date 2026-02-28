Georgia Republicans rally behind Trump after U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran

People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (Associated Press)

‘Under President Trump, the United States will no longer stand idly by while our enemies plot against us,’ congressman says.

The attacks escalated tensions in the Middle East and raised the prospect of a broader regional conflict.

Georgia political leaders began weighing in Saturday after the United States and Israel launched major military strikes on Iran .

Top Georgia Republicans swiftly aligned themselves with President Donald Trump, who framed the attacks as necessary to cripple Tehran’s missile program, halt its nuclear ambitions and confront the Iranian regime.

Many prominent Georgia Democrats didn’t issue immediate responses.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a Republican Senate candidate, backed the strikes, saying Trump acted squarely within his constitutional authority against “the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.”

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, echoed that support, thanking the president for his “strength and decisive action” to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.