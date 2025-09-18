Fall allergies are flaring up. What can you do?

Metro Atlanta is already seeing high or extremely high counts of weed pollens and mold.
Leaves cover the ground as a person walks through Inman Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. Weed pollen counts and mold activity have been in the moderate to high or extremely high range since the beginning of September. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)
The end of summer means another peak in seasonal allergens, and many sufferers have already been feeling miserable.
Weed pollen counts and mold activity in metro Atlanta have been in the moderate to high or extremely highrange since the beginning of September, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, a medical practice that tracks daily allergen data. The first day of fall arrives Monday.
So far this month, the city is on track to see a few more high-to-moderate days for pollen than last September, which saw just two days with high counts. Mold activity is in line with what we saw last year.
The biggest difference over the years, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, is the length of both spring and fall pollen seasons. More warm days mean fewer freezes, giving plants more time to grow and release allergy-inducing pollen.
With Georgia’s growing season lasting up to nine months or more, there is almost always “something out there that you’re allergic to,” said Dr. Malvika Uppal with Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.
If you’re one of those unfortunate souls who are suffering, you’re very familiar with the itchy, watery eyes, hoarseness and nonstop sneezing that spike each spring and fall. The symptoms are the same, but the triggers are different depending on the time of year, so you may need slightly different remedies.
Weed pollens and mold spores soar in the fall, while in the spring, tree and grass pollens are the main drivers. And if you have spring allergies, you’re more than likely going to see another flare-up in the fall.
“I have very few patients who are only allergic to trees or only allergic to grasses or only allergic to weeds,” said Uppal. “It’s usually a combination.”
Ragweed is the most common fall allergen, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. While ragweed peaks in the fall, it can start pollinating as early as July and continue through November.
Warm days and cool nights are the perfect environment for ragweed pollen to spread far and wide, Uppal said.
Another culprit: Mold, which thrives in warm, moist environments and has been in the extremely high range for the metro area since at least April. It peaks in autumn, though, as leaves fall to the ground and start to break down.
Last year, metro Atlanta’s pollen counts finally dropped to low levels in mid-October, where they remained until early February. Mold activity, however, continued to rage into late November.
Until that period of relief comes, what can you do to manage your allergy attacks?
The first line of defense is to simply keep an eye on pollen counts and act accordingly, experts say. That means on high-allergen days, keep windows closed, change your clothes and rinse off after being outside. Take antihistamines before being exposed to the trigger.
If your symptoms are overwhelming or your medication isn’t working, consider seeking an evaluation by an allergy specialist.
Knowing what is triggering your allergic reaction is key, Uppal said. It helps determine how to treat your symptoms, which may not always stem from a true allergic reaction. Sometimes irritants, such as smoke or strong perfumes, trigger the same symptoms.
The common cold can also manifest similarly to an allergic reaction, so pay attention to other factors, such as exposure to someone who has been sick or if you have a fever, which would indicate an infection.
And whatever affects your nose also affects your lungs, Uppal said, so asthma sufferers should also be extra cautious during peak allergy seasons.
The good news is, even if your over-the-counter medication isn’t working, there are multiple types of therapies to help combat allergic reactions, including immunotherapy shots or sublingual tablets or drops.
The caveat is that most of these remedies need to be started well before exposure to an allergen, so it may be too late to start a regimen this year, Uppal said.
“But hopefully for the next one,” she added.
If that is your case, your best bet for treatment will be antihistamines, whether in pill form or nasal sprays.