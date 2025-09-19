News A.M. ATL: Yellow light for green spending Plus: Atlanta’s diversity history, weekend plans

Morning, y'all! Did you know spring and fall allergy seasons have different triggers? In spring, it's usually tree and grass pollens causing the sniffles. Now, in the fall, it's weed pollens and mold spores. Here's how to cope, because fun facts won't fix your itchy eyes. Let's get to it.

ATLANTA’S DIVERSITY GOALS UNDER THREAT For months, major cities have tried to negotiate increasing federal pressure to do away with diversity initiatives or risk losing millions in federal support. For Atlanta, a blueprint of municipal diversity policy, it’s a tough line to walk. Let’s roll back 50 years to understand why. In the 1970s, Mayor Maynard Jackson pioneered the city’s lasting minority contracting initiative, which required a 25-35% minority participation for city contracts.

The policy wasn’t just about inequality; it was about addressing larger economic challenges to which inequality contributed.

It even inspired the U.S. Department of Transportation minority contracting program, which is currently under threat in the courts.

Mayor Andre Dickens told the AJC such programs helped make Atlanta, well, Atlanta — the site of the world’s busiest airport and a hub for innumerable industries in the South.

“(This is) one of the most consequential moments in our history,” Dickens said. He pledged to find ways to protect the city’s premier diversity programs from federal crackdowns.

GET YOUR GREEN SAVINGS WHILE YOU CAN Time is running out in Georgia on tax savings for select electric vehicles, rooftop solar panels and other big green paraphernalia. The Trump administration’s federal spending bill rolled back federal incentives for certain environmentally friendly purchases, and we’re coming to the end of the line.

The new electric vehicle credit, worth up to $7,500 in up-front savings, sunsets Sept. 30.

The used electric vehicle credit, worth up to $4,000, also goes away Sept. 30.

The new electric vehicle credit, worth up to $7,500 in up-front savings, sunsets Sept. 30.

The used electric vehicle credit, worth up to $4,000, also goes away Sept. 30.

You have a little more time on things like home energy efficiency credits, credits on geothermal and solar systems, and home energy rebates. Most will last until the end of the year. READ MORE: Credits, costs and dates to help you plan any purchases MEDICAID Gov. Brian Kemp launched Georgia's Pathways to Coverage program in July 2023. A federal watchdog group compiled a report on the Georgia Medicaid program that models a future federal version under the Trump administration.

WEEKEND PLANS The North Georgia State Fair, continuing this weekend, gives guests plenty of classic food options such as corn dogs and candy apples. Time to get out and celebrate the last few days of Technically Summer: North Georgia State Fair: It’s fair time, from Sept. 18 to 28. Eat something ridiculous, pet some animals, buy one of those log sculptures they make with chain saws. Life is good.

It’s fair time, from Sept. 18 to 28. Eat something ridiculous, pet some animals, buy one of those log sculptures they make with chain saws. Life is good. Fall Fest 2025 with 4-H: Seasonal garden activities and historical demonstrations. What more could you want?

Seasonal garden activities and historical demonstrations. What more could you want? Hispanic Heritage Month Concert on the Green: It’ll be great dancing weather.

It'll be great dancing weather. Kirkwood Wine Stroll: Sample from more than 100 wines from 50+ vendors, plus small plates, all in support of the Kirkwood Business Owners' Association. More info here. READ MORE: Other fun things to do in town in our weekly roundup Weekend spotlight: Shaky Knees Headlined by Deftones, My Chemical Romance and Blink-182, Atlanta's premier indie rock festival Shaky Knees promises to pull in the crowds at Piedmont Park this weekend.

Pink is the color for fall wines You know, I get it. It’s cozy season, but is it really full-bodied Shiraz season? ‘Art Pharmacy’ prescribes art experiences for mental health Sad? Here, take one “look at cool painting,” followed by a steady diet of “nice music all the time,” and some “individual creative expression” as needed. ON THIS DATE Sept. 19, 1922

Police Will Aid In "Safety First" Week Observance. "Traffic Laws of City Must Be Obeyed," Says Chief. Today, the third day of the Safety First week will see the most efficient protection of the citizens of Atlanta from accidents that the existing traffic laws will permit ... Motorists and pedestrians have alike been warned against heedless regard of the traffic laws. Atlanta: Chaotic traffic vibes since at least 1922.