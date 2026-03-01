Arts & Entertainment 11 metro Atlanta book and author events to check out in March Appearances and readings — featuring fiction, history, memoir and more — are happening all month long. Tom Junod’s “In the Days of My Youth I Was Told What It Means to Be a Man” and Vanessa Riley’s “Fire Sword & Sea” are just two of the bookish offerings happening around metro Atlanta in March. (Courtesy)

By Gina Webb – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

March kicks off with an eye-opening new history of Black women who changed the course of human rights; Robert Gwaltney follows up “The Cicada Tree” with a twisty Southern Gothic tale; Marie Benedict tells the story of the woman obsessed with finding Egypt’s lost female Pharaoh; and National Magazine Award winner Tom Junod talks about his quest to understand the hidden sides of his charismatic father. Keisha N. Blain, “Without Fear: Black Women and the Making of Human Rights.” Acclaimed historian Blain tells how, throughout American history, Black women both famous and not so well-known — among them Ida B. Wells, Madam C.J. Walker, Lena Horne, Pearl Sherrod, Aretha McKinley and Marguerite Cartwright — were at the forefront of national and international movements for human rights and social change.

6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2. Conversation. Free. Auburn Avenue Research Library, 101 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-612-8700, charisbooksandmore.com. Robert Gwaltney, “Sing Down the Moon.” Gwaltney (“The Cicada Tree”) returns with a Southern Gothic tale of generational trauma, exploring the legacies we carry, the ghosts we inherit and the costs of breaking free. Joining Gwaltney in conversation will be authors Kimberly Brock, Ann Hite and Lo Patrick. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Book launch, conversation, signing. Free. Decatur Library Auditorium, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-370-3070, georgiacenterforthebook.org. RELATED Atlanta authors publish three new books for young readers of all ages Gin Phillips, “Ruby Falls.” Phillips’ new historical mystery novel, set almost entirely underground at the onset of the Great Depression, takes on the discovery of a 150-foot waterfall in the middle of a mountain and the unthinkable crime that happens in its caves.

2 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Conversation. Free. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E. Main St., Woodstock. 770-516-9989, foxtalebookshoppe.com.

Elliott Sharp, “Feedback: Translations from the IrRational.” Multi-instrumentalist, composer and performer Sharp (“IrRational Music”) returns with a wide-ranging meditation on music, sound, artificial intelligence, consciousness, contemporary culture and politics, and the life of the touring musician. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Talk, signing. Free. A Cappella Books, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-681-5128, acappellabooks.com. Tom Junod, “In the Days of My Youth I Was Told What It Means to Be a Man.” From two-time National Magazine Award winner Junod comes a searching memoir about a charismatic, philandering father who tried to mold his son in his image, the many secrets he hid, the son’s obsessive quest to uncover them and, ultimately, the true meaning of manhood. 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Talk. Free. Jimmy Carter Presidential Library, 441 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta. 404-420-5100, acappellabooks.com. RELATED Photography book captures humanity in harmony atop Stone Mountain Robert Olen Butler, “Twice Around a Marriage.” Butler’s new novel tells the story of a septuagenarian husband and wife who, after two marriages to each other and one divorce, have moved to a tiny Airbnb in Paris to decide whether to split up again or stick it out — just one day before Paris shuts down with COVID-19.

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Discussion. Free. Decatur Library Auditorium, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-370-3070, georgiacenterforthebook.org. Marie Benedict, “Daughter of Egypt.” Archaeologist Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon made worldwide headlines in 1922 with the discovery of the tomb of the Pharaoh Tutankhamun. But behind it all stood Carnarvon’s daughter, Lady Evelyn Herbert, whose obsession with finding the secret tomb of Hatshepsut, Egypt’s lost female pharaoh, led her to risk everything — even her father’s legacy. 7 p.m. Monday, March 23. Talk. $23-$35 includes book. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 404-814-4000, atlantahistorycenter.com. Kelly Scarborough, “Butterfly Games.” Based on a true story, Scarborough’s debut historical novel tells the story of a young Swedish countess whose youthful love affair with the heir to her country’s throne has profound personal and political repercussions. 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Conversation. Free. Tall Tales Book Shop, 2105 Lavista Road NE, Atlanta. 404-636-2498, talltalesatlanta.com.