I-285 will close dozens of times for construction. Round 2 is this weekend.

Scheduled construction work will prompt the closure of a westside portion of I-285 this weekend. The busy interstate will be fully shut down between Cascade Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

GDOT plans to shut down a busy westside section of the interstate from 7 p.m. Friday, June 5 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 8.

GDOT plans to shut down a busy westside section of the interstate from 7 p.m. Friday, June 5 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 8.

One of metro area’s busiest stretches of interstate is scheduled to close for construction work once again this weekend.

Weather permitting, all north and southbound lanes of I-285 will be off limits between Cascade Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive starting at 7 p.m. Friday, June 5 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 8, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

This weekend’s planned closure is the second of what could be up to 42 full closures as crews rebuild the interstate’s westside corridor, GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said.

Construction contracts allow for that number of closures in order to cut the project’s timeline from six years to three, Dale said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“There will be a break during World Cup festivities so this should be the last one for June and possibly July,” Dale said. “Frequency is determined by contractor readiness so there is no set schedule. We are committed to notifying the public at least one week before each full closure.”