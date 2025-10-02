While a pumpkin spice latte is a nice seasonal treat, fall is also the perfect time to reset your wellness routine with hearty produce and cozy community markets.
Eating seasonally is one of the simplest ways to boost your health. Local fruits and veggies are fresher, often more nutrient-dense and connect you directly to the people growing your food.
So whether you’re stocking the fridge with fiber-packed greens, grabbing pantry staples like honey and preserves or just soaking up the fall vibes, these farmers markets, farms and orchards make fall wellness easy — and delicious.
Farmers markets
Peachtree Road Farmers Market: Atlanta’s largest producer-only market, with more than 70 vendors offering certified organic produce, pasture-raised meats, baked goods and more. SNAP benefits are doubled here, making it one of the most accessible wellness hubs in the city.
8:30 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, March 1-Dec. 20. 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. peachtreeroadfarmersmarket.com.
Grant Park Farmers Market: A Sunday favorite where you’ll find locally grown produce, pupusas, jams and baked goods. With picnic tables and plenty of seating, it’s as much a neighborhood hangout as it is a market.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. 1040 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. cfmatl.org.
Morningside Farmers Market: Atlanta’s first all-organic market, known for immune-boosting mushrooms, heirloom garlic and fresh juices. It’s small but mighty, with only certified organic farmers selling here.
8-11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 1411 N. Morningside Drive NE, Atlanta. morningsidemarket.com.
Tucker Farmers Market: A Thursday evening stop with vendors bringing local produce, baked goods, dinner options and live music. It’s the perfect almost-weekend reset.
4-7 p.m. Thursdays, April 24-Oct. 30. 4882 Lavista Road, Tucker. tuckerfarmersmarket.com.
Woodstock Farm Fresh Market: Running Saturdays through December, this downtown market by Reformation Brewery’s Backyard is packed with local produce, Georgia-raised meats, seafood, honey, baked bread, jams, bath and beauty products and more.
8:30 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, April 26-Dec. 27. 665 Elm Drive, Woodstock. woodstockfarmersmarket.com.
Green Market at Piedmont Park: This Saturday market brings fresh produce, jams, artisan goods and prepared foods for breakfast and lunch. Enjoy a walk in the park while you shop.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, March 29–Dec. 13. 1071 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. piedmontpark.org.
Farms and orchards
B.J. Reece Orchards: From apples and peaches to okra and cucumbers, this Ellijay orchard is a fresh market wonderland. Don’t miss its cider slushies and new soft-serve ice cream. Ellijay also hosts the Georgia Apple Festival on Oct. 11–12 and 18–19.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday. 9131 Ga. 52 East, Ellijay. reeceorchards.com.
Mercier Orchards: One of the Southeast’s largest family-owned orchards, offering apples, berries, preserves and its famous apple butter — perfect for cozy breakfasts at home.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 8660 Blue Ridge Drive, Blue Ridge. mercier-orchards.com.
Southern Belle Farm: A true farm-to-table stop where you’ll find fresh-picked produce, local honey, fruit ciders, jams and pickles. Beyond the market, the farm turns into fall fun with a corn maze, pumpkin patch, pedal carts and more.
Various hours, Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 20–Nov. 21. 658 Turner Church Road, McDonough. 770-288-2582, southernbellefarm.com.
Serenbe Farms: A certified organic farm in the sustainable Serenbe community offering more than 300 varieties of vegetables, herbs, flowers and fruits. Produce is sold through Serenbe’s community supported agriculture program, at the Serenbe Farmers Market and to local restaurants. Check out its events calendar for seasonal classes, tours, plant sales and kids’ programming.
8715 Atlanta Newnan Road, Chattahoochee Hills. serenbefarms.com.
