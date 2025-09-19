News

A.M. ATL: Yellow light for green spending

Plus: Atlanta’s diversity history, weekend plans
Morning, y’all! Did you know spring and fall allergy seasons have different triggers? In spring, it’s usually tree and grass pollens causing the sniffles. Now, in the fall, it’s weed pollens and mold spores. Here’s how to cope, because fun facts won’t fix your itchy eyes.

Let’s get to it.

ATLANTA’S DIVERSITY GOALS UNDER THREAT

For months, major cities have tried to negotiate increasing federal pressure to do away with diversity initiatives or risk losing millions in federal support.

For Atlanta, a blueprint of municipal diversity policy, it’s a tough line to walk. Let’s roll back 50 years to understand why.

READ MORE: Why Jackson and other leaders saw more diversity as a path to city success

GET YOUR GREEN SAVINGS WHILE YOU CAN

Time is running out in Georgia on tax savings for select electric vehicles, rooftop solar panels and other big green paraphernalia.

READ MORE: Credits, costs and dates to help you plan any purchases

MEDICAID

Gov. Brian Kemp launched Georgia's Pathways to Coverage program in July 2023.
A federal watchdog group compiled a report on the Georgia Medicaid program that models a future federal version under the Trump administration.

What’s the program? The Georgia Pathways program requires nondisabled adults to document low-paying work to remain eligible for health care benefits.

What’s the verdict? The U.S. Government Accountability Office found the program has spent twice as much on administrative costs as it has on providing actual health care.

The report says most of the costs came from changes in how the program determines eligibility and enrolls people, as well as redundant technologies.

Critics have said the Pathways program makes it too difficult for people to get care by snaring them in a ton of administrative work. If implemented more widely, they say, millions across the country could lose health care.

READ MORE: More findings from the report and what it could mean for the U.S.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

📺 Reactions to ABC’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel keep pouring in.

🗳️ The 2026 Georgia governor’s race got a lot more interesting this week with the addition of Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. Both have intriguing political records.

🎫 The Federal Trade Commission sued Ticketmaster, saying the ticket juggernaut and its parent company are using illegal methods to make customers pay more for events.

💸 Organic food prices could soar because of new import restrictions and tariffs on organic sugar. Those fancy organic foods don’t sweeten themselves.

WEEKEND PLANS

The North Georgia State Fair, continuing this weekend, gives guests plenty of classic food options such as corn dogs and candy apples.
Time to get out and celebrate the last few days of Technically Summer:

READ MORE: Other fun things to do in town in our weekly roundup

Weekend spotlight: Shaky Knees

Headlined by Deftones, My Chemical Romance and Blink-182, Atlanta’s premier indie rock festival Shaky Knees promises to pull in the crowds at Piedmont Park this weekend.

The festival continues its format of two bands playing simultaneously (except for the headliners) and four stages in use. Given the groups at the top of the bill will likely draw the biggest crowds, here are some suggestions for 10 other can’t-miss acts.

NEWS BITES

A nightmare conclusion to the Atlanta Dream’s season

Unfortunately, it was a bitter end to a good year for the Dream. (Also, you can’t say I didn’t warn you about potentially egregious “dream”-related wordplay.)

NASCAR great Tony Stewart will race against his wife, Leah Pruett, in NHRA next year

Now that’s a love story! Netflix movie when? Romance novel when?

Pink is the color for fall wines

You know, I get it. It’s cozy season, but is it really full-bodied Shiraz season?

‘Art Pharmacy’ prescribes art experiences for mental health

Sad? Here, take one “look at cool painting,” followed by a steady diet of “nice music all the time,” and some “individual creative expression” as needed.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 19, 1922

Police Will Aid In “Safety First” Week Observance. “Traffic Laws of City Must Be Obeyed,” Says Chief. Today, the third day of the Safety First week will see the most efficient protection of the citizens of Atlanta from accidents that the existing traffic laws will permit ... Motorists and pedestrians have alike been warned against heedless regard of the traffic laws.

Atlanta: Chaotic traffic vibes since at least 1922.

ONE MORE THING

A postgame quote from the Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray:

“The organization as a whole, it’s in a great direction ... We proved a lot of people wrong this year. A lot of people didn’t expect us to play as well and be in the position we’re in.”

Onward and upward. 🏀🌟

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

