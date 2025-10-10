News AJC Peachtree Road Race updates: Ground yourself Plus: ‘Olympic flavor,’ fall hikes

Hello, Peachtree racers. We're about eight months out from the 57th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, and for the next 260-plus days, I'll be here to help you stay motivated and connected with fellow racers. In our last newsletter, I may have jumped the gun on celebrating cooler temps. "Fake fall," as my best friend calls it, has definitely messed with my training schedule (and my wardrobe). But with cautious optimism, I'll say the autumn weather is starting to settle in. The mounds of leaves in my backyard tell me nature's just as excited for the seasonal shift. Whether you're a Peachtree pro or first-timer (like me), this newsletter is for you. Let's figure it out together one mile, one month, one sweaty step at a time. WARM UP BAREFOOT Some research suggests grounding, also known as earthing, can improve circulation and reduce stress.

Whether you're running through the falling leaves, celebrating 'Biketober' or squeezing in a workout at home, you know to expect aches and pains — especially if you're training for the Peachtree. What if something as simple as placing your bare feet in the grass could help, even the slightest? Writing for the AJC, Yolanda Harris reports some research suggests grounding, also known as earthing, offers a range of health benefits, including improved circulation and reduced stress. Grounding is the practice of making direct skin contact with the Earth's surface, such as walking or sitting on the ground. Think about the calm you feel while walking barefoot along the beach. It's more than just relaxing; Harris writes that many believe the sensation is restorative. If you can't regularly go outdoors, here are some alternative grounding options. 🦶

ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: OLYMPIAN JOE JACOBI Still not sure about barefoot exercise? Olympic gold medalist Joe Jacobi has another idea: tech-free runs. "No watch, phone or heart rate monitor," he told me when I reached out for inspiration this week.

Jacobi medaled at the 1992 Summer Olympics, winning gold in the two-man canoe slalom event with Scott Strausbaugh. After retiring from a 19-year career following the 2004 Athens Games, Jacobi turned to running, albeit reluctantly. "I was an unlikely runner," he said. "After two decades of 12–16 workouts per week leading toward being super-fast for two minutes, to run a 10K? A half-marathon? A full marathon? No thank you." Eleven marathons later, plus countless mountain trail races near his home in the Spanish region of Catalonia, Jacobi offered advice for novice runners. Q: As a retired Olympic athlete, who I'm sure has tackled all kinds of workouts, what drew you to running? A: In the darkest and lowest points of my physical and mental health, while living in Oklahoma City when I was the CEO of an Olympic/Paralympic sport governing body, something more than running pulled me in. The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon wasn't just 26.2 miles. Every step of training and the race itself aligned with the memory of the 168 people who died in the 1995 bombing of the Murrah Building. It wasn't that I loved running. I loved running with neighbors, friends and colleagues for a purpose — together. 🥇

Q: Depending on the workout, music can be a welcome distraction. So, why should I go tech-free on my next run? A: Fourteen years since my first marathon, I love to run alone today with a simple goal: Connect to nature; connect to self. For more than six years, not a single piece of technology has accompanied me on a run. Just me and my steps in the Catalan Pyrenees. My only intake? Nature and my inner voice. The mantra that appears many times in my daily runs that I would encourage others to consider is this: How could I enjoy these steps just a little bit more? 🥇 I'm nowhere near Olympic status, but Jacobi's message still resonated: Running doesn't have to be fast, flashy or tracked. It can be quiet and just for you. And while the Catalan Pyrenees probably offer a slightly more serene backdrop than my neighbors' giant skeleton decorations, maybe, just maybe, I'll leave my AirPods behind next time. ROUTES WE LOVE When he's in the United States, Jacobi told me some of his favorite places to run include the Ocoee Whitewater Center near Ducktown, Tennessee, and the Appalachian Trail around the Nantahala Outdoor Center in Wesser, North Carolina. (Shoutout to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary.) I recently found a gem right near my house: E.E. Robinson Park in Sugar Hill. It has something to get everyone in your family moving, including: a .95-mile paved trail with a bridge, a football/multipurpose field with a lighted track, seven baseball/softball fields, six pickleball courts, two sand volleyball courts, six lighted tennis courts, a splash pad and a covered playground.

The Joros were there to cheer me on (high up in the trees, thank goodness 🕷️) and the hint of orange throughout the trees was beautiful. Speaking of seasonal colors, Jonah McDonald and Zana Pouncey — authors of the two-volume "Hiking Intown Atlanta's Hidden Forests" guidebooks — recently compiled six metro hikes perfect for enjoying fall foliage. Do you have a route you love? Send me an email at nicole.bennett@ajc.com, and I'll include it in next month's newsletter! KEEP THE MOMENTUM GOING 👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar: 👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar: Oct. 19: PNC Atlanta 10 Miler & 5K Nov. 8: Eastside Beltline 5K-10K Nov. 15: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Move with MADD 5K

More info and sign-up links here 👟 Other local meetups to check out: Beltline Run/Walk Club : Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you, and show up.

: Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you, and show up. Community group runs around the city: These events are hosted by organizations outside the Atlanta Track Club, and there’s bound to be an event near you. SOME PEACHTREE HISTORY 🍑 From the bottom of page 56 in The Atlanta Journal’s July 3, 1973, edition: “Peachtree race entry list has definite Olympic flavor.” The Peachtree has seen its fair share of Olympic talent over the years — like this year’s women’s elite division winner, Hellen Obiri, a two-time silver medalist from Kenya. 🍑 From the bottom of page 56 in The Atlanta Journal’s July 3, 1973, edition: “Peachtree race entry list has definite Olympic flavor.” The Peachtree has seen its fair share of Olympic talent over the years — like this year’s women’s elite division winner, Hellen Obiri, a two-time silver medalist from Kenya.