City of Atlanta Elections 2025: What to know

College Park elected officials blur lines between campaigning, governing
In College Park, some residents question the spending of public funds by City Council members that could boost their reelection bids.
Lively races abound in metro Atlanta as early voting gets underway
Cities all over the state will be electing mayors and council members, though not every local seat is on the ballot.
Explore Atlanta’s new City Council districts
After 2022 redistricting, check to see if your Atlanta City Council district is the same. Plus explore how demographics have changed in each of the city's 12 districts.
Council president race highlights politics of policing in Atlanta
The race pits an established council member who warns against public safety changes against a progressive who wants a new approach.
Council president candidates clash over public safety during debate
An empty lectern represented Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who declined to take part in the mayoral debate.
2 council candidates disqualified over residency requirements
Keith Andre Lewis, Jr. and Sherry B. Williams were accused by a resident of living outside District 11. Both argued the addresses were family homes they no longer lived in.
Amid federal pressure, Atlanta forced to evaluate vaunted contract diversity goals
The prospect of losing programs that require certain minority and women-owned business participation is "one of the most consequential moments in our history," the mayor said.
Meet the candidates challenging Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens
Atlanta’s mayors have a long history of winning a second term in office, but three political newcomers decided to launch bids despite tall odds.
Insider vs. Outsider: The race for Atlanta City Council president
It’s a sharp choice for voters between Atlanta’s political establishment and change in an election for the second-most powerful position at City Hall.
Here’s who qualified for Atlanta’s November election
Nearly 60 candidates are running in city races, including mayor and City Council seats.