Business

Delta and Spanx to launch limited-edition collection of travel wear

The capsule collection is a collaboration between the two Atlanta brands.
Spanx and Delta Air Lines have teamed up to launch a limited-edition collection of travel wear. (Source: Delta)
Spanx and Delta Air Lines have teamed up to launch a limited-edition collection of travel wear. (Source: Delta)
By
1 hour ago

Delta Air Lines and Spanx are teaming up for a limited-edition collection of travel wear.

The collaboration between the two Atlanta companies comes as Delta celebrates its 100th anniversary and as Spanx turns 25 this year.

The clothing is “designed for travelers who love to explore the world in style,” said Delta Chief Market Officer Alicia Tillman in a written statement.

There are pullovers for $128 that have a Delta Centennial emblem on the collar, and a red version with a Delta “widget” triangle logo as a zipper pull.

There’s a $98 black crew neck sweatshirt with a Delta Centennial logo on the arm and $118 lounge pants with the Delta Centennial emblem on the leg.

RELATED
Delta's 100-year history started as a crop duster

The apparel is made of Spanx’s “AirEssentials” fabric designed to feel soft and comfortable.

The collection will go live starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday on the online Delta Shop, where the airline’s employees and others can buy items with the Delta logo ranging from clothing to golf wear, bags, tumblers and luggage tags.

The airline also sells throwback tees with mottos from the past, such as “We Love To Fly And It Shows,” and said it plans “future drops … especially with the holidays just around the corner.”

RELATED
PHOTOS: Delta Uniforms through the years

The rollout of an array of branded merchandise comes as Delta increasingly seeks to position itself as more than an airline — as a lifestyle brand.

Well over a decade ago, the airline’s executives projected their vision of becoming a retailer, selling many things beyond just transportation from point A to point B.

While the merchandise program may not be a major source of revenue, the company says it is aimed at being an extension of the experience on the airline. It may also get Delta some free advertising by encouraging people to wear their widget on their sleeve.

About the Author

As business team lead, Kelly Yamanouchi edits and writes business stories. She graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

More Stories

The Latest

Aftermath on Sapelo Island

Georgia Supreme Court sides with Gullah Geechee in Sapelo Island dispute

20m ago

A year after Helene, Georgia farmers to see huge federal relief package

25m ago

Georgia factory melts metals to return them to the high-tech supply chain

Keep Reading

A guide to the artful and art-filled second annual Atlanta Art Fair

Lockheed Martin’s future in Georgia is likely to grow beyond the C-130

DEI programs cost Atlanta airport tens of millions in federal grants

Featured

Georgia Access

Report: Georgia health sector to lose $3.7B in 2026 as ACA subsidies end

Synovus CEO says $8.6B merger is ‘all about growth’ for Atlanta, Columbus

Another Buc-ee’s breaks ground in Georgia. Are you on the beaver bandwagon?