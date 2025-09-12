News AJC Peachtree Road Race updates: The great step debate Plus: Running snacks, best trails.

Hello, Peachtree racers. We're about nine months from the 57th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, and for the next 290-plus days, I'll be here to help you stay motivated and connected with fellow racers all year long. Since setting my sights on next year's race, I've been (very slowly) upping my cardio game — with lots of help from my pup, Aspen, who never turns down a walk, especially now that the air's a little cooler. (Shoutout to reader Rashida for cheering us on after last month's newsletter — the encouragement from this community has been amazing.)

The shift in seasons has been a game-changer. I'm finally feeling comfortable outside again, and it's made moving my body feel less like a chore and more like a chance to focus on myself, breathe and reset. Whether you're a Peachtree pro or first-timer (me), this newsletter is for you. Let's figure it out together — 1mile, one month, one sweaty step at a time. TO COUNT STEPS OR NOT TO COUNT STEPS Whether it's steps on a watch or miles on your favorite running app, we're all a little enchanted by the quantification of our recreational gamboling. It feels so good to hit that 10,000-step goal or look at the neat little path your run made on the map.

But what if the numbers weren’t everything?

A new systematic study review challenges the value of aiming for 10,000 steps per day, or even counting steps at all, claiming it’s not necessarily an accurate view of healthful activity. One of the authors of the study provides some alternative ways of thinking about exercise benefits. For some, 7,000 steps a day may be just as beneficial. Older adults could benefit from as little as 4,400 steps a day.

In fact, the researcher says setting a 10K goal and consistently falling short could be “demoralizing” and actually hurt your goals.

Finding your maximum heart rate, and figuring out how long you stay in that zone during a workout, is a better way of quantifying just how much that workout helped you. ⌚ READ MORE: More findings from the study To be honest, don't let these granular details keep you from the bigger picture. Consistency is the first and most important step. The other 9,999 can wait.

ROUTES WE LOVE Get some history with your run and support our National Park Service with a Kennesaw jaunt. Bill, a longtime Peachtree participant, wrote in last month to share his story of driving down from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to run the race — 10 times and counting! His favorite running spots? In Atlanta, he said he swears by the trails at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.

Back home in Chattanooga, it's all about the bridges — Market Street, Walnut Street and the Veterans Memorial Bridge — plus scenic routes through Enterprise South Nature Park and the Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park. Do you have a route you love? Send me an email at nicole.bennett@ajc.com, and I'll include it in next month's newsletter!

TRAINING & TIPS Mmm, prerun edamame. Get that fiber, baby! Something to help you train through any weather: snacks. Registered dietitian Jennifer Frediani, Ph.D., an Emory University professor and researcher specializing in diabetes, weight and blood glucose, spoke with the AJC's Hunter Boyce about why it's important to be mindful of blood sugar when spending time outdoors. It's a detailed, can't-miss read — and a reminder that not all snacks are created equal. "It would be beneficial, if you can, to eat a carb snack before you go," Frediani said. "And that's kind of true no matter what the weather is." She recommends fibrous options like granola bars, whole wheat crackers or whole wheat toast. Other high-fiber picks include apples, chickpeas, edamame, almonds and kale.

Beltline Run/Walk Club : Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you, and show up.

: Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you, and show up. Community group runs around the city: These events are hosted by organizations outside of the Atlanta Track Club, and there’s bound to be an event near you. SOME PEACHTREE HISTORY From the July 5, 1970, edition of The Atlanta Journal and Atlanta Constitution. 🍑 I love this spread from the day after the very first Peachtree, then called the Carling Peachtree Road Race. Race legend Jeff Galloway won, and the start line photo is a real throwback. (Fly Delta!) The best part, though, is this detail: “Over 150 runners competed.” Ha! More than 52,000 registered for this year’s race. We’ve come a long way. MORE TO GO We’re not done yet. The newsletter will be back on Saturday, Oct. 11, with more tips for your fitness and wellness routine.