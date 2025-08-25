Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Here’s who qualified for Atlanta’s November election

Nearly 60 candidates are running in city races, including mayor and City Council seats.
Atlanta mayor and City Council seats are up for grabs in Atlanta's November election. (File/AJC)

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Atlanta mayor and City Council seats are up for grabs in Atlanta's November election. (File/AJC)
By
30 minutes ago

Nearly 60 candidates made their way to Atlanta City Hall last week to submit qualifying paperwork to run for office in upcoming city elections.

Voters will take to the polls in November to decide who they want representing them for the next four years in the city’s highest political positions.

Mayor, City Council president and all 15 council seats are up for grabs.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined a long list of mayors who have sought a second term in office when he qualified last week. If reelected, it would be his final term.

Three other candidates launched bids against Dickens: Eddie Andrew Meredith, a community advocate and minister; Helmut Domagalski, a consultant; and Kalema Jackson — all political newcomers.

The Atlanta City Council president race is marked by a matchup between two-term Council member Marci Collier Overstreet and progressive nonprofit founder Rohit Malhotra.

Current Council president Doug Shipman announced unexpectedly in February he wouldn’t be running for another term, citing family medical issues.

Although the position holds only tiebreaking voting power, the role makes key committee chair assignments and facilitates the flow of meetings. The president is usually in close contact with the mayor and is next in line should the mayor leave office.

Twelve City Council incumbents launched bids seeking another term on Atlanta’s highest legislative body — five of whom face challengers.

Three City Council district seats have wide open races after current members opted not to run again.

District 2’s Amir Farokhi and District 7’s Howard Shook are both leaving politics. And Overstreet’s decision to run for president left the District 11 seat open for a new candidate.

Four metro Atlanta school districts are also on the ballot. Even-numbered seats on the Atlanta school board are up for election.

Atlanta’s municipal election will be Nov. 4. Here’s the full list of who’s qualified.

Mayor

Atlanta City Council president

Atlanta City Council, Post 1 at-large

Post 2 at-large

Post 3 at-large

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 4

District 5

District 6

District 7

District 8

District 9

District 10

District 11

District 12

Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education

District 2

District 4

District 6

Seat 8 at-large

About the Author

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She covers the mayor and Atlanta City Council while also keeping an eye on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

“I’m all in for Atlanta, and I’m asking you to continue to put your faith in me,” Mayor Andre Dickens said on the steps of Atlanta's City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, during a news conference following his qualification to run for his second and final term. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: Abbey Cutrer/AJC

Mayor Dickens qualifies for reelection four years after underdog victory

After submitting qualifying paperwork Tuesday to the city clerk’s office, Andre Dickens joined a long line of Atlanta mayors who have sought a second term.

Attention, voters! Candidates raise their hands to run for school board seats.

Four metro Atlanta school districts will hold school board elections Nov. 4.

Financial relief floated for Cascade businesses hurt by slow city construction

Legislation introduced would set aside funds for Cascade businesses after, they say, slow infrastructure upgrades clogged the roadway and reduced foot traffic to their stores.

The Latest

Henry County police investigate a deadly shooting late Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. By Monday, a man and a woman had been found dead. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man, woman found dead after domestic incident in Henry County, police say

2h ago

Early start to fall? Metro Atlanta wrapping up August on cooler note

Atlanta attorney to lead world’s largest trial lawyers association

Featured

In 2022, Georgia Power projected its winter peak electricity demand would grow by about 400 megawatts by 2031. Since then, Georgia has experienced a boom of data centers, which require a large load of electricty to run, and Georgia Power's recent forecast shows peak demand growing by 20 times the 400-megawatt estimate from just three years ago. (Illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC)

Credit: Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC

DATA SURGE

Data centers need a lot more juice. Georgia consumers fear being squeezed.

Data centers, utilities and regulators in Georgia have pledged that facilities will pay their fair share of the infrastructure costs they incur. Not everyone is so sure.

Dragon Con’s lifetime membership program cost: $250 in 1993, now $4,500

Dragon Con has an Eternal membership program that started in 1993 for $250 and is now $4,500. About 15 people a year buy into it. But is it worth it?

Georgia HS football rankings: McEachern earns highest ranking since 2019

McEachern debuts in the Class 6A rankings at No. 6 after defeating then-No. 6 North Cobb. Find out who else moved into and out of the Georgia high school football rankings.