Atlanta may look more like Amsterdam this month.
Now in its 13th year, Biketober returns with a citywide challenge to encourage people to ride bikes.
Presented by Georgia Commute Options, the monthlong event invites bikers of all experience levels to explore metro Atlanta on two wheels — and rethink how they move through the city.
“The Biketober challenge is really about joy,” Shaumond Scott, marketing strategist for GCO, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And it doesn’t have to just be the idea of ‘I’m gonna begin biking to work everyday.’ It’s simply, ‘let’s get out and just remember what it feels like to be on a bike.’”
This year, Biketober is focusing on new riders, with prize-winning opportunities and events set throughout the month to keep riders — both new and old — engaged.
“There are hundreds of miles of connected trails, making our region a great place for new riders and those who may not feel confident riding in traffic,” Scott said.
In 2024, over 2,700 metro Atlanta residents participated in the challenge, riding a combined 348,000 miles over the month. Three hundred and fifty Atlanta-based companies also took part.
To participate in the challenge, register at their website and earn points by logging your bike rides and encouraging other people in your community to bike as well. As you rack up points, the more opportunities there are to win weekly prizes — which include cash.
This year, the grand prize is an e-bike from Outback Bikes.
Throughout the month, a series of bike-friendly events will energize riders and get more people to join the movement. From 11-mile bike tours across the Beltline to collaborations with partnering with Atlanta Streets Alive, there’s something for every cyclist. At the heart of the challenge is Biketoberfest — a lively event featuring bike safety demos, games and live performances.
Beyond the social and physical benefits of biking, GCO also hopes people will recognize how increased biking can help improve the air quality and reduce traffic congestion. The organization encourages carpooling, public transit and walking as smart alternatives for daily commutes.
New to daily biking himself, Scott suggests to keep it simple, noting that starting a bike route is as easy as a “ride around my neighborhood.”
“Many of us haven’t ridden bikes in quite a bit of time, some of us since we were kids,” Scott said. “So it’s about getting back that joy and feeling good about it. That’s the main focus for this.”
For more information on how to register and get connected with Biketober, go to biketober.com.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Source: Toyota
Mountain weekend ready: Tips, all-wheel drive picks for Blue Ridge getaways
For a fall trip to the North Georgia mountains, you need predictable traction, decent ground clearance and tires that perform.
Commercial rents keep rising along the Beltline. This fund could help.
The Atlanta Beltline on Wednesday announced it is launching a $2 million incentive fund to assist developers with projects that create affordable commercial spaces.
Standoff builds over powerful light towers near Buc-ee’s on Georgia coast
Georgia officials have asked Glynn Co. to douse what experts call turtle-disorienting light towers along I-95 near a Buc-ee's. County commissioners have refused to act so far.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC
Georgia Supreme Court sides with Gullah Geechee in Sapelo Island dispute
The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in a case involving Gullah Geechee residents of Sapelo Island, a McIntosh County ordinance revision and a citizen referendum.
College football game moves from Mercedes-Benz Stadium ‘due to lack of support’
The Georgia Football Classic, an HBCU showdown between FAMU and Mississippi Valley State, will now be played on MVSU's campus.
Tyrese Gibson wanted after his dogs allegedly killed another dog in Buckhead
The incident was the culmination of a series of negligence by the singer at his Buckhead mansion, with multiple calls about his dogs running loose, authorities say.