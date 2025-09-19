A.M. ATL: Yellow light for green spending

Morning, y’all! Did you know spring and fall allergy seasons have different triggers? In spring, it’s usually tree and grass pollens causing the sniffles. Now, in the fall, it’s weed pollens and mold spores. Here’s how to cope, because fun facts won’t fix your itchy eyes.
Let’s get to it.
ATLANTA’S DIVERSITY GOALS UNDER THREAT
For months, major cities have tried to negotiate increasing federal pressure to do away with diversity initiatives or risk losing millions in federal support.
For Atlanta, a blueprint of municipal diversity policy, it’s a tough line to walk. Let’s roll back 50 years to understand why.
In the 1970s, Mayor Maynard Jackson pioneered the city’s lasting minority contracting initiative, which required a 25-35% minority participation for city contracts.
The policy wasn’t just about inequality; it was about addressing larger economic challenges to which inequality contributed.
It even inspired the U.S. Department of Transportation minority contracting program, which is currently under threat in the courts.
Mayor Andre Dickens told the AJC such programs helped make Atlanta, well, Atlanta — the site of the world’s busiest airport and a hub for innumerable industries in the South.
“(This is) one of the most consequential moments in our history,” Dickens said. He pledged to find ways to protect the city’s premier diversity programs from federal crackdowns.
Gov. Brian Kemp launched Georgia's Pathways to Coverage program in July 2023.
A federal watchdog group compiled a report on the Georgia Medicaid program that models a future federal version under the Trump administration.
What’s the program? The Georgia Pathways program requires nondisabled adults to document low-paying work to remain eligible for health care benefits.
What’s the verdict? The U.S. Government Accountability Office found the program has spent twice as much on administrative costs as it has on providing actual health care.
The report says most of the costs came from changes in how the program determines eligibility and enrolls people, as well as redundant technologies.
Critics have said the Pathways program makes it too difficult for people to get care by snaring them in a ton of administrative work. If implemented more widely, they say, millions across the country could lose health care.
Sad? Here, take one “look at cool painting,” followed by a steady diet of “nice music all the time,” and some “individual creative expression” as needed.
ON THIS DATE
Sept. 19, 1922
Police Will Aid In “Safety First” Week Observance.“Traffic Laws of City Must Be Obeyed,” Says Chief. Today, the third day of the Safety First week will see the most efficient protection of the citizens of Atlanta from accidents that the existing traffic laws will permit ... Motorists and pedestrians have alike been warned against heedless regard of the traffic laws.
Atlanta: Chaotic traffic vibes since at least 1922.
ONE MORE THING
A postgame quote from the Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray:
“The organization as a whole, it’s in a great direction ... We proved a lot of people wrong this year. A lot of people didn’t expect us to play as well and be in the position we’re in.”
Onward and upward. 🏀🌟
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
