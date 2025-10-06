6 fall hikes in and around Atlanta to help color your world

I love hiking Constitution Lakes Park any time of year, because there’s always some cool feat of nature taking place, whether it’s tadpoles to watch in the frog pond in spring or migratory birds to scope out from the boardwalk. But going in the fall feels like a special treat, particularly around Halloween.
I recommend walking the Doll’s Head Trail, a man-made, found object art installation that heavily features dolls and other strange objects. The hand-painted signs and arrows add to the feeling you’re entering a funhouse in the middle of the forest. It’s spooky, funny and a great option for a free, festive, outdoor haunted house of sorts, especially if you’re hiking with kids.
The quickest way to the Doll’s Head Trail is to take the paved path at the left of the parking lot and follow the signs toward Doll’s Head Trail. On the way, I recommend folks take a moment to stop at either boardwalk over the wetlands where you can spot turtles, deer, herons and sometimes deer, if you’re patient.
Constitution Lakes is in south DeKalb County, and is fairly accessible no matter what part of town from which you’re starting. It’s just a quick hop away from I-285, but once you’re in the park it feels like you’ve entered an oasis in an otherwise industrial neighborhood. You enter the park off Moreland Avenue at an intersection with South River Industrial Boulevard and bear right onto a gravel drive at the sign for Constitution Lakes. The trail itself is fairly easy to navigate, making a 2-mile loop that starts and ends at the parking area.
DeKalb County recently hired a naturalist, Tasha Messer, to steward the park and lead fun activities. Stop and introduce yourself if you see her and check out her nature program calendar that’s sure to give you another reason to keep coming back.
Most people seek views of colorful changing leaves in the fall, but one of my absolute favorite fall foliage events is the yellow daisy blooms that spring up across Atlanta’s rock mountains (Stone Mountain, Arabia Mountain and Panola Mountain).
Starting in September, the seemingly barren gray rock becomes a breathtaking display of native yellow flowers that grow uninhibited on the outcrop. It’s an amazing sight, and happens in the most unlikely of terrains — on rock. What’s particularly enjoyable about hiking the Mountaintop Trail at Arabia Mountain is being immersed among the blooms while following the large, stacked-rock cairns to the top of the mountain. And unlike its younger neighbor, Stone Mountain, the hike to the Arabia summit isn’t nearly as strenuous, so you could bring a blanket and picnic among the flowers at the top. As long as you’re careful not to step in the sensitive solution pits where native plants grow, you can explore along the outcrop seeking a moment of seclusion from crowds. Or follow the blue-blazed trail down and around Mountain Lake.
