For the second time this week, a candidate announced they were running for governor.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced his candidacy for Georgia’s top job on Wednesday.

His announcement came a day after former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a former Republican turned Democrat, said he’s running for the position.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution senior political reporter Greg Bluestein discussed on Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast how the two men change the calculus of the 2026 midterms.

Later in the show, AJC political columnist Patricia Murphy talks to immigration lawyer Chuck Kuck about the immigration raid at the site of the Hyundai Metaplant, where more than 300 Korean nationals were arrested.