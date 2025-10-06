Inflammation-related health conditions such as arthritis, chronic pain and anxiety can significantly diminish quality of life. But what if something as simple as placing your bare feet in the grass or touching soil while gardening could help, even the slightest?
Some research suggests grounding, also known as earthing, offers a range of health benefits, including improved circulation and reduced stress.
Grounding is the practice of making direct skin contact with the Earth’s surface, such as walking or sitting on the ground. Imagine the calm you feel while walking barefoot along the beach. That sensation is more than just relaxing — many believe it’s restorative.
For those who can’t regularly go outdoors, alternative options, such as grounding mats, sheets and footwear may provide similar benefits indoors.
One of the early champions of grounding was Dr. Stephen T. Sinatra, a renowned cardiologist who co-authored the book “Earthing: The Most Important Health Discovery Ever!” He also appeared in the documentary “The Earthing Movie”. His work helped bring national attention to the practice and its potential health benefits.
That same documentary inspired Sonya Macon, a Brookhaven resident, to explore grounding for herself.
“I have bone-on-bone in my left knee,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “When I started grounding nearly two years ago, I noticed immediate relief.”
Now 55, Macon practices grounding two to three times a week.
“I don’t always walk; sometimes I just stand on the ground,” she said. She also shared that she experienced improved sleep and reduced anxiety — two other commonly reported benefits of grounding.
Elrico “Rick” Saddler discovered the practice during his exploration of meditation and spirituality. At the Inner Engineering Retreat hosted by the Isha Foundation in Tennessee, he learned the value of simply placing his feet on the Earth for 15 minutes a day.
“I found my center,” he said.
That was 11 years ago. Saddler now grounds daily at dawn in his backyard.
“While meditating, I just walk the yard (barefoot),” he said. “It brings calm and helps me connect with nature.”
