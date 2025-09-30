Georgia Supreme Court sides with Gullah Geechee in Sapelo Island dispute

What you need to know about the Gullah Geechee-led referendum on Sapelo Island

The decision marks the second time the state’s high court has ruled in favor of Georgia residents attempting to overturn a local government decision under the state constitution’s Home Rule provision.

The other came in 2022 and involved a real estate transaction tied to a proposed spaceport in Camden County. In that case, the vote to repeal that decision had already been completed. The rocket launch facility project on coastal Georgia has been abandoned since the ruling.

Tuesday’s Sapelo ruling clears the way for the resumption of the zoning ordinance referendum. The Sapelo residents behind the referendum, Gullah Geechee homeowners in the Hogg Hummock community, have vowed to restart the effort.

The legal dispute dates to a 2023 zoning change allowing for the construction of 3,000-square-foot residences on the island, up from 1,400 square feet. Gullah Geechee residents say the earlier size restrictions limited the number of luxury homes and vacation getaways found elsewhere along Georgia’s coast, such as Tybee Island and St. Simons Island.

Sapelo residents secured enough signed petitions to put the referendum on the ballot in 2024. The McIntosh County Commission filed suit to stop voting, arguing zoning decisions are not subject to the part of the state constitution that allows for referendums. A Superior Court judge sided with the county last October, prompting residents’ appeal to Georgia’s high court.

The state Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the Sapelo matter in April. The hearing revisited whether the Home Rule Provision applies to local government zoning powers, which are detailed in a separate section of the state constitution.

Several of the justices probed those legal arguments at the hearing, most notably Justices Andrew Pinson, Charles Bethel, Carla Wong McMillian and Chief Justice Nels Peterson. They challenged positions on the “ambiguous” language of the Home Rule Provision — whether the law contradicts itself or whether zoning is a “weaker power” than other legislative actions.

