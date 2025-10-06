Inflammation-related health conditions such as arthritis, chronic pain and anxiety can significantly diminish quality of life. But what if something as simple as placing your bare feet in the grass or touching soil while gardening could help, even the slightest?

Some research suggests grounding, also known as earthing, offers a range of health benefits, including improved circulation and reduced stress.

Grounding is the practice of making direct skin contact with the Earth’s surface, such as walking or sitting on the ground. Imagine the calm you feel while walking barefoot along the beach. That sensation is more than just relaxing — many believe it’s restorative.