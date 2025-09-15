15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Happenings include fun fetes such as the Fall Fest with 4-H at the Atlanta History Center and the Roswell Arts Festival.
Plenty of free activities for kids are part of the Peachtree Corners Festival on Saturday and Sunday, including bubble fun, sand art and face painting. (Courtesy of Peachtree Corners Festival)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
20 minutes ago
Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend in metro Atlanta? Plenty of festivals are on the calendar, including a Fall Fest with 4-H at Atlanta History Center, Chamblee’s Chalk Art Festival & Artist Market and the Roswell Arts Festival. Or if you’re seeking rides and entertainment like pig races, head to the North Georgia State Fair in Marietta.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Run to honor those affected by ovarian cancer and to remember those who have lost their lives to this disease. The race is a qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race and will support the mission of the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance.
7:30 a.m. on-site check-in/registration, 9:30 a.m. race start. Saturday. Adults $50, ages 6-12 $25, free for 5 and under. Free for ovarian cancer patients and survivors with code SURVIVOR. Chastain Park, 4500 Stella Drive, Atlanta. 404-255-1337.
7:30 a.m. on-site check-in/registration, 9:30 a.m. race start. Saturday. Adults $50, ages 6-12 $25, free for 5 and under. Free for ovarian cancer patients and survivors with code SURVIVOR. Chastain Park, 4500 Stella Drive, Atlanta. 404-255-1337.
With 93 years of history in Marietta, the fair brings fun food options, rides, entertainment such as pig races and more.
$10-15 at gate. $7.50 at all metro Atlanta O’Reilly Auto Parts locations. Pay-one-price ride specials $23.95-$35, depending on date and advance purchase. Continuing 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 12:30-10 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. Jim R. Miller Park, 1220 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta. 770-423-1330. Free parking.
$10-15 at gate. $7.50 at all metro Atlanta O’Reilly Auto Parts locations. Pay-one-price ride specials $23.95-$35, depending on date and advance purchase. Continuing 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 12:30-10 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. Jim R. Miller Park, 1220 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta. 770-423-1330. Free parking.
The Veggie Taste outdoor vegan festival on Saturday features cuisine from chefs, nutrition speakers, an artist's marketplace and more. (Courtesy of the Veggie Taste)
Get help transitioning into a healthier eating lifestyle at this outdoor vegan festival with cuisine from chefs, nutrition speakers, an artist’s marketplace, music and product samples.
2-7 p.m. Saturday. $10 general admission, $20 combo ticket (includes admission and five taste tickets) and $15 additional food tastes. Shrine of the Black Madonna, 946 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. 917-541-9986.
Get help transitioning into a healthier eating lifestyle at this outdoor vegan festival with cuisine from chefs, nutrition speakers, an artist’s marketplace, music and product samples.
2-7 p.m. Saturday. $10 general admission, $20 combo ticket (includes admission and five taste tickets) and $15 additional food tastes. Shrine of the Black Madonna, 946 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. 917-541-9986.
Watch a professional chalk artist transform the sidewalks into art, browse more than 40 artist booths, let the kids add color to the community chalk area, sign up for a square to design and eat or drink at one of the restaurants around the site.
Watch a professional chalk artist transform the sidewalks into art, browse more than 40 artist booths, let the kids add color to the community chalk area, sign up for a square to design and eat or drink at one of the restaurants around the site.
Commemorate the 20th year of Sandy Springs becoming a city with musical acts, face painting, a DJ, activities and games including cornhole and Connect Four. Food and drinks will be available at the farmers market.
Commemorate the 20th year of Sandy Springs becoming a city with musical acts, face painting, a DJ, activities and games including cornhole and Connect Four. Food and drinks will be available at the farmers market.
Join the fun at this 14th annual festival with arts and crafts from vendors, musical artists, two classic car shows and plenty of diversions for kids, including bubble fun, sand art, clowns and face painting.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Peachtree Corners Town Green-Peachtree Corners Circle, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners.
Join the fun at this 14th annual festival with arts and crafts from vendors, musical artists, two classic car shows and plenty of diversions for kids, including bubble fun, sand art, clowns and face painting.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Peachtree Corners Town Green-Peachtree Corners Circle, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners.