Here's who voted early in Atlanta's municipal elections About 11% of those registered voted early.

Atlanta voters will head to the polls today and cast ballots for mayor, Atlanta City Council president and all 15 council district seats. But about 11% of those registered already voted.

An analysis of advanced voting numbers by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found about 46,500 residents took advantage of the early voting period from Oct. 14-31. RELATED Judge rules Atlanta polls will remain open until 8 p.m. Voter turnout in local elections is historically low, even in 2021 during the crowded mayoral race, where incumbent Mayor Andre Dickens faced off against multiple high-profile challengers. Dickens faces three challengers today. But the council presidency is wide open, as are three seats on the council. A majority of early Atlanta voters ranged from age 45 to more than 65, with numbers for younger residents dropping off significantly. Only about 4,300 voters age 18 to 29 voted early.

Around 14% of the city’s white voters cast early ballots, compared to just under 10% of Black voters, according to the AJC analysis.