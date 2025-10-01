Standoff builds over powerful light towers near Buc-ee’s on Georgia coast

BRUNSWICK ― Buc-ee’s courts motorists to its new travel center along I-95 with miles of billboards and a towering yellow sign bearing the cartoon likeness of a bucktoothed beaver.

After dark, the sprawling convenience store and gas station carved from the pine forests of rural Glynn County is even harder to miss — but not because of Buc-ee’s marketing. Instead, a set of 23 high-mast lights operated by the county to help travelers get on and off Exit 42 makes Buc-ee’s stand out like a casino in the Nevada desert.

The mercury vapor beacons have been a flashpoint for public discord since the sea turtle nesting season opened in June. The lights cast what environmental experts call a turtle-disorienting glow for about a dozen miles over Georgia’s low-lying coastal landscape. The glare can reach the nesting beaches of Sapelo Island and Little St. Simons Island and, judging by the winding tracks left by hatchlings as they’ve left the nests this summer, do compete with the natural light that newborns rely on to find the ocean.

