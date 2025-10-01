Explore PeachJAM connects community in fight against rare disease

This year, Biketober is focusing on new riders, with prize-winning opportunities and events set throughout the month to keep riders — both new and old — engaged.

“There are hundreds of miles of connected trails, making our region a great place for new riders and those who may not feel confident riding in traffic,” Scott said.

In 2024, over 2,700 metro Atlanta residents participated in the challenge, riding a combined 348,000 miles over the month. Three hundred and fifty Atlanta-based companies also took part. To participate in the challenge, register at their website and earn points by logging your bike rides and encouraging other people in your community to bike as well. As you rack up points, the more opportunities there are to win weekly prizes — which include cash.

This year, the grand prize is an e-bike from Outback Bikes. Throughout the month, a series of bike-friendly events will energize riders and get more people to join the movement. From 11-mile bike tours across the Beltline to collaborations with partnering with Atlanta Streets Alive, there’s something for every cyclist. At the heart of the challenge is Biketoberfest — a lively event featuring bike safety demos, games and live performances. Beyond the social and physical benefits of biking, GCO also hopes people will recognize how increased biking can help improve the air quality and reduce traffic congestion. The organization encourages carpooling, public transit and walking as smart alternatives for daily commutes.

New to daily biking himself, Scott suggests to keep it simple, noting that starting a bike route is as easy as a “ride around my neighborhood.”

“Many of us haven’t ridden bikes in quite a bit of time, some of us since we were kids,” Scott said. “So it’s about getting back that joy and feeling good about it. That’s the main focus for this.”