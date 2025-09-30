Wellness
Fewer than 10% of Americans get enough fiber

Now TikTok creators — and even brands — are trying to make gut health cool.
Chia seeds, plucked from a Central American plant called Salvia hispanica, contain omega-3 fatty acids and more dietary fiber than flaxseed. (Scott Lorenzo/MCT)

Credit: Scott Lorenzo

By
1 hour ago

Digestive health may not sound glamorous, but right now it’s the wellness topic everyone is talking about.

On TikTok, the hashtag “fibermaxxing” has turned everyday foods like chia pudding and overnight oats into viral staples for increasing fiber intake — an effort to close the gap in a nutrient most of us underconsume. Fewer than 10% of Americans hit the Department of Agriculture’s recommended intake of 25 grams daily for women and 38 grams daily for men.

Social media creators are sharing hacks to reach your fiber goals, and some brands are starting to shift with the trend.

Jeni Britton, founder of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, swapped dessert for digestion by co-founding her new brand, Floura. Using upcycled fruit scraps like apple cores and watermelon rinds, the chewy snack bars deliver as much as 13 grams of fiber.

For Britton, the move is personal, telling The Cut that fiber helped her regain energy and reset her career. Now she’s betting that fiber-forward snacks can be as enjoyable as ice cream in today’s gut-health-obsessed culture.

Why fiber’s super important

The benefits of fiber stretch far beyond digestion. A high-fiber diet helps regulate blood sugar, lower cholesterol and protect against several cancers. It’s also tied to a reduced risk of heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.

Day to day, fiber helps you feel fuller longer, quiets “food noise” and even eases bloating. But there’s a caveat: Adding too much too quickly can backfire. Experts recommend increasing intake gradually and drinking plenty of water to keep things moving through the digestive tract.

Easy ways to get more fiber

The best sources are still whole foods like fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, seeds and whole grains. But for a little extra help, here are some easy fiber-boosting options:

Bars

  • Floura: Britton’s new fruit bars available online and in select retailers
  • Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Nature Valley Protein Bars: Widely available, delicious and easy to grab at most grocery stores

Prebiotic sodas

  • Olipop: A bubbly soda swap with 9 grams of fiber per can, found at most retailers
  • Poppi: Bright cans in flavors like Cream Soda and Ginger Lime, made with apple cider vinegar and prebiotics

Seeds

  • Chia seeds: Two tablespoons deliver about 10 grams of fiber — perfect for puddings, oats or smoothies
  • Flaxseeds: Ground flax blends seamlessly into baked goods or yogurt

Supplements and vitamins

  • Metamucil or Benefiber: The classic powders still work, but staying hydrated is key
  • Fiber gummies: A convenient, on-the-go option. Metamucil Fiber Gummies recently ranked as a top pick by Everyday Health

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

