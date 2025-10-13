Business Meet the candidates running for seats on state’s powerful utility regulator After years of delays, statewide elections for two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission are set for Nov. 4. Tim Echols, top left, Fitz Johnson, top right, Peter Hubbard, bottom left, and Alicia Johnson, bottom right, are candidates for the Georgia Public Service Commission. (AJC and handouts)

For the first time in almost five years, voters will get to choose who serves on the Georgia Public Service Commission, the powerful utility regulator that decides how much many Georgians pay for electricity. Early voting starts Tuesday for two of the commission's five seats. Elections for PSC seats haven't been held since 2020 because of a legal fight over Georgia's statewide voting system and whether it discriminates against Black voters. The upshot is that some PSC commissioners have been allowed to stay in office much longer than the six-year terms they were elected to serve. The PSC's decisions affect the lives of every almost every Georgian, but arguably its most important task is overseeing Georgia Power, the electric utility with 2.8 million Georgia customers. The PSC decides the rates Georgia Power customers pay for electricity, the fuel sources its electrons come from and how much the monopoly utility is allowed to earn.

The race for the District 2 seat pits incumbent Republican Commissioner Tim Echols, who's been on the PSC since 2011, against Democrat Alicia Johnson. In District 3, incumbent Republican Fitz Johnson is trying to fend off a challenge from Democrat Peter Hubbard. Both seats are elected statewide, meaning Georgians across the state can vote in both races, regardless of where they live. The candidates themselves must live in the districts they're vying to represent. Early voting in both races runs through Oct. 31. Election Day is Nov. 4. District 2 Incumbent PSC District 2 Commissioner Tim Echols — pictured campaigning in Cumming on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 — was elected in 2010 and reelected in 2016. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Tim Echols, incumbent Echols was elected to the PSC in 2010. He was reelected in 2016, but has not faced voters since then because of the delayed elections. He's a staunch supporter of nuclear energy, solar power and electric vehicles. Echols is active with federal and regional industry groups that represent state utility regulators and frequently travels to energy conferences in the United States and abroad. But his sometimes bold approach to tackling Georgia's energy issues has led to clashes with his colleagues on the dais. Echols declined to be interviewed, but responded to questions in writing. On Georgia Power bills: Like the other commissioners, Echols signed off this summer on freezing basic electricity rates for Georgia Power customers through 2028, calling it an "unprecedented action" to control rates after rising fuel prices, soaring costs from the Plant Vogtle nuclear construction project and infrastructure improvements led to six rate increases since the start of 2023. He said Georgia is not alone in facing high energy prices and said other states might follow suit in freezing utility rates. On data centers and natural gas: Echols said it's up to the PSC to ensure that data centers get the electricity needed to operate.

While residents in other states have been footing the bill for these power-intensive structures, Echols said the changes that commissioners made to Georgia Power's billing structure were "adequate and appropriate to protect existing ratepayers." On nuclear power and building more reactors in Georgia: Echols was an unwavering supporter of Plant Vogtle and said he would like to see more large nuclear reactors built in Georgia because the state's utilities have the experience in doing so. But he said this should not happen until after 2050. "It is too risky for us to try again right now," he said. The question of risk has hung over the nuclear industry, as no reactor has been built on time and within its budget. Industry supporters and many clean energy advocates agree that the U.S. cannot have a reliable power grid supported by carbon-free electricity without increasing the amount of nuclear energy in the mix. But Echols wants the federal government to shoulder the risks instead for any additional large reactors in Georgia and to perfect designs for newer ones before states decide to build.

“Then, states like ours could get a firm price and move forward with assurance that overruns would not happen,” he said. Alicia Johnson is a candidate for District 2 on the Georgia Public Service Commission. (Courtesy) Alicia Johnson Johnson is the Georgia managing principal at Health Management Associates, working on strategy for national projects that focus on equity, efficiency and sustainable development. Johnson also has been a member of boards and task forces that focus on racial equity, public accountability and economic opportunity. Johnson said she is running for the PSC to further that work and to bring accountability to an agency. On electricity bills: Johnson said the PSC has been “rubber-stamping” requests from Georgia Power to raise rates. Johnson also has been a member of boards and task forces that focus on racial equity, public accountability and economic opportunity. Johnson said she is running for the PSC to further that work and to bring accountability to an agency. On electricity bills: Johnson said the PSC has been “rubber-stamping” requests from Georgia Power to raise rates. “They have not been regulators,” she said.

Roughly 47% of Georgia's households are working families with strained economic assets, Johnson said. She thinks the PSC does not center decisions on those families and considers that to be "frightening." In that she said she sees opportunity, however. This includes requiring a third-party audit to vet the utility's costs spent on projects. She wants to move to a competitive electricity procurement process to ensure Georgia Power is using the cheapest form of energy to power its customers. She also wants to require the company to exhaust all financing tools to pay for storm damage to the power grid before asking customers to pay for it. On data centers: Johnson wants data centers to invest in the communities where they operate and to have an annual "report card" as proof. This accountability method, she said, would include showing proof of whether data centers have paid for their share of electricity or if the costs have shifted disproportionally to residential customers. Prioritizing energy efficiency and renewables would open options to meet the high-energy demand that these data centers require, she said. This could be done by requiring the state's electric utilities to put solar panels on rooftops paired with battery storage. Johnson suggests Southeastern states take a regional approach to building and transmitting electricity to data centers to reduce the amount of new generation being added to the grid. On climate change: Georgia already is experiencing the effects of a warming climate, and that should be taken into account in long-term energy planning, Johnson said. Hotter summers, more frequent, intense storms and flooding have impacted the state in recent years. She blames fossil fuel power plants, which contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. This shows up in the form of air pollution that worsens people's health. What's more, relying on the volatile natural gas and coal markets opens up customers to the risks that come with fuel spikes. "I'm a person with asthma, and I can tell you directly that air matters," she said. District 3 Incumbent PSC District 3 Commissioner Fitz Johnson — pictured campaigning in Cumming on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 — was elected in 2021. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Fitz Johnson, incumbent Johnson is an Army veteran who had a successful private sector career before he was tapped for the PSC. This is the first time Johnson has faced voters since he joined the PSC in 2021. He was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to take the place of former Commissioner Chuck Eaton, who's now a Fulton County judge. On Georgia Power bills: In his time on the PSC, Johnson has taken several key votes that have raised Georgia Power customers' bills. As commissioner, he voted to approve a series of rate increases that have kicked in each year since 2023. He voted to allow Georgia Power to push most of $10 billion in costs from the overbudget expansion of Plant Vogtle to the company's ratepayers. And he voted to let the utility recoup the cost of fuel used at its power plants from customers, which Georgia law allows. As the only commissioner who is a Georgia Power customer, Johnson said he's "felt the pain" of the rate increases but blamed them on inflation and President Joe Biden's administration. "We've seen the price of eggs, the price of gas, food, everything has gone up," he said. Johnson noted he joined his fellow commissioners this summer in voting to keep Georgia Power's rates steady for now. Next year, the utility will formally ask to charge customers for damage caused by Hurricane Helene and for its outstanding fuel tab, but it's yet not clear what effect those will have on bills. On data centers: Georgia has seen a steady stream of data centers, the server-filled warehouses that power artificial intelligence and the digital economy. But the facilities' huge power needs have sparked worries they could harm other customers. In other states, some ratepayers have seen their electricity bills jump after data centers come to town. This year, the PSC approved changes to Georgia Power's billing rules and bolstered oversight of its contracts with large electricity users. The company and the commission say it will ensure other customers don't pay for data centers' costs, but not everyone is sure. Johnson said he believes Georgia's reliable energy supply has attracted data centers to the state, and said serving the facilities will put "downward pressure" on other customers' bills. It's a refrain Georgia Power executives have also used, but one critics have questioned. Johnson said the commission is monitoring to see whether they need more guardrails to keep data center costs in check.