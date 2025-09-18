Fall allergies are flaring up. What can you do?

The end of summer means another peak in seasonal allergens, and many sufferers have already been feeling miserable.

Weed pollen counts and mold activity in metro Atlanta have been in the moderate to high or extremely high range since the beginning of September, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, a medical practice that tracks daily allergen data. The first day of fall arrives Monday.

So far this month, the city is on track to see a few more high-to-moderate days for pollen than last September, which saw just two days with high counts. Mold activity is in line with what we saw last year.

The biggest difference over the years, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, is the length of both spring and fall pollen seasons. More warm days mean fewer freezes, giving plants more time to grow and release allergy-inducing pollen.

The end of summer means another peak in seasonal allergens, and many sufferers have already been feeling miserable.

Weed pollen counts and mold activity in metro Atlanta have been in the moderate to high or extremely high range since the beginning of September, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, a medical practice that tracks daily allergen data. The first day of fall arrives Monday.

So far this month, the city is on track to see a few more high-to-moderate days for pollen than last September, which saw just two days with high counts. Mold activity is in line with what we saw last year.