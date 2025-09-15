Beyond the headliners, here are 11 acts not to miss at Shaky Knees

Foo Fighters closed out Shaky Knees 2024 at Central Park with extended versions of their biggest hits. The indie rock festival has moved to Piedmont Park for this weekend's event. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)

Moving to Piedmont Park, annual indie rock festival will resonate across four stages this weekend.

“As a festival, we are very excited about our new landing spot,” Shaky Knees founder Tim Sweetwood said in a recent email interview. “It is the obvious move … with the procession of the brand. The festival will hopefully be in the park for many years to come.”

Major changes are here for Atlanta’s premier indie rock festival Shaky Knees . After seven years at Central Park, the event that launched in 2013 has shifted to its sixth location, Piedmont Park. Traditionally in May, the festival has moved to this month and is set for a broad range of alternative music artists Friday through Sunday.

Friday’s sets begin at 4:30 p.m. and run until 11 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday music kicking off around lunchtime and ending at 11 and 10:30 p.m., respectively.

The Linda Lindas will bring their punk rock sound 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Shaky Knees Festival. (Courtesy of Jesse Cowan)

The 2025 lineup’s diversity of sound, backgrounds and ages promises something for everyone. For example, Devo released its first single in 1977, but Linda Lindas drummer Mila de la Garza just turned 15.

“Shaky Knees has always looked to be a festival of discovery,” Sweetwood said. “Each year the team looks to curate the lineup to try and appeal to a broad audience but also stick to some of the roots of where it came from.”