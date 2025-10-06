6 fall hikes in and around Atlanta to help color your world

If the natural beauty of the trails is not enough, this hike also leads you past the Bear Creek Nature Center, a nonprofit environmental education facility that hosts field trips, animal encounters and boasts the only live bat program in the metro area.

I was sold on this hike from the beginning, as the trail passes a waterfall along Little Bear Creek, the site of Owen Cochran’s mill. From there, you can hike a 4-mile, figure-eight loop past Bear Creek Falls, across several rock outcrops, and through rolling hills and peaceful forests. The deep orange leaves of sourwood trees, mixed with the reds of black gum and the yellows of hickory make Cochran Mill a slice of heaven in the fall.

Named after brothers Berry and Owen Cochran, who operated grist mills on the property, Cochran Mill Park now spans 800 acres and is a popular destination for mountain bikers, equestrians and hikers. Two creeks — Little Bear Creek and Bear Creek — cut through the park’s rolling Piedmont forest. Along the trails, you’ll pass the ruins of the mills and a memorable waterfall where Bear Creek cascades down a steep rock outcrop.

You’ll find one of Atlanta’s best waterfall trails just 20 minutes south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Cochran Mill Park in south Fulton County contains more than 15 miles of trails and at least four gorgeous waterfalls. And what’s better in the fall than red, yellow and orange leaves glistening on the edges of a tumbling waterfall? This hike is perfect for the season.

In our guidebook, we recommend starting at Shirley Clarke Franklin Park (formerly called Westside Park) and walking to the Proctor Creek Greenway’s midpoint trailhead. Turn right and you’ll experience the forested northern 3 miles. Turn left and the trail snakes 3 miles through meadows and forests, culminating at the previously mentioned outcrop cascade.

The creek itself has a complicated history. Once used by churches for baptisms, Proctor Creek and its surrounding neighborhoods became the victim of Atlanta’s combined sewer system that allowed rainwater to mix with human sewage and overflow into the creek. By the 1960s, Proctor Creek was considered one of Atlanta’s most polluted waterways. Thankfully, through a combination of a federal consent decree that required Atlanta to separate its stormwater and sanitary sewers and strong activism by neighbors and nonprofit organizations, Proctor Creek is bouncing back.

One of my favorite things about this trail is that it’s mostly shaded by plentiful trees that provide ample opportunities to marvel at the fall colors. And the wide, paved trail also allows space for great photography. As you pass through several open areas, look for fall wildflowers, including ironweed, goldenrod and boneset. Listen for the sounds of Proctor Creek flowing nearby. Sporadic views of the water are available from the trail, including one particularly picturesque place where Proctor Creek flows among boulders, cascading through a rocky outcrop near the Bankhead MARTA Station.

My favorite paved hiking trail to visit this fall is the Proctor Creek Greenway in Northwest Atlanta. You’ll see colorful autumn leaves, flowering meadows, a bubbling creek and have an opportunity to visit Atlanta’s biggest park.

I can’t get enough of the fall colors and views along the boardwalk at Mason Mill Park. Full disclosure: I work as the park naturalist, so I’m a little biased. But it’s so beautiful I still want more, despite spending 40 hours a week here. The South Peachtree Creek Trail connects Mason Mill Park to Medlock Park and Emory University, and is a gem nestled into a 100-acre forest in central DeKalb County.

The boardwalks are the stars of the show at Mason Mill Park, lined with hardwood trees and curving through wetlands and along creeks. But I like to get off the beaten path, hiking a network of single-track dirt trails that take me to my other favorite spots: a stand of giant beech trees, a rock outcrop with mountain laurels, a breached dam across Burnt Fork Creek, the mystery of an abandoned car hidden in the woods, the city’s largest red maple tree and the graffiti-covered ruins of the Old Decatur Waterworks.

For a relatively small county park tucked away between neighborhoods and shopping centers, Mason Mill has a ton to offer. When you visit this fall, start along the South Peachtree Creek Trail boardwalk as it winds down a slope through a mature forest containing more than 35 species of trees. Follow the boardwalk to a beaver-created wetland that is the most biodiverse area of the park, from there it’s a “choose your own adventure” to explore the rest of this fantastic park.

Find the trailhead at the far end of Mason Mill Park, with free parking near the DeKalb Tennis Center. Information kiosks provide trail maps and more. In our book, we recommend two hike routes within this park, but there are plenty more options. After your hike, Mason Mill has picnic pavilions, a large playground and playing field near the parking lot to continue your day of outdoor adventure.

