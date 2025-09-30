A year after Helene, Georgia farmers to see huge federal relief package

The announcement comes a little more than a year after Helene passed through Georgia, Florida, the Carolinas and Tennessee, leaving historic damage in its wake.

Helene was likely the most destructive hurricane in Georgia history, causing an estimated $5.5 billion in direct and indirect losses to the state’s agriculture and forestry industries. An estimated 250 lives were lost in the storm and its aftermath nationwide, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. And the nearly $79 billion in total damage it triggered across the Southeast made it the U.S.’s seventh-costliest tropical storm on record.

In the year since the storm, some producers have tapped into existing USDA programs, plus roughly $300 million provided by the state to help them clean up and stay afloat. But the federal block grant is expected to provide the most significant boost yet to Georgia’s agriculture and timber sectors, which have been pinched by trade wars and rising costs, on top of storm losses.

