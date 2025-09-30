Metro Atlanta Dickens responds to federal troops in cities: `Atlanta is safe’ A weekly roundup of the most important things you need to know about Atlanta City Hall. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens addressed an especially violent weekend of shootings during a press conference on July 28, 2025. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

President Donald Trump has sent federal troops to the streets of Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., with threats that Portland, Ore. and Memphis, Tenn. will be next. And although Atlanta has been a prime target of his in the past, so far, Georgia's capital city has avoided federal intervention.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he's actively working behind the scenes to avoid the threat of a federal law enforcement takeover, by pointing to Atlanta's significant progress in decreasing violent crime. Dickens was in Washington, D.C., for the Congressional Black Caucus' Annual Legislative Conference over the weekend. In an exclusive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution while he was there, the mayor said he has a message for White House officials: "Atlanta is safe." "I make phone calls to the state, I make phone calls to the feds and I let them know that Atlanta is safe," he said. "Homicides are down 44% in Atlanta — and not only are the stats showing that they're down, people now feel safe." Since taking office, Dickens worked quickly to bolster the city's police force and reduce levels of violent crime that spiked during the pandemic. His efforts include opening Atlanta's public safety training center meant to boost recruitment and retention of police officers.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (right) attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center’s grand opening on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Behind the scenes, Dickens also relies on the strong relationship he's cultivated with Gov. Brian Kemp and other state partners that could have influence over whether National Guard troops are deployed to Atlanta's streets. "Nobody at the federal-level is saying we are going into Atlanta to bring down their crime," he said. "We're doing the work on our own — together in our local ecosystem — that we don't need federal agents or troops to come into our city." While Trump's takeover follows a pattern of targeting Democrat-run cities in majority Blue states, we've previously reported that Georgia's purple status may also be keeping threats of National Guard deployment in Atlanta at bay. With a consequential U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in 2026, experts say, Trump is less likely to alienate voters he'll need for Republicans to reclaim the seat.

City Council members endorse Overstreet Council members Andrea Boone and Marci Collier Overstreet listen to a speaker during public comments at a City Council meeting g a council meeting at Atlanta City Hall, Thursday, January 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The race for Atlanta City Council president will be the most competitive contest on the city ballot in November, after Dickens failed to garner a high-profile opponent in his run for a second term. Two-term council member Marci Collier Overstreet is facing off against progressive candidate Rohit Malhotra for the coveted president’s position that’s in charge of overseeing council meetings, making key committee assignments and serving as a bridge to the mayor’s office. A handful of council members recently endorsed Overstreet. She has said the body encouraged her to run after current Council President Doug Shipman announced he wouldn’t seek reelection. Council members Byron Amos, Alex Wan, Matt Westmoreland and Jason Winston have so far endorsed Overstreet’s bid. Other political endorsement’s include U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, State Rep. Stacey Evans and State Sen. Sonya Halpern.