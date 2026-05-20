News A.M. ATL: Going deep Plus: Primary results

By AJ Willingham 4 minutes ago Share

Morning, y’all! Thanks to reader Neill, who introduced me to a new word: taradiddle, which means “pretentious nonsense.” He wasn’t talking about A.M. ATL, thankfully, but if I start another newsletter, I’ll definitely call it “The Daily Taradiddle.” Let’s get to it.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

NOT TO DREDGE THINGS UP ... A cargo ship departing from the port along the Savannah River. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The Savannah River is Georgia’s shipping gateway to the world, and state leaders want to expand it to accommodate larger ships and heavier cargo. The Georgia Ports Authority greenlit an $8 million-plus feasibility study into deepening and widening the 33-mile-long shipping channel. The study focuses on two factors: the national economic benefit that may come from the investment and what scale — appropriate depth and width of the expanded channel — will be least harmful environmentally.

The Ports Authority recorded a $200 million profit last fiscal year. Savannah is the third-busiest cargo port in the U.S.

Dredging is a really fascinating process that, at its most simple, involves scooping up a lot of dirt and moving it around.

It also takes a really long time to do responsibly. The last deepening was just completed in 2022, and that took more than 25 years from study phase to completion due to environmental concerns. 🔎 READ MORE: Environmental, logistical issues experts are watching

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS ⚖️ Two top DeKalb County schools officials sued the district after they were suspended and demoted following a dispute regarding the district’s interim superintendent. They say the district’s actions violated their contracts and Georgia labor law. 🏟️ Get ready for your makeover, Bobby Dodd! Georgia Tech got approval for a $70 million stadium upgrade from the Develop Fulton Board of Directors. The money will help modernize and upgrade Bobby Dodd Stadium on the school’s campus. WORLD CUP HOTEL RESERVATIONS ARE ON TRACK IN ATLANTA Many hands have been wrung over whether U.S. cities have overpromised on World Cup enthusiasm and the local economic benefits the tournament will bring. Experts are watching hotel reservation rates as one indicator of interest. Luckily, a new study suggests Atlanta is doing pretty well. About 50% of the Atlanta hoteliers surveyed said their booking pace was in line with or ahead of expectations for June and July.

That puts Atlanta ahead of nine of the 11 U.S. host cities for lodging outlook.

About 213,000 hotel rooms are now booked during the month Atlanta will host World Cup matches, according to the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau.

May 20, 1935 ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ loses last battle. England’s “Lawrence of Arabia,” one of the most romantic yet enigmatic personalities of modern times, died today. Death came to Colonel T.E. Lawrence, 46, shortly after 8 a.m. (2 a.m. eastern standard time). May 20, 1973 First woman in Congress dies. Jeannette Rankin, a pioneer suffragette and the nation’s first woman in Congress, is dead at 92 after a long political career marked by an unswerving aversion to war and an outspoken advocacy of the rights of women. Miss Rankin was the only member of Congress to vote against American involvement in the nation’s two world wars. … Death came to the former social worker and Republican congresswoman Friday night at her retirement apartment in Carmel, Calif.