Metro Atlanta

I-285 will close dozens of times for construction. Round 2 is this weekend.

GDOT plans to shut down a busy westside section of the interstate from 7 p.m. Friday, June 5 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 8.
Scheduled construction work will prompt the closure of a westside portion of I-285 this weekend. The busy interstate will be fully shut down between Cascade Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Scheduled construction work will prompt the closure of a westside portion of I-285 this weekend. The busy interstate will be fully shut down between Cascade Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
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8 minutes ago

We’ve done this before, Atlanta.

One of metro area’s busiest stretches of interstate is scheduled to close for construction work once again this weekend.

Weather permitting, all north and southbound lanes of I-285 will be off limits between Cascade Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive starting at 7 p.m. Friday, June 5 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 8, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

This weekend’s planned closure is the second of what could be up to 42 full closures as crews rebuild the interstate’s westside corridor, GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said.

Construction contracts allow for that number of closures in order to cut the project’s timeline from six years to three, Dale said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“There will be a break during World Cup festivities so this should be the last one for June and possibly July,” Dale said. “Frequency is determined by contractor readiness so there is no set schedule. We are committed to notifying the public at least one week before each full closure.”

The city hosts its first soccer game June 15.

Motorists should brace for delays throughout metro Atlanta. The closure also includes one left lane of I-285 northbound between Washington Road and MLK Jr. Drive.

A detour will divert southbound drivers at Exit 10A to I-20, then to I-75/I-85 (Downtown Connector) and then to Langford Parkway. North and westbound traffic will head the other direction at Exit 5.

The project’s first I-285 closure took place in the same area three weeks ago, sending traffic to the Downtown Connector and clogging some neighborhood streets in the West End and Cascade Heights.

GDOT advises motorists to once again plan for “significant” delays, heavy congestion and spillover traffic.

The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday. Sunday brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

The $206 million project is one of two projects to fix and replace concrete slabs along the interstate’s westside corridor, GDOT has said.

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