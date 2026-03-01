Consider Iran opposition call for democracy through Atlanta civil rights lens

Protestors in favor of democracy in Iran hold the nation's flag and a portrait of opposition leader Maryam Rajavi. (Courtesy)

Iranian people seek recognition of their right to determine their own future and to resist repression.

A missed phone call from Tehran, a late-night message asking if someone is safe or the quiet relief when a loved one finally responds.

In Atlanta, conversations about Iran rarely begin with politics — they begin with family.

For Iranian American families across Georgia, the struggle for freedom in Iran is not a distant geopolitical issue — it is a deeply personal reality that shapes daily life and strengthens our connection to the universal values of dignity, justice and democratic change.

A recent speech by Maryam Rajavi, a leading figure of Iran’s organized opposition, offered a perspective that deserves closer attention.

Speaking about ongoing protests and decades of resistance, she emphasized that the Iranian people’s struggle is not simply against one political system but against dictatorship in all its forms — both monarchical and religious.

Today, one reality stands out: The Iranian people are demanding freedom, accountability and democratic change. This message reflects what has increasingly been visible in Iran’s streets.