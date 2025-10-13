Meet the candidates running for seats on state’s powerful utility regulator

“We are not afraid to step up and say, ‘Look, we need to add more to it,’” he said.
On Georgia’s energy mix: Johnson and the other commissioners voted earlier this year to extend the life of some Georgia Power coal plants. The commission is also now weighing a historic expansion of the utility’s generation fleet that proposes adding more battery storage and some solar, as well as several new gas-burning power plants.
During recent hearings, commissioners heard from dozens of Georgians concerned about climate change and worried the company’s reliance on fossil fuels will worsen the problem. Johnson said he sympathizes with them but believes coal and gas should remain part of the state’s energy mix.
“We want to be energy independent moving forward, so I am in favor of continuing down that road,” he said.
Hubbard, a renewable energy advocate, solar developer and consultant, has not held public office before, but is a familiar face at the PSC. He has testified in several Georgia Power cases at the commission representing the nonprofit he leads, the Georgia Center for Energy Solutions.
On Georgia Power bills: Hubbard said he doesn’t think the current PSC has done enough to keep bills down.
He criticized the 2023 settlement approved by the PSC that passed most of the remaining cost overruns from the Plant Vogtle expansion into customers’ rates. Hubbard argued that some of the costs should have fallen on investors in Georgia Power’s parent, Southern Co.
“While you can’t unring the bell of Plant Vogtle, we could have asked shareholders to shoulder more of the burden of the mismanagement and cost overages,” he said.
Overall, he said he would have “pushed back significantly” and that rates would not have risen as much if he’d been a commissioner.
On data centers and Georgia’s energy mix: Hubbard also said he’s skeptical that protections the PSC has put in place will insulate other customers from data center costs.
For one, he said Georgia Power frequently redacts information it deems a trade secret, making it difficult to determine whether new data center rules are effective. He also criticized the utility’s plans to build new gas-fired units, mostly to serve data centers.
“Those are bad investments and those costs — if we don’t have a Public Service Commission that is doing its regulatory watchdog duties — are definitely going to be shifted on to residential ratepayers,” Hubbard said.
Instead, he thinks the PSC should push the utility to add more solar and battery storage.
“Solar and batteries are two of the lowest cost resources in our Swiss Army knife, and we should be deploying them far more,” Hubbard said.
On working with Georgia Power and Republican commissioners: As an expert witness in PSC cases, Hubbard has criticized Georgia Power and, at times, butted heads with commissioners.
If elected, Hubbard said he believes there are “great, innovative things” he can work on with Georgia Power, but said they can expect to face “hard questions.”
As far as the other commissioners, Hubbard said he will collaborate “with anyone who is willing to work in the best interest of Georgians, lower power bills and clean up our power grid.”
