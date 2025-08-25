Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined a long list of mayors who have sought a second term in office when he qualified last week. If reelected, it would be his final term.

Three other candidates launched bids against Dickens: Eddie Andrew Meredith, a community advocate and minister; Helmut Domagalski, a consultant; and Kalema Jackson — all political newcomers.

The Atlanta City Council president race is marked by a matchup between two-term Council member Marci Collier Overstreet and progressive nonprofit founder Rohit Malhotra.

Current Council president Doug Shipman announced unexpectedly in February he wouldn’t be running for another term, citing family medical issues.

Although the position holds only tiebreaking voting power, the role makes key committee chair assignments and facilitates the flow of meetings. The president is usually in close contact with the mayor and is next in line should the mayor leave office.

Twelve City Council incumbents launched bids seeking another term on Atlanta’s highest legislative body — five of whom face challengers.

Three City Council district seats have wide open races after current members opted not to run again.

District 2’s Amir Farokhi and District 7’s Howard Shook are both leaving politics. And Overstreet’s decision to run for president left the District 11 seat open for a new candidate.

Four metro Atlanta school districts are also on the ballot. Even-numbered seats on the Atlanta school board are up for election.

Atlanta’s municipal election will be Nov. 4. Here’s the full list of who’s qualified.

Mayor

Atlanta City Council president

Atlanta City Council, Post 1 at-large

Post 2 at-large

Post 3 at-large

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 4

District 5

District 6

District 7

District 8

District 9

District 10

District 11

District 12

Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education

District 2

District 4

District 6

Seat 8 at-large