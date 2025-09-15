Plenty of free activities for kids are part of the Peachtree Corners Festival on Saturday and Sunday, including bubble fun, sand art and face painting. (Courtesy of Peachtree Corners Festival)

Happenings include fun fetes such as the Fall Fest with 4-H at the Atlanta History Center and the Roswell Arts Festival.

Happenings include fun fetes such as the Fall Fest with 4-H at the Atlanta History Center and the Roswell Arts Festival.

Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend in metro Atlanta? Plenty of festivals are on the calendar, including a Fall Fest with 4-H at Atlanta History Center, Chamblee’s Chalk Art Festival & Artist Market and the Roswell Arts Festival. Or if you’re seeking rides and entertainment like pig races, head to the North Georgia State Fair in Marietta.

Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: