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A.M. ATL: Going deep

Plus: Primary results
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4 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Thanks to reader Neill, who introduced me to a new word: taradiddle, which means “pretentious nonsense.” He wasn’t talking about A.M. ATL, thankfully, but if I start another newsletter, I’ll definitely call it “The Daily Taradiddle.”

Let’s get to it.

PRIMARIES: WHO WON, WHO’S HEADED TO A RUNOFF

Republican candidates for governor, Rick Jackson (left) and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones will continue their feud into a June runoff. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Republican candidates for governor, Rick Jackson (left) and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones will continue their feud into a June runoff. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The results are in from yesterday’s primaries, and it looks like we have some runoffs in our future.

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NOT TO DREDGE THINGS UP ...

A cargo ship departing from the port along the Savannah River. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
A cargo ship departing from the port along the Savannah River. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Savannah River is Georgia’s shipping gateway to the world, and state leaders want to expand it to accommodate larger ships and heavier cargo.

The Georgia Ports Authority greenlit an $8 million-plus feasibility study into deepening and widening the 33-mile-long shipping channel.

🔎 READ MORE: Environmental, logistical issues experts are watching

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

⚖️ Two top DeKalb County schools officials sued the district after they were suspended and demoted following a dispute regarding the district’s interim superintendent. They say the district’s actions violated their contracts and Georgia labor law.

🏟️ Get ready for your makeover, Bobby Dodd! Georgia Tech got approval for a $70 million stadium upgrade from the Develop Fulton Board of Directors. The money will help modernize and upgrade Bobby Dodd Stadium on the school’s campus.

WORLD CUP HOTEL RESERVATIONS ARE ON TRACK IN ATLANTA

Many hands have been wrung over whether U.S. cities have overpromised on World Cup enthusiasm and the local economic benefits the tournament will bring. Experts are watching hotel reservation rates as one indicator of interest.

Luckily, a new study suggests Atlanta is doing pretty well.

⚽ READ MORE: The worries threatening World Cup cities’ optimism

NEWS BITES

Google announces new AI advances, including a personal AI assistant

Booooo!

Graduates are booing pep talks on AI at college commencements

Yeah, what they said.

Lettuce introduce you to the live frog found in a grocery store salad bag

That poor thing. This is like an inter-dimensional cosmic journey for a frog.

A look at ‘Spanglish,’ the new cookbook from the AJC’s Sr. Food and Dining Editor Monti Carlo

Not to be dramatic, but I would die for Monti. If you love food, you’ll love her.

ON THIS DATE

May 20, 1935

‘Lawrence of Arabia’ loses last battle. England’s “Lawrence of Arabia,” one of the most romantic yet enigmatic personalities of modern times, died today. Death came to Colonel T.E. Lawrence, 46, shortly after 8 a.m. (2 a.m. eastern standard time).

May 20, 1973

First woman in Congress dies. Jeannette Rankin, a pioneer suffragette and the nation’s first woman in Congress, is dead at 92 after a long political career marked by an unswerving aversion to war and an outspoken advocacy of the rights of women. Miss Rankin was the only member of Congress to vote against American involvement in the nation’s two world wars. … Death came to the former social worker and Republican congresswoman Friday night at her retirement apartment in Carmel, Calif.

Producer Nicole usually chooses a few front pages for each day for us to look through, and I noticed a very strange repetition on these two editions, nearly 40 years apart. Can you spot it in the copy?

What an ominous turn of phrase. As someone who has written a lot of news obituaries in her time, that is definitely not best practice anymore.

ONE MORE THING

A big round of applause to our AJC politics team for keeping us informed all through election night and beyond. Hopefully they have a nice nap in their future.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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