October in Atlanta always feels like a reset. The heat breaks, patios buzz again and festivals spill into parks. Suddenly your calendar is full of ways to move, connect and feel better.
From causes worth supporting to local events that make wellness feel more like a celebration than a chore, here’s what to know — and where to go — this month.
Foster or adopt a shelter dog
Fulton County Animal Services is in crisis: the shelter is 60 dogs over capacity, and they need fosters or adopters by Thursday, Oct. 2. Fees are waived, and even short-term fostering helps. If you’ve been on the fence about getting a pet, there’s no better time than now. Beyond saving lives, research shows pets lower stress and boost mental health. Learn more at fultonanimalservices.com/at-risk or stop by 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd. Atlanta.
Beltline Kevin gets a sponsor
If you’ve walked the Beltline, you’ve seen him: roller-blading, singing and handing out high-fives. Now, Beltline Kevin is Atlanta’s newest “sponsored athlete.” Rreal Tacos signed him to a $100,000 contract, a move that proves joy and movement might be the city’s most effective kind of marketing.
Restore and explore at these events
Breast Cancer Awareness Month kickoff at SweetWater Brewing: Survivors and thrivers helped brew Reel Strength, a pink hibiscus rosé beer launching Oct. 2. Proceeds support Casting for Recovery’s fly-fishing retreats for women in treatment. Expect fly-tying demos, family-friendly activities and a silent auction.
4:30—8 p.m. Oct. 2. Free. 195 Ottley Drive NE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com.
The Decatur Book Festival turns 20: The beloved literary gathering, now in its 20th year, returns this month with music, books and conversations that link storytelling to wellness and resilience. This year spotlights many talents, including Black authors Saeed Jones, Jason Mott and Susana Morris.
Various times. Oct. 3-4. A multitude of venues throughout Decatur, Georgia. decaturbookfestival.com.
Atlanta Kidney Walk: Walking has long been linked to improved longevity and lower risk of chronic illness. Join thousands raising awareness for kidney disease at this year’s community walk.
8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11. 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta. atlanticstation.com.
Yoga meets tacos: At bartaco Inman Park, wellness isn’t about restraint — it’s about balance. Roll out a mat for an outdoor flow with Innercise Yoga, then stay for chips and tacos.
10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 11. $25. 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta eventbrite.com.
Wellness Wednesdays at High Street: All October, Pvolve trainers lead functional, resistance-based workouts designed to strengthen and stabilize. The midweek series brings research-backed fitness into a community setting.
6:30—7:15 p.m. Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29. Free. 101 High St., Suite 300, Atlanta. highstreetatlanta.com.
ILLUMINATE at The St. Regis Atlanta: Curated by psychotherapist Lena Franklin, this evening blends guided intention-setting, sound medicine and a panel on “Courageous Wholeness.” Guests leave with not just inspiration, but also an exclusive invitation back to the spa.
6—8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19. $155. 88 W. Paces Ferry Rd. NW, Atlanta. lenafranklin.com.
