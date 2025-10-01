Wellness
Wellness

‘Biketober’ rolls into Atlanta, promoting healthier commutes

The challenge brings people together to celebrate the joy of biking.
Now in its 13th year, Biketober returns to Atlanta with a citywide challenge to encourage people to ride bikes. (Courtesy of Georgia Commute Options)

Credit: Georgia Commute Opi

Credit: Georgia Commute Opi

Now in its 13th year, Biketober returns to Atlanta with a citywide challenge to encourage people to ride bikes. (Courtesy of Georgia Commute Options)
By Morayo Ogunbayo
1 hour ago

Atlanta may look more like Amsterdam this month.

Now in its 13th year, Biketober returns with a citywide challenge to encourage people to ride bikes.

Presented by Georgia Commute Options, the monthlong event invites bikers of all experience levels to explore metro Atlanta on two wheels — and rethink how they move through the city.

“The Biketober challenge is really about joy,” Shaumond Scott, marketing strategist for GCO, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And it doesn’t have to just be the idea of ‘I’m gonna begin biking to work everyday.’ It’s simply, ‘let’s get out and just remember what it feels like to be on a bike.’”

ExplorePeachJAM connects community in fight against rare disease

This year, Biketober is focusing on new riders, with prize-winning opportunities and events set throughout the month to keep riders — both new and old — engaged.

“There are hundreds of miles of connected trails, making our region a great place for new riders and those who may not feel confident riding in traffic,” Scott said.

In 2024, over 2,700 metro Atlanta residents participated in the challenge, riding a combined 348,000 miles over the month. Three hundred and fifty Atlanta-based companies also took part.

To participate in the challenge, register at their website and earn points by logging your bike rides and encouraging other people in your community to bike as well. As you rack up points, the more opportunities there are to win weekly prizes — which include cash.

Explore6 tips to keep your immune system strong this fall and winter

This year, the grand prize is an e-bike from Outback Bikes.

Throughout the month, a series of bike-friendly events will energize riders and get more people to join the movement. From 11-mile bike tours across the Beltline to collaborations with partnering with Atlanta Streets Alive, there’s something for every cyclist. At the heart of the challenge is Biketoberfest — a lively event featuring bike safety demos, games and live performances.

Beyond the social and physical benefits of biking, GCO also hopes people will recognize how increased biking can help improve the air quality and reduce traffic congestion. The organization encourages carpooling, public transit and walking as smart alternatives for daily commutes.

ExploreApple’s new exercise feature wants to be your ‘Workout Buddy’

New to daily biking himself, Scott suggests to keep it simple, noting that starting a bike route is as easy as a “ride around my neighborhood.”

“Many of us haven’t ridden bikes in quite a bit of time, some of us since we were kids,” Scott said. “So it’s about getting back that joy and feeling good about it. That’s the main focus for this.”

For more information on how to register and get connected with Biketober, go to biketober.com.

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a Health and Wellness reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, covering the stories Georgians need to know to stay healthy and informed.

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Toyota RAV4 is one of nine vehicles that The Steering Column recommends for your fall getaway to the mountains. (Courtesy of Toyota)

Credit: Source: Toyota

OPINION

Mountain weekend ready: Tips, all-wheel drive picks for Blue Ridge getaways

For a fall trip to the North Georgia mountains, you need predictable traction, decent ground clearance and tires that perform.

Commercial rents keep rising along the Beltline. This fund could help.

The Atlanta Beltline on Wednesday announced it is launching a $2 million incentive fund to assist developers with projects that create affordable commercial spaces.

Standoff builds over powerful light towers near Buc-ee’s on Georgia coast

Georgia officials have asked Glynn Co. to douse what experts call turtle-disorienting light towers along I-95 near a Buc-ee's. County commissioners have refused to act so far.

2h ago

The Latest

The Ghastly Dreadfuls Cast is ready to scare and entertain this fall. (Photo Courtesy of Center for Puppetry Arts)

Credit: Center for Puppetry Arts

Fall is here: Check out 6 seasonal, spooky ways to enjoy October

1h ago

Fewer than 10% of Americans get enough fiber

How to avoid ultraprocessed foods for better health

Featured

The small Gullah Geechee community has been pushing back against a zoning ordinance allowing for the construction of larger homes. On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court sided with the community. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

Georgia Supreme Court sides with Gullah Geechee in Sapelo Island dispute

The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in a case involving Gullah Geechee residents of Sapelo Island, a McIntosh County ordinance revision and a citizen referendum.

College football game moves from Mercedes-Benz Stadium ‘due to lack of support’

The Georgia Football Classic, an HBCU showdown between FAMU and Mississippi Valley State, will now be played on MVSU's campus.

Tyrese Gibson wanted after his dogs allegedly killed another dog in Buckhead

The incident was the culmination of a series of negligence by the singer at his Buckhead mansion, with multiple calls about his dogs running loose, authorities say.