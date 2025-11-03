City of Atlanta Elections 2025: What to know

All of Atlanta’s elected offices are up for grabs, including the mayor’s office, Atlanta City Council president and all 15 council seats.

Although the president position holds only tiebreaking voting power, the role makes key committee chair assignments and facilitates the flow of council meetings. The president is usually in close contact with the mayor and is next in line should the mayor leave office.

Atlanta has a strong mayor form of government, which means whoever holds the position acts as chief executive officer of the city. The mayor oversees city operations, appoints department heads and submits a proposed budget every year. They also have veto power over legislation passed by City Council.

Atlanta City Council is the city’s top legislative body and passes new ordinances, appoints leaders of the city’s boards and commissions and makes crucial decisions over how taxpayer money is spent. City Council can override a mayor’s veto by a two-thirds majority vote.

Atlanta has 12 district council members who represent specific areas of the city and three citywide at-large council members. Each of the members of council serves a four-year term.

Four out of the nine Atlanta school board seats are up for election. Even-numbered district seats are in play, with incumbents declining to run in District 2 and Seat 8 At-Large.

The Atlanta school board handles the district’s budget of almost $2 billion. One of the board’s biggest responsibilities is hiring the school system’s superintendent.