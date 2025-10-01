News

A.M. ATL: Here we go again

Plus: Buc-ee’s, Helene relief
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Welcome to October, the apex of spooky season. Now for the seasonal mathematics: How soon can one put out carved pumpkins and not have them rot by Halloween? If fall decorations go up this week, does that mean a full two months before Christmas ones? Is it too early to stress about holiday obligations? Spooky, indeed.

Let’s get to it.

GOVERNMENT.EXE HAS STOPPED WORKING

It's cool, everything's fine.
It's cool, everything's fine.

We’re officially in the first government shutdown in nearly seven years after Senate Democrats and Republicans failed to reach an agreement* over a bill to extend federal funding by a midnight deadline.

While lawmakers play silly buggers on Capitol Hill, the real question for the rest of us remains: “What happens now?”

Lots of people are going to lose their paychecks and possibly their jobs

⏸️ Important things that will be closed or paused:

▶️ Important things that will keep going

🔎 READ MORE: Some shutdown procedures are clear already, but others will only come as agencies announce them

*“Failed to reach an agreement” is an understatement, but we don’t have the inches to get into it all. Here’s a breakdown of the bipartisan blame game.

SAPELO ISLAND GETS A WIN IN LEGAL FIGHT

The Museum of Sapelo History in the small Gullah-Geechee community of Hog Hummock on Sapelo Island. The Gullah Geechee keep alive an indispensable cultural link to our past.
The Museum of Sapelo History in the small Gullah-Geechee community of Hog Hummock on Sapelo Island. The Gullah Geechee keep alive an indispensable cultural link to our past.

The Georgia Supreme Court gave the go-ahead to a citizens’ referendum aimed at restricting development on historic Sapelo Island, home to the Gullah Geechee people.

🔎 READ MORE: What’s next for the Sapelo Island referendum

HELENE RELIEF IS FINALLY ON THE WAY. MAYBE.

A year after Hurricane Helene’s deadly wrath destroyed Georgia crops and blew away billions from the state’s agricultural industry, Georgia farmers just got word they’ll see $531 million from a Congressional hurricane relief package.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know when. Unlike South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and Virginia, Georgia’s aid announcement didn’t include a finalized agreement on how the state will use the money.

🔎 READ MORE: How farmers are coping after a year of rebuilding

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💬 Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told a gathered crowd of the most august U.S. military brass to “prepare for war,” railing against “fat generals and admirals” and “politically correct, overly sensitive don’t-hurt-anyone’s-feelings leadership.”

🪖 Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says he’s working to avoid a federal law enforcement takeover like the ones ordered by President Donald Trump in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. “Atlanta is safe,” Dickens said.

OF BEAVERS AND TURTLES

Arise ye beavers of starvation, arise ye wretched of the earth!
Arise ye beavers of starvation, arise ye wretched of the earth!

As the prophets foretold, a fourth horseman makes for Middle Georgia to join its brethren in victory. In other words, we’re getting another Buc-ees.

Georgia is already home to three garish bacchanals of hot road trip snacks, sepia-toned Americana housewares and rodent kitsch, and another is scheduled to open in March 2027 just a half hour north of the fabled Warner Robins location along I-75.

(I have been to the Warner Robins Buc-ees several times. Being averse to crowds and noise, I always make sure to turn off my brain before entering, emerging some time later with a handful of packaged meatstuffs and recollection of little else.)

🥜 READ MORE: Another Buc-ees location is on the way. Are you on the beaver bandwagon?

They are the guilty pleasure that might spring forth if Stuckey's and Walmart and QuikTrip and Golden Corral and Six Flags and South of the Border and IHOP and Phillips 66 and the Superdome and Dinosaur World and pork rinds and rocking chairs and Howard Johnson's and “Free Color TV" and Krispy Kreme and Bob Evans and the State Fair of Texas and Ponderosa and Love's Travel Stop and Winn-Dixie and coin-operated binocular stands and Hardee World and Whataburger and Cheerwine and Ruby Falls and Goo Goo Clusters and Waffle House and Dollar General and pecan log rolls and Cracker Barrel and Rock City and “Smokey and the Bandit" and Jellystone Park and the Goat Man and your grandmother's quilts had a baby

- AJC Macon Bureau Chief Joe Kovac Jr. weaves a colorful and specific tapestry of the Buc-ees allure.

But, the turtles ...

Not to take the pale horse metaphor too far, but there’s a light-related battle of life and death brewing at another Buc-ee’s location.

🐢 READ MORE: Glynn County residents mull possible solutions to the standoff

NEWS BITES

Scientists find ancient life-size animal rock carvings in the Saudi Arabian desert

Why draw camels ever again after finding this delight? You can’t improve upon perfection.

Delta and Spanx to launch limited-edition collection of travel wear

It sucks you in and sees you off!

Researchers turn human skin cells into eggs, but they’re not usable yet

HUMAN eggs. Human eggs.

Fewer than 10% of Americans get enough fiber

There’s a TikTok video of a woman demonstrating “dinosaur time,” where she scarfs a whole handful of raw baby spinach at once to get more greens in. Maybe it’s worth a try.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 1, 1994

Carter gets big surprise at 70. Jimmy Carter usually marks his birthday quietly at home in Plains. Low-key. No fuss. Surrounded by friends and family. This year, he didn’t get his wish. More than 600 friends, colleagues and family members gathered Friday night at the Carter Center to pay tribute to the former president … “I can’t believe it. I know I won’t get this many people at my funeral,” he joked. Carter smiled broadly throughout the party and spent most of the night kissing and hugging his friends. “I had no idea,” he told actor Kirk Douglas.

A sweet anecdote about one of Georgia’s giants, on what would have been his 101st birthday. Not that it matters, but Carter would be comforted to know his funeral was also well and graciously attended.

ONE MORE THING

More Buc-ee’s lore here, if you’re interested. There’s a reason toilets are the only place to sit in there. And yes, the Buc-ee’s discourse has really enlivened some of our newsroom conversations.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

