At crossroads, Iran must ensure future doesn’t lead to authoritarian relapse

Iran is witnessing the most significant uprising in nearly half a century. What began in the traditionally conservative Grand Bazaar has spread to more than 400 cities, cutting across class, region and ideology.

The slogans filling Iran’s streets leave little ambiguity: This is no longer a call for reform, but for regime change.