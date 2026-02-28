Georgia’s 2026 battlefield takes shape as election qualifying begins

It’s one of the most peculiar rituals in Georgia politics.
Every two years, would-be governors, senators, lawmakers, political newcomers and hopeless hopefuls snake through the second floor of the Capitol, taking a very public step toward power.
The five-day qualifying period begins Monday, launching a frenetic parade of candidates for every constitutional state office, a U.S. Senate seat, 14 U.S. House districts and all 236 seats in the General Assembly. The spectacle at the Gold Dome will shape the 2026 midterm elections — and keep Georgia squarely in the political conversation.
Democrats hoping to chip away at the GOP’s decades-long hold on state government are casting the moment as a referendum on President Donald Trump.
Republicans, who control every statewide office and both state legislative chambers, are framing the election as a choice between stability and a sharp left turn.
The scene is equal parts ceremony and chaos — speechifying and staged photos, news releases and social media stunts — all unfolding as rivals eye one another from across the marble floors.
This year’s qualifying also unfolds as the Legislature barrels toward March 6 and “Crossover Day,” the deadline for bills to pass at least one legislative chamber to have a chance at becoming law.
And as always, expect surprises. Few can forget Lucy McBath’s last-minute pivot in 2018 from a state legislative bid to a U.S. House race before the qualifying window closed.
This cycle, billionaire Rick Jackson has already upended the GOP race for governor, while Jen Jordan and Miracle Rankin stunned the legal establishment last week with challenges to sitting Georgia Supreme Court justices.
Here’s what we’re watching.
The governor’s race. The U.S. Senate contest. Statewide constitutional offices. Each filing will formalize campaigns that have been months — in some cases years — in the making.
There has already been a shake-up. Democratic state Rep. Ruwa Romman pivoted from the governor’s race to an open state Senate seat, narrowing the field to five top contenders.
On the GOP side, Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are slugging it out as if the other two rivals aren’t even in the race. But Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger insist they see a lane.
In the Senate contest, Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff enters with a playing field that appears to tilt his way — at least for now — as Republicans jockey for position in a fractured primary.
U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins are racing to lock down their bases, while former football coach Derek Dooley argues he’s the only candidate built to win twice — first in a primary, then in November.
Four U.S. House races. Dozens of contenders.
There are wide-open contests to replace Carter and Collins, along with retiring U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who abruptly resigned in January.
The Greene vacancy is the most complicated. The March 10 special election to complete the remainder of her term overlaps with the regular election cycle.
That means some candidates are filing twice — navigating two ballots, two timelines and potentially five rounds of voting.
The open races aren’t the only heated contests. Several prominent Democrats have lined up to challenge U.S. Rep. David Scott, 80, whose age and health have prompted concern among party leaders.
There are insurgent bids on the GOP side, too — including former Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon’s primary challenge to U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde.
The volatility isn’t limited to the top of the ticket.
State Sen. Josh McLaurin was preparing for a bruising Democratic primary for lieutenant governor against former Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Seth Clark. Clark abruptly withdrew Friday, citing personal reasons.
It might not be the last surprise. The filing deadline has a history of last-minute exits and unexpected entries as contenders face a put-up-or-shut-up moment.
The churn under the Gold Dome might be just as consequential.
Nine members of the Georgia Senate are seeking higher office, opening up competitive seats across the state. In the House, several high-profile retirements — including Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones and long-serving state Rep. Lynn Smith — guarantee a reshuffling.
And roughly a dozen legislative seats are already shaping up as November battlegrounds.
Democrats are eyeing suburban Atlanta districts they narrowly lost in 2024, while Republicans are zeroing in on vulnerable Middle Georgia seats as they try to protect their majorities in the Legislature.