While a pumpkin spice latte is a nice seasonal treat, fall is also the perfect time to reset your wellness routine with hearty produce and cozy community markets.

Eating seasonally is one of the simplest ways to boost your health. Local fruits and veggies are fresher, often more nutrient-dense and connect you directly to the people growing your food.

So whether you’re stocking the fridge with fiber-packed greens, grabbing pantry staples like honey and preserves or just soaking up the fall vibes, these farmers markets, farms and orchards make fall wellness easy — and delicious.