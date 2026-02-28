Metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta sheriff arrested for DUI in county-issued SUV, officials say

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch was booked into the county jail Friday and released later that day.
By
33 minutes ago

A metro Atlanta sheriff was booked into his own jail Friday after being accused of driving under the influence, officials said.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Jay Couch faces charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container. He was released from the county jail around 6 p.m. on a $1,560 bond.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to the agency regarding the sheriff’s current standing. Spokesperson Derreck Booth said Saturday morning he did not “currently” have any answers.

“We’ve never been through this before, and it just transpired yesterday. I’m sure next steps will emerge in the coming days as we process this,” Booth said.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, a Hall sheriff’s deputy in an unmarked vehicle observed a driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling on Green Hill Road and failing to maintain lane, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The deputy followed the vehicle until it turned into a private driveway.

“Upon making contact with the driver, the deputy detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and observed clear signs of impairment,” the sheriff’s office said.

Couch exhibited slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet, officials stated.

Realizing they were dealing with the sheriff, the deputy asked the Georgia State Patrol to assist around 11:30 a.m.

The state trooper administered a field sobriety test, “believed” the sheriff was under the influence and placed him under arrest, according to GSP.

The sheriff’s office said it took possession of the SUV that Couch was driving since it was a county-issued vehicle. The agency also notified the state about the incident.

