Two major announcements shake up the race for governor in Georgia

The Politically Georgia team discusses 2026 election cycle with Raffensperger and Duncan in the mix.
Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (seen here at a Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon in August), announced he'd be running for governor, Wednesday Sept. 17, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (seen here at a Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon in August), announced he'd be running for governor, Wednesday Sept. 17, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

For the second time this week, a candidate announced they were running for governor.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced his candidacy for Georgia’s top job on Wednesday.

His announcement came a day after former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a former Republican turned Democrat, said he’s running for the position.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution senior political reporter Greg Bluestein discussed on Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast how the two men change the calculus of the 2026 midterms.

Later in the show, AJC political columnist Patricia Murphy talks to immigration lawyer Chuck Kuck about the immigration raid at the site of the Hyundai Metaplant, where more than 300 Korean nationals were arrested.

