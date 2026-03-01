Retired sergeant struck by vehicle at Publix Atlanta Marathon

A retired Fulton County Sheriff’s Office sergeant is out of the hospital after being treated for injuries suffered when a vehicle hit him during the Publix Atlanta Marathon on Sunday, March 1, 2026, according to the sheriff's office. (AJC file)

Former sheriff’s department sergeant has been released from the hospital, officials say.

The sergeant was working a traffic detail at the Publix Atlanta Marathon when the accident occurred, officials said.

“The accident was involving a retired FCSO Sergeant who was working a traffic detail for the marathon,” a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office official wrote to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email.

“He was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released. APD (the Atlanta Police Department) is investigating.”

While numerous news outlets have reported it was a hit-and-run incident and that the alleged driver has not yet been detained, the sheriff’s office has not confirmed these details with the AJC. The AJC has requested comment from the APD on this matter.

This is a developing story, and the AJC is working to learn more.