Delta and Spanx to launch limited-edition collection of travel wear

There’s a $98 black crew neck sweatshirt with a Delta Centennial logo on the arm and $118 lounge pants with the Delta Centennial emblem on the leg.

The apparel is made of Spanx’s “AirEssentials” fabric designed to feel soft and comfortable.

The collection will go live starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday on the online Delta Shop, where the airline’s employees and others can buy items with the Delta logo ranging from clothing to golf wear, bags, tumblers and luggage tags.

The airline also sells throwback tees with mottos from the past, such as “We Love To Fly And It Shows,” and said it plans “future drops … especially with the holidays just around the corner.”

The apparel is made of Spanx’s “AirEssentials” fabric designed to feel soft and comfortable.

The collection will go live starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday on the online Delta Shop, where the airline’s employees and others can buy items with the Delta logo ranging from clothing to golf wear, bags, tumblers and luggage tags.