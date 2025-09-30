Digestive health may not sound glamorous, but right now it’s the wellness topic everyone is talking about.

On TikTok, the hashtag “fibermaxxing” has turned everyday foods like chia pudding and overnight oats into viral staples for increasing fiber intake — an effort to close the gap in a nutrient most of us underconsume. Fewer than 10% of Americans hit the Department of Agriculture’s recommended intake of 25 grams daily for women and 38 grams daily for men.

Social media creators are sharing hacks to reach your fiber goals, and some brands are starting to shift with the trend.