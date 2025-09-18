Luxurious pink wines are perfect as fall arrives

Domaine des Deux Cles Cles en Main rosé 2023. This wine is made from mostly carignan and syrah grapes, with small amounts of mourvèdre and cinsault. These grapes are farmed with organic and biodynamic practices deep in the south of France, just a short drive from the Mediterranean Sea. The wine offers aromas reminiscent of sweet dried herbs and ripe wild strawberries and has a subtle salinity. Also, its layers of flavor continue to evolve with age. The savory character of this darker rosé makes it a harmonious partner for lamb, particularly roasted with Mediterranean herbs.

Lamoresca rosato 2024. From one of our favorite natural winemakers in Sicily comes this blend of the local red grapes nero d’avola and frappato, with a splash of the white grape zibibbo. This magenta-hued wine is ripe with notes of black raspberry and cherry and has an intense mineral profile that lingers on the finish. We recently were invited to dinner by friends who are adventurous cooks, and their menu included spit-roasted duck, a Vietnamese-inspired cabbage salad and spicy okra over rice. We brought a bottle of this wine, which proved to be a perfect pairing.

Âmevive Graciano rosé 2024. Alice Anderson’s Âmevive is an example of how American wine is more exciting and diverse than ever. This California winery makes tiny-production wines that are thought-provoking and easy to love. We are lucky to be able to get them here in Georgia. This one is made from graciano, a dark-skinned red grape from Spain that contributes to the ruby color and imparts a pleasantly peppery layer over a juicy flavor that brings to mind salted watermelon. It’s a welcome pairing with many foods; we love it with grilled seafood or rich seafood stews.

