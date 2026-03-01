At crossroads, Iran must ensure future doesn’t lead to authoritarian relapse
People march during a protest in New York on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, against U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. (Kena Betancur/AP)
By Shohreh Mirfendereski – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Iran is witnessing the most significant uprising in nearly half a century. What began in the traditionally conservative Grand Bazaar has spread to more than 400 cities, cutting across class, region and ideology.
The slogans filling Iran’s streets leave little ambiguity: This is no longer a call for reform, but for regime change.
After decades of economic mismanagement, political repression and civic decay, the Islamic Republic faces a crisis of legitimacy. Yet history suggests that removing an entrenched regime is only the first step. The far more difficult challenge is ensuring that what follows does not descend into instability or authoritarian relapse.
The experiences of Afghanistan and Iraq offer sobering lessons. Political transformation imposed from outside rarely produces durable institutions or public trust. Iran’s future must therefore be shaped from within, grounded in domestic legitimacy rather than foreign intervention or symbolic leadership.
Future leadership must emerge organically
Shohreh Mirfendereski is a retired teacher in DeKalb County. (Courtesy)
For any alternative to succeed, several criteria are indispensable.
It must emerge organically from Iranian society; possess organizational capacity across Iran’s ethnic, religious and political spectrum; articulate a clear vision for governance; and present a credible plan both for ending the current regime and managing the transition.
Above all, it must commit to rule of law, inclusivity and democratic accountability.
Two alternatives frequently discussed among Iranians in exile and international policy circles are Reza Pahlavi, the son of the deposed Shah, and the National Council of Resistance of Iran. Their contrasting trajectories illuminate the broader dilemma facing Iran’s opposition.
Pahlavi’s appeal rests largely on symbolism and nostalgia. Yet symbolism alone does not constitute political capacity.
He has no executive experience and, over four decades, has been unable to sustain a durable organization. Numerous initiatives launched under his name have collapsed, and until recently he lacked even a formal political structure or leadership team.
More significantly, Pahlavi has never articulated a viable strategy for dismantling the existing power structure. His proposed transitional framework — the Emergency Phase Booklet — centralizes authority in a single figure for up to three years, effectively suspending checks and balances.
For a society emerging from authoritarian rule, this concentration of power raises serious concerns.
Questions have also emerged regarding the authenticity of Pahlavi’s apparent popularity on social media. Investigations, including the Treadstone 71 report, suggest that much of his online support may be artificially amplified, undermining claims of broad grassroots backing inside Iran.
Grassroots legitimacy is vital for the success
The National Council of Resistance of Iran presents a markedly different profile. Formed as a coalition of hundreds of groups and independent figures, it brings over 45 years of organizational experience in opposition to the Islamic Republic.
Unlike personality-centered movements, the NCRI operates with institutional structures, a government-in-exile prepared to oversee a limited transitional period and a clearly articulated political program.
Its leader, Maryam Rajavi, has advanced a Ten-Point Plan outlining commitments to free elections, gender equality, separation of religion and state and judicial independence. The organization also claims an active presence inside Iran through networks that support protests and civil resistance.
Internationally, the NCRI has garnered backing from thousands of parliamentarians, former heads of state, and Nobel laureates. While external endorsement alone cannot substitute for domestic legitimacy, such support reflects the movement’s organizational coherence and policy clarity.
Iran’s future will not be decided by social media metrics, royal lineage or foreign approval. The decisive factor will be whether an alternative can demonstrate genuine grassroots legitimacy, institutional readiness and a credible commitment to democratic governance.
Between symbolic figures and structured coalitions, Iran stands at a crossroads — and the choices made now will shape the country for generations.
Shohreh Mirfendereski is a retired teacher in DeKalb County.