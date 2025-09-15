Things to do

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Happenings include fun fetes such as the Fall Fest with 4-H at the Atlanta History Center and the Roswell Arts Festival.
Plenty of free activities for kids are part of the Peachtree Corners Festival on Saturday and Sunday, including bubble fun, sand art and face painting. (Courtesy of Peachtree Corners Festival)
Plenty of free activities for kids are part of the Peachtree Corners Festival on Saturday and Sunday, including bubble fun, sand art and face painting. (Courtesy of Peachtree Corners Festival)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
20 minutes ago

Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend in metro Atlanta? Plenty of festivals are on the calendar, including a Fall Fest with 4-H at Atlanta History Center, Chamblee’s Chalk Art Festival & Artist Market and the Roswell Arts Festival. Or if you’re seeking rides and entertainment like pig races, head to the North Georgia State Fair in Marietta.

Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

More things to do in metro Atlanta

Fall Fest 2025 with 4-H

Celebrate fall with a day of history-informed demonstrations, seasonal garden activities, fall-themed games, interactive programs from the Georgia 4-H extension and more.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Included with admission price of $27 for adults, $24 for youth. Free for ages 3 and under. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-814-4000.

The Teal Trot 5K Run/Walk on Saturday supports the mission of the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance and is a qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. (Courtesy of the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance)
The Teal Trot 5K Run/Walk on Saturday supports the mission of the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance and is a qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. (Courtesy of the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance)

Teal Trot 5K Run/Walk

Run to honor those affected by ovarian cancer and to remember those who have lost their lives to this disease. The race is a qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race and will support the mission of the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

7:30 a.m. on-site check-in/registration, 9:30 a.m. race start. Saturday. Adults $50, ages 6-12 $25, free for 5 and under. Free for ovarian cancer patients and survivors with code SURVIVOR. Chastain Park, 4500 Stella Drive, Atlanta. 404-255-1337.

Tony Succar

Grammy award-winning producer Tony Succar, salsa legend Luis Enrique, vocalist Mimy Succar and more present a star-studded show that blends salsa, pop and Afro-Latin fusion.

8 p.m. Saturday. $71.75 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

Concert on the Green: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Celebrate community and culture: Dance, enjoy live music and performances and treat yourself to food.

5-10 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. 770-917-1234.

The North Georgia State Fair, continuing this weekend, gives guests plenty of classic food options such as corn dogs and candy apples. (Courtesy of the North Georgia State Fair)
The North Georgia State Fair, continuing this weekend, gives guests plenty of classic food options such as corn dogs and candy apples. (Courtesy of the North Georgia State Fair)

North Georgia State Fair

With 93 years of history in Marietta, the fair brings fun food options, rides, entertainment such as pig races and more.

$10-15 at gate. $7.50 at all metro Atlanta O’Reilly Auto Parts locations. Pay-one-price ride specials $23.95-$35, depending on date and advance purchase. Continuing 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 12:30-10 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. Jim R. Miller Park, 1220 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta. 770-423-1330. Free parking.

The Veggie Taste outdoor vegan festival on Saturday features cuisine from chefs, nutrition speakers, an artist's marketplace and more. (Courtesy of the Veggie Taste)
The Veggie Taste outdoor vegan festival on Saturday features cuisine from chefs, nutrition speakers, an artist's marketplace and more. (Courtesy of the Veggie Taste)

The Veggie Taste

Get help transitioning into a healthier eating lifestyle at this outdoor vegan festival with cuisine from chefs, nutrition speakers, an artist’s marketplace, music and product samples.

2-7 p.m. Saturday. $10 general admission, $20 combo ticket (includes admission and five taste tickets) and $15 additional food tastes. Shrine of the Black Madonna, 946 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. 917-541-9986.

Forestry Day

Discover and explore the world of forests by meeting wildfire fighters from the Georgia Forestry Commission, watching a live drone demonstration and experiencing animal encounters.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. $25.95-$27.95 admission, free for members and children 2 and under. Fernbank. 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Chamblee Chalk Art Festival & Artist Market

Watch a professional chalk artist transform the sidewalks into art, browse more than 40 artist booths, let the kids add color to the community chalk area, sign up for a square to design and eat or drink at one of the restaurants around the site.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. 770-986-5010.

Back to Your Roots Farm Fair

Enjoy some down-home fun as you meet farm animals, make a wildflower seed bomb, tour the Unity Garden, plant a seed craft, harvest a crop in the garden and more.

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. $14-$20, free for children 2 and under. Advance registration required. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Make your own giant chocolate bar

Participate in a chocolate-tasting session before making your own customized half-pound chocolate bar and label to take home.

6-8 p.m. Saturday. $30 per person making chocolate. Chamberlain’s Chocolate Factory and Cafe, 1575 Old Alabama Road, Suite 205, Roswell. 678-728-0100.

20 Years Strong, 20 Ways to Connect: Family Fun Day

Commemorate the 20th year of Sandy Springs becoming a city with musical acts, face painting, a DJ, activities and games including cornhole and Connect Four. Food and drinks will be available at the farmers market.

8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. Free admission. City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600.

Roswell Arts Festival

The 59th annual festival features the work of more than 75 artists, entertainment, food trucks and activities for children. Proceeds benefit Roswell parks and recreation projects.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission. City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell. 770-641-3727.

Suwanee Fest

Step into prehistoric fun at the annual Suwanee Fest, starting with a 9 a.m. parade on Saturday and including nearly 200 vendors and exhibitors and 15 entertainment acts.

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

“Radio TBS: Trailer Park Broadcasting Scandals”

Watch this Lionheart Theatre classic favorite in which two radio hosts bring you the zany activities around the Luna Del Mar Manufactured Home Oasis and Monkey Empire.

Continuing 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. Adults $16-18. Lionheart Theatre, 10 College St., Norcross. 404-919-4022.

Peachtree Corners Festival

Join the fun at this 14th annual festival with arts and crafts from vendors, musical artists, two classic car shows and plenty of diversions for kids, including bubble fun, sand art, clowns and face painting.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Peachtree Corners Town Green-Peachtree Corners Circle, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners.

About the Author

Mary Caldwell

More Stories

The Latest

AAJC 09??25 Ballet Alaska

What an Alaskan summer added to two Atlanta Ballet dancers’ steps

What movies made in Georgia have made the most money since 2008?

DeKalb County and Atlanta Shakespeare Company launch outdoor series

Keep Reading

Funeral for fallen DeKalb firefighter to bring mourners to Truist Park

1h ago

Former Atlanta Falcon: Underutilized diversion center keeps people out of jail

Gas line damaged after NW Atlanta car crash near King Plow Arts Center

Featured

DOWNTOWN GROCERY STORE

Metro Atlanta consumers grapple with higher prices on food, other goods

Raffensperger, who rebuffed Trump in 2020, runs for Georgia governor

South Georgia football coach resigns after 0-5 start