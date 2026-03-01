Bookshelf Southern authors’ new collections pack a punch In short stories and essays, Lauren Groff and Beth Ann Fennelly master the art of brevity.

By Suzanne Van Atten

A new book by New York Times bestselling author Lauren Groff is always cause for celebration, and “Brawler” (Riverhead Books, $29) does not disappoint. Based in Gainesville, Florida, where she and her husband run the independent bookstore The Lynx, Groff is a three-time finalist for the National Book Award.

Her novels and short stories span the ages from 12th-century England (“The Matrix”) to 17th-century Jamestown (“The Vaster Wilds”) to present day (“Florida”), but they all share a focus on scrappy women and girls striving for autonomy in an often inhospitable world. Themes of domesticity, the natural world and religion are laced throughout her work. Author Lauren Groff. (Courtesy of Beowulf Sheehan) The nine stories that compose “Brawler” transpire during pivotal turning points in the lives of Groff’s deeply complex characters. Immersed in the in-between moments of time that separate a character’s before and after, the reader can’t help but root for these resourceful females as the narrative tension mounts. Fair warning: They don’t always get what they want, and when they do, the outcome isn’t always as they imagined. The collection opens with “The Wind,” a heart-racing story about a woman plotting her and her children’s escape from her violent husband. Set in the mid-’50s, “To Sunland” follows two orphaned siblings on a bus ride toward separate futures, one in an institution for the mentally disabled and one to college. The titular story “Brawler” paints a desperate portrait of a teenage athlete’s bleak home life. In “Between the Shadow and the Soul,” a recent retiree battling depression jeopardizes her loving marriage “to brush up against the dazzling future again.”

Each one is a gem illuminating the diversity and complexity of women’s hopes and fears.

Author Beth Ann Fennelly. (Courtesy of C. Paul Gandy) Oxford, Mississippi, author Beth Ann Fennelly coined a new genre of writing with her 2018 book “Heating & Cooling” ― the micro-memoir. In that slim volume, she explored topics such as marriage, motherhood, family dynamics and death in essays both breezy and profound, ranging in length from a few pages to a single sentence. “The Irish Goodbye” (W.W. Norton & Co., $22.99) is her second volume of micro-memoirs, and it is equally light-hearted and thought-provoking. Fennelly’s marriage to author Tom Franklin continues to be a frequent topic, as is aging. Several essays pay homage to Fennelly’s beloved mother-in-law. The briefest essays often have a jokey quality that makes them feel like an amuse-bouche between weightier entries. For instance, in one titled “Number One Sign You Shouldn’t Send That Letter,” the essay’s single sentence reads: “Your tongue, dragging across the envelope glue, leaves a ghost of Malbec.”