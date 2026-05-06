Metro Atlanta Road closed: I-285 closure to impact metro Atlanta traffic all weekend Lanes in both directions will be closed south of I-20, from Cascade Road to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, starting Friday night. A section of I-285 will be shutdown Mother’s Day weekend. Construction vehicles were in the area during rush hour near the Cascade Road exit on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Taylor Croft 55 minutes ago Share

Heads up, drivers: Those hitting the road this weekend — a particularly busy Mother’s Day weekend in metro Atlanta — could face exceptional traffic snarls. All lanes of the interstate will be shut down Friday night into Monday morning south of I-20, rerouting traffic onto the Downtown Connector and into the city, Georgia Department of Transportation officials announced.

“This is a full interstate closure on one of metro Atlanta’s most heavily traveled corridors,” GDOT said in the news release, adding that it will have “significant impacts on travel throughout the metro area.” The closure will stretch from Cascade Road at Exit 7 up to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Exit 9 in Fulton County. Northbound motorists will be routed to Langford Parkway to take I-75/I-85 up to I-20 and then back over to I-285, and southbound travelers will take the same detour in the other direction. This weekend also happens to have several events taking place around the city.

The Savannah Bananas will be playing at Truist Park on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Atlanta United is playing a match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night.

It’s also Mother’s Day weekend, which coincides with several metro area commencement ceremonies. Georgia Tech’s ceremony for master’s graduates is Saturday morning in Atlanta; Mercer University grads will be at Gas South Arena in Duluth on Saturday afternoon; and Emory has several commencement events in the mornings Saturday and Sunday in Duluth and near the campus. Although the events are not located near the I-285 closure, motorists traveling to and from will likely feel effects of the disruption as the traffic reroutes. GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said in an email that the agency aims to “balance impactful closures when possible” with the large number of events taking place any given weekend in the city. “It is a complex task to thread the needle through these unending events to be able to accomplish the amount of work needed to rebuild 18 miles of a major interstate,” Dale said.