City of Atlanta Elections 2025: What to know

Credit: Philip Robibero / AJC

MARTA and Beltline rail two big transportation items on mayor’s agenda

While reaffirming his commitment to building light rail along the Beltline, Mayor Dickens says the first segment should go where transportation needs are greatest: SW Atlanta.

Fixing broken infrastructure one of city’s biggest challenges for next mayor

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the City Council have promised to remake downtown ahead of next year's World Cup.

Is Mayor Dickens’ housing policy built on a strong foundation?

The city’s housing model has drawn praise, but there are questions about whether it reaches those who need it most.

What would a second Dickens term mean for the metro Atlanta region?

Some officials, like Atlanta City Council member Matt Westmoreland, say the change toward a more unified metro Atlanta already is underway.

FAQ

Explore answers to frequently asked questions about voting in Georgia.
What is on the ballot for the 2025 November election?
All of Atlanta’s elected offices are up for grabs, including the mayor’s office, Atlanta City Council president and all 15 council seats.

Although the president position holds only tiebreaking voting power, the role makes key committee chair assignments and facilitates the flow of council meetings. The president is usually in close contact with the mayor and is next in line should the mayor leave office.

Atlanta has a strong mayor form of government, which means whoever holds the position acts as chief executive officer of the city. The mayor oversees city operations, appoints department heads and submits a proposed budget every year. They also have veto power over legislation passed by City Council.

Atlanta City Council is the city’s top legislative body and passes new ordinances, appoints leaders of the city’s boards and commissions and makes crucial decisions over how taxpayer money is spent. City Council can override a mayor’s veto by a two-thirds majority vote.

Atlanta has 12 district council members who represent specific areas of the city and three citywide at-large council members. Each of the members of council serves a four-year term.

Four out of the nine Atlanta school board seats are up for election. Even-numbered district seats are in play, with incumbents declining to run in District 2 and Seat 8 At-Large.

The Atlanta school board handles the district’s budget of almost $2 billion. One of the board’s biggest responsibilities is hiring the school system’s superintendent.

What are the most important races to watch?
The mayor and City Council president are the most powerful political positions in the city and both top races to watch for voters.

Atlanta’s mayor is term-limited, which means they can only serve two consecutive four-year terms in office. If Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wins reelection, it will be his second and final term.

Atlanta City Council districts 2, 7 and 11 both have wide-open races after incumbents decided not to run for reelection. The districts represent key neighborhoods in the city: Midtown, Buckhead and southwest Atlanta, respectively.

How do I know which council district I live in?
Voters can check by entering an address into the city’s interactive council map. New council lines set after the city’s redistricting process in 2022 have changed some districts.
What are the important dates to know for the municipal elections?
Election Day is Nov. 4.

The last day to submit an absentee ballot application is Oct. 24. Completed and signed absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 4.

The early voting period is Oct. 14-31.

If candidates in any races fail to receive a majority of the votes — more than 50% — voters will return to the polls for a runoff election Dec. 2.

How do I check my voter registration?
You can check to see if your voter registration is active by visiting Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.
More Atlanta election coverage

Credit: Courtesy Photo

College Park elected officials blur lines between campaigning, governing

In College Park, some residents question the spending of public funds by City Council members that could boost their reelection bids.

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Lively races abound in metro Atlanta as early voting gets underway

Cities all over the state will be electing mayors and council members, though not every local seat is on the ballot.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Explore Atlanta’s new City Council districts

After 2022 redistricting, check to see if your Atlanta City Council district is the same. Plus explore how demographics have changed in each of the city's 12 districts.

Credit: Philip Robibero / AJC

Council president race highlights politics of policing in Atlanta

The race pits an established council member who warns against public safety changes against a progressive who wants a new approach.

Credit: J Glenn Photography

Council president candidates clash over public safety during debate

An empty lectern represented Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who declined to take part in the mayoral debate.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2 council candidates disqualified over residency requirements

Keith Andre Lewis, Jr. and Sherry B. Williams were accused by a resident of living outside District 11. Both argued the addresses were family homes they no longer lived in.

Credit: Philip Robibero / AJC

EXCLUSIVE

Amid federal pressure, Atlanta forced to evaluate vaunted contract diversity goals

The prospect of losing programs that require certain minority and women-owned business participation is "one of the most consequential moments in our history," the mayor said.

Credit: Philip Robibero / AJC

Meet the candidates challenging Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

Atlanta’s mayors have a long history of winning a second term in office, but three political newcomers decided to launch bids despite tall odds.

Credit: Philip Robibero

Insider vs. Outsider: The race for Atlanta City Council president

It’s a sharp choice for voters between Atlanta’s political establishment and change in an election for the second-most powerful position at City Hall.

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Here’s who qualified for Atlanta’s November election

Nearly 60 candidates are running in city races, including mayor and City Council seats.