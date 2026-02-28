Politics Georgia’s 2026 battlefield takes shape as election qualifying begins The five-day ritual at the state Capitol locks in matchups that could determine if Democrats can dent decades of GOP control. Democrats line up in 2024 to sign paperwork to run for election. Monday is the first day to file to qualify for upcoming legislative and congressional races. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

It’s one of the most peculiar rituals in Georgia politics. Every two years, would-be governors, senators, lawmakers, political newcomers and hopeless hopefuls snake through the second floor of the Capitol, taking a very public step toward power.

The five-day qualifying period begins Monday, launching a frenetic parade of candidates for every constitutional state office, a U.S. Senate seat, 14 U.S. House districts and all 236 seats in the General Assembly. The spectacle at the Gold Dome will shape the 2026 midterm elections — and keep Georgia squarely in the political conversation. Democrats hoping to chip away at the GOP’s decades-long hold on state government are casting the moment as a referendum on President Donald Trump. Republicans line up in 2024 to sign paperwork to run for election. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Republicans, who control every statewide office and both state legislative chambers, are framing the election as a choice between stability and a sharp left turn.

The scene is equal parts ceremony and chaos — speechifying and staged photos, news releases and social media stunts — all unfolding as rivals eye one another from across the marble floors.

This year’s qualifying also unfolds as the Legislature barrels toward March 6 and “Crossover Day,” the deadline for bills to pass at least one legislative chamber to have a chance at becoming law. U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga 7th District, gives an interview after signing paperwork in 2024 to qualify for reelection. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) And as always, expect surprises. Few can forget Lucy McBath’s last-minute pivot in 2018 from a state legislative bid to a U.S. House race before the qualifying window closed. This cycle, billionaire Rick Jackson has already upended the GOP race for governor, while Jen Jordan and Miracle Rankin stunned the legal establishment last week with challenges to sitting Georgia Supreme Court justices. Here’s what we’re watching.

Marquee players The governor’s race. The U.S. Senate contest. Statewide constitutional offices. Each filing will formalize campaigns that have been months — in some cases years — in the making. There has already been a shake-up. Democratic state Rep. Ruwa Romman pivoted from the governor’s race to an open state Senate seat, narrowing the field to five top contenders. RELATED Romman’s exit leaves few women running for Georgia’s top offices The top Democratic contenders for Georgia governor are (clockwise from top left) Keisha Lance Bottoms, Geoff Duncan, Jason Esteves, Derrick Jackson and Michael Thurmond On the GOP side, Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are slugging it out as if the other two rivals aren’t even in the race. But Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger insist they see a lane. In the Senate contest, Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff enters with a playing field that appears to tilt his way — at least for now — as Republicans jockey for position in a fractured primary.

U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins are racing to lock down their bases, while former football coach Derek Dooley argues he’s the only candidate built to win twice — first in a primary, then in November. Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in Georgia are ( from left): U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and Derek Dooley. (AJC file) Congressional crosscurrents Four U.S. House races. Dozens of contenders. There are wide-open contests to replace Carter and Collins, along with retiring U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who abruptly resigned in January. The Greene vacancy is the most complicated. The March 10 special election to complete the remainder of her term overlaps with the regular election cycle.

That means some candidates are filing twice — navigating two ballots, two timelines and potentially five rounds of voting. The open races aren’t the only heated contests. Several prominent Democrats have lined up to challenge U.S. Rep. David Scott, 80, whose age and health have prompted concern among party leaders. There are insurgent bids on the GOP side, too — including former Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon’s primary challenge to U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde. Down-ticket turmoil The volatility isn’t limited to the top of the ticket. State Sen. Josh McLaurin was preparing for a bruising Democratic primary for lieutenant governor against former Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Seth Clark. Clark abruptly withdrew Friday, citing personal reasons.