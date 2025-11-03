Metro Atlanta Atlanta sues Fulton, DeKalb counties to keep polls open until 8 p.m. Counties plan to close polls at 7 p.m. after guidance from the secretary of state’s office, according to the lawsuit. The city of Atlanta wants Fulton and DeKalb counties to keep their polling locations open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.(AJC 2024)

The city of Atlanta has filed a lawsuit against Fulton and DeKalb counties to keep polling locations open an hour longer on Election Day. Voters in municipalities across metro Atlanta will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in their local elections. City of Atlanta residents will vote on mayor, Atlanta City Council president and all council district seats.

At the same time, voters throughout Georgia will head to the polls to cast ballots in the special election for two seats on the Public Service Commission — an election that’s been held up for years because of court proceedings. Polls in Fulton and DeKalb counties are set to remain open until 7 p.m., but the city of Atlanta is asking a judge to provide an emergency ruling to keep locations open an hour longer — until 8 p.m. The lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County on Monday cites “improper directions” from the Georgia secretary of state’s office to county officials that say polls “must close by 7:00 p.m.” because of the special election. Fulton County’s election director sent an email to the secretary of state’s office in July, asking whether the special Public Service Commission election — which shares a ballot with the municipal races — would have an impact on the polls’ closing time, according to emails included in the lawsuit.

An elections attorney for the secretary of state advised county officials that state law mandates polls close by 7 p.m.

“This special election is not limited to a City of Atlanta municipal election; it is being held in conjunction with a statewide special General Election,” the attorney wrote. “Therefore, it is governed by the same legal provisions that apply to special General Elections under the Elections Code … and must adhere to the 7:00 p.m. closing time.” But Atlanta officials are arguing that state law dictates that polls “shall remain open continuously until 8:00 p.m.” during city elections. The city lawsuit argues voters who can’t make it to the polls before 7 p.m. will be disenfranchised. A spokesperson for the city said in a statement Monday that even a one-hour difference “can provide critical flexibility so that no eligible voter is turned away while attempting to participate in our democratic process.” “We are seeking an order to keep the polls open until 8 p.m. as dictated by state law to ensure that every Atlanta voter has fair and equal access to the ballot box,” they said.

In emails obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution sent Friday — after city of Atlanta Municipal Clerk Corrine Lindo raised red flags about the time discrepancy — Secretary of State Elections Director Blake Evans affirmed the office’s position. “Our position has not changed. Polls must close and voting must end for the Special General Election at 7 p.m.,” Evans wrote. “You cannot issue a ballot after 7 p.m. on Election Day that has a PSC contest on it.” City Attorney Patrise Perkins-Hooker then sent the mayor and Atlanta City Council members a notice Friday evening that the city would file a lawsuit against the counties and ask for injunctive relief. “We are forced to have to file a lawsuit against both counties to get a judge to order the polls to remain open until 8:00 p.m.” she said. Officials with Fulton and DeKalb counties did not immediately respond to a request for comment.