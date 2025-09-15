Beyond the headliners, here are 11 acts not to miss at Shaky Knees
Moving to Piedmont Park, annual indie rock festival will resonate across four stages this weekend.
Foo Fighters closed out Shaky Knees 2024 at Central Park with extended versions of their biggest hits. The indie rock festival has moved to Piedmont Park for this weekend's event. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)
By Matthew W. Smith – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Major changes are here for Atlanta’s premier indie rock festival Shaky Knees. After seven years at Central Park, the event that launched in 2013 has shifted to its sixth location, Piedmont Park. Traditionally in May, the festival has moved to this month and is set for a broad range of alternative music artists Friday through Sunday.
Major changes are here for Atlanta’s premier indie rock festival Shaky Knees. After seven years at Central Park, the event that launched in 2013 has shifted to its sixth location, Piedmont Park. Traditionally in May, the festival has moved to this month and is set for a broad range of alternative music artists Friday through Sunday.
“As a festival, we are very excited about our new landing spot,” Shaky Knees founder Tim Sweetwood said in a recent email interview. “It is the obvious move … with the procession of the brand. The festival will hopefully be in the park for many years to come.”
Friday’s sets begin at 4:30 p.m. and run until 11 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday music kicking off around lunchtime and ending at 11 and 10:30 p.m., respectively.
The Linda Lindas will bring their punk rock sound 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Shaky Knees Festival. (Courtesy of Jesse Cowan)
The 2025 lineup’s diversity of sound, backgrounds and ages promises something for everyone. For example, Devo released its first single in 1977, but Linda Lindas drummer Mila de la Garza just turned 15.
“Shaky Knees has always looked to be a festival of discovery,” Sweetwood said. “Each year the team looks to curate the lineup to try and appeal to a broad audience but also stick to some of the roots of where it came from.”
Headlined by Deftones (Friday), My Chemical Romance (Saturday) and Blink-182 (Sunday), Shaky Knees promises to pull in the crowds at its new home. The festival continues its format of two bands playing simultaneously (except for the headliners) and four stages in use. Given the groups at the top of the bill will likely draw the biggest crowds, here we suggest 10 other can’t-miss acts, in order of appearance:
Lambrini Girls – 4:30 p.m., Friday, Ponce de Leon Stage: This Brighton, England-based punk duo unleashes no-holds-barred assaults on racism and homophobia on tracks such as “God’s Country.” Phoebe Lunny and Lilly Macieira perform with a frantic energy perfect for kick-starting the weekend.
Spoon – 6:30 p.m., Friday, Ponce de Leon Stage: Britt Daniel and his indie rock veterans return to the city on the heels of releasing two singles and touring with fellow Shaky Knees artists Pixies. The group is still working on the follow-up to its 2022 album “Lucifer on the Sofa.”
Girl Tones – Noon, Saturday, Piedmont Stage: Start Saturday right with a jolt of garage rock from Kentucky sisters Laila and Kenzie Crowe. Riding high on new single “Cherry Picker,” the pair is also touring with Cage the Elephant this fall.
Lambrini Girls – 4:30 p.m., Friday, Ponce de Leon Stage: This Brighton, England-based punk duo unleashes no-holds-barred assaults on racism and homophobia on tracks such as “God’s Country.” Phoebe Lunny and Lilly Macieira perform with a frantic energy perfect for kick-starting the weekend.
Spoon – 6:30 p.m., Friday, Ponce de Leon Stage: Britt Daniel and his indie rock veterans return to the city on the heels of releasing two singles and touring with fellow Shaky Knees artists Pixies. The group is still working on the follow-up to its 2022 album “Lucifer on the Sofa.”
Girl Tones – Noon, Saturday, Piedmont Stage: Start Saturday right with a jolt of garage rock from Kentucky sisters Laila and Kenzie Crowe. Riding high on new single “Cherry Picker,” the pair is also touring with Cage the Elephant this fall.
Ace guitarist Johnny Marr hits the stage at 3:45 p.m. Saturday. (Courtesy of Andrew Cotterill)
Johnny Marr – 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Peachtree Stage: Making his name in the Smiths and later playing with everyone from Modest Mouse to Electronic, Mancunian guitarist-singer Johnny Marr has come into his own with a series of catchy solo records. Songs such as “Easy Money” and “Hi Hello” are perfect for a Shaky Knees afternoon.
The Linda Lindas, 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Ponce de Leon Stage: The women in California’s punk rock Linda Lindas range in age from 15 to 20 and have recorded two albums for Epitaph Records since their breakout show with Bikini Kill in 2019. One track from last year’s “No Obligation” features “Weird Al” Yankovic, who features later in this list.
Johnny Marr – 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Peachtree Stage: Making his name in the Smiths and later playing with everyone from Modest Mouse to Electronic, Mancunian guitarist-singer Johnny Marr has come into his own with a series of catchy solo records. Songs such as “Easy Money” and “Hi Hello” are perfect for a Shaky Knees afternoon.
The Linda Lindas, 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Ponce de Leon Stage: The women in California’s punk rock Linda Lindas range in age from 15 to 20 and have recorded two albums for Epitaph Records since their breakout show with Bikini Kill in 2019. One track from last year’s “No Obligation” features “Weird Al” Yankovic, who features later in this list.
Classic look at old-school hip-hip royalty: Public Enemy's Chuck D and Flava Flav captured during a 2013 Fox Theatre performance. They play Shaky Knees at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. (Courtesy of Akili-Casundria Ramsess)
Public Enemy, 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Ponce de Leon Stage: Hip-hop legends Public Enemy have done it all, from releasing the seminal album “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back” to earning a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Chuck D’s hard-hitting political and social messages are the focus, aided on stage by court jester and fellow MC Flavor Flav.
Public Enemy, 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Ponce de Leon Stage: Hip-hop legends Public Enemy have done it all, from releasing the seminal album “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back” to earning a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Chuck D’s hard-hitting political and social messages are the focus, aided on stage by court jester and fellow MC Flavor Flav.
Art rockers English Teacher play at 2 p.m. Sunday. (Courtesy of Denmarc Creary)
English Teacher, 2 p.m., Sunday, Ponce de Leon Stage: Leeds art rock quartet English Teacher’s debut album, 2024’s “This Could Be Texas,” won last year’s prestigious Mercury Prize for top UK album. Singer-guitarist Lily Fontaine leads this rapidly rising band.
English Teacher, 2 p.m., Sunday, Ponce de Leon Stage: Leeds art rock quartet English Teacher’s debut album, 2024’s “This Could Be Texas,” won last year’s prestigious Mercury Prize for top UK album. Singer-guitarist Lily Fontaine leads this rapidly rising band.
Devo (Gerald Casale (from left), Josh Hager, Mark Mothersbaugh and Bob Mothersbaugh) play at 5 p.m. Sunday. (Chris Pizzello/AP file)
Devo, 5 p.m., Sunday, Peachtree Stage: The Ohio electronic art punk pioneers continue to push the envelope decades after songs such as “Whip It” broke sonic ground. Devo is the subject of a new Netflix documentary and will embark on a co-headlining tour with Georgia’s the B-52s this fall.
Devo, 5 p.m., Sunday, Peachtree Stage: The Ohio electronic art punk pioneers continue to push the envelope decades after songs such as “Whip It” broke sonic ground. Devo is the subject of a new Netflix documentary and will embark on a co-headlining tour with Georgia’s the B-52s this fall.
Wet Leg, 6 p.m., Sunday, Ponce de Leon Stage: Hailing from England’s Isle of Wight, Wet Leg has risen to the top of the indie rock world since forming in 2019. Its self-titled debut album reached No. 1 on the UK charts, and the group won two Brit Awards and two Grammys in 2023 alone. Its second album, “Moisturizer,” released this summer, has picked up where the first one left off, topping the British charts and setting the stage for a lengthy tour.
Wet Leg, 6 p.m., Sunday, Ponce de Leon Stage: Hailing from England’s Isle of Wight, Wet Leg has risen to the top of the indie rock world since forming in 2019. Its self-titled debut album reached No. 1 on the UK charts, and the group won two Brit Awards and two Grammys in 2023 alone. Its second album, “Moisturizer,” released this summer, has picked up where the first one left off, topping the British charts and setting the stage for a lengthy tour.
Brittany Howard (front) and Alabama Shakes, which has returned after an extended hiatus, perform 7 p.m. Sunday. Courtesy of Bobbi Rich)
Alabama Shakes, 7 p.m., Sunday, Peachtree Stage: The pride of Athens, Alabama, has finally returned after an extended hiatus, hitting the road and releasing the single “Another Life,” its first new music since 2018. Front-woman Brittany Howard has released two acclaimed solo albums in the interim. Now a trio, the Shakes fuse roots rock and soul in a blend as Southern as their current kudzu stage scenery.
This one goes to 11: The festival’s billed special guest is the ideal bonus selection for this list. Playing on the Piedmont Stage at 6 p.m. Sunday, the legendary “Weird Al” Yankovic is on the road all summer as part of his Bigger & Weirder tour. His accordion-fueled parodies have delighted listeners since the late 1970s, earning him five Grammy Awards.
Finally, if three days of Shaky Knees aren’t enough, as ever, some of the musicians appearing on the festival stages are also playing late-night shows at venues around the city. Although some of them are sold out, at press time tickets were still available for Hey Nothing, The Stews (both at Center Stage’s Vinyl); and Highly Suspect, Radio Free Alice, Die Spitz and a DJ set from the Marias’ Josh Conway (all at Masquerade).
Alabama Shakes, 7 p.m., Sunday, Peachtree Stage: The pride of Athens, Alabama, has finally returned after an extended hiatus, hitting the road and releasing the single “Another Life,” its first new music since 2018. Front-woman Brittany Howard has released two acclaimed solo albums in the interim. Now a trio, the Shakes fuse roots rock and soul in a blend as Southern as their current kudzu stage scenery.
This one goes to 11: The festival’s billed special guest is the ideal bonus selection for this list. Playing on the Piedmont Stage at 6 p.m. Sunday, the legendary “Weird Al” Yankovic is on the road all summer as part of his Bigger & Weirder tour. His accordion-fueled parodies have delighted listeners since the late 1970s, earning him five Grammy Awards.
Finally, if three days of Shaky Knees aren’t enough, as ever, some of the musicians appearing on the festival stages are also playing late-night shows at venues around the city. Although some of them are sold out, at press time tickets were still available for Hey Nothing, The Stews (both at Center Stage’s Vinyl); and Highly Suspect, Radio Free Alice, Die Spitz and a DJ set from the Marias’ Josh Conway (all at Masquerade).
MUSIC PREVIEW
Shaky Knees Festival
Friday-Sunday at Piedmont Park. Two-day tickets available beginning at $320; one-day tickets for Friday and Sunday begin at $165 (Saturday-only tickets have a wait list; three-day tickets have a wait list.) Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with music starting soon after each day. Tickets and more information at shakykneesfestival.com.
Friday-Sunday at Piedmont Park. Two-day tickets available beginning at $320; one-day tickets for Friday and Sunday begin at $165 (Saturday-only tickets have a wait list; three-day tickets have a wait list.) Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with music starting soon after each day. Tickets and more information at shakykneesfestival.com.