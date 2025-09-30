Delta and Spanx to launch limited-edition collection of travel wear

Delta Air Lines and Spanx are teaming up for a limited-edition collection of travel wear.
The collaboration between the two Atlanta companies comes as Delta celebrates its 100th anniversary and as Spanx turns 25 this year.
The clothing is “designed for travelers who love to explore the world in style,” said Delta Chief Market Officer Alicia Tillman in a written statement.
There are pullovers for $128 that have a Delta Centennial emblem on the collar, and a red version with a Delta “widget” triangle logo as a zipper pull.