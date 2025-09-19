Amid federal pressure, Atlanta forced to evaluate vaunted contract diversity goals

Since the Trump administration began taking aim at diversity initiatives and federal minority contracting rules, local governments and airports have been left with the prospect of losing federal funds if they stand by their own contract diversity goals.

A January executive order requires agency heads to add a line to all contracts certifying that contractors do “not operate any programs promoting (diversity, equity and inclusion) that violate any applicable Federal anti-discrimination laws.”

Like many localities, Atlanta is reliant on hundreds of millions of federal dollars for projects ranging from airport concourse construction to Beltline expansion and housing programs. And with this year’s federal cuts, the city has already seen hundreds of millions of dollars in housing and infrastructure funds disappear or come under risk.

But Atlanta is also where then-Mayor Maynard Jackson pioneered minority contracting 50 years ago and arguably forged the city’s reputation as a hub of Black entrepreneurship in the process.

A U.S. Department of Transportation minority contracting program — under threat in the courts — was inspired by Atlanta’s.

As a result, the issue is weighing heavily on the city’s leaders.

Mayor Andre Dickens told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it is “one of the most consequential moments in our history.”

The minority and small business contracting rules that have “made Hartsfield-Jackson the world’s busiest and most efficient airport,” he said, are “now being challenged and threatened.”

His team is meeting every other day to discuss what to do, he said.

Some municipalities have already backed down from their own diversity initiatives and minority contracting goals, replacing them with race- and gender-neutral small business programs.

Nashville International Airport in August removed consideration of race and gender from its own small business contract goals.

In a different strategy, a large group of unions and municipalities in May opted to sue the administration over the issue to try to protect their federal funds.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and MARTA told the AJC there are no changes planned to business diversity targets at this time.

But Dickens said Atlanta leadership is “thinking through what our best course of action is.”

“We have seen the results and the benefits (of the programs) and we want it to continue. But could it take a different spin and still get the same outcome?”

What exactly could change about programs like the city’s Equal Business Opportunity program to keep it within the bounds of the federal government’s new rules? “We’ve got to figure that out,” Dickens said.

The program has a 35% target: 25% for minority-owned businesses and 10% for women-owned firms. But the implications of coming into compliance with the federal order could stretch broadly across the city’s inclusion initiatives, not just contracting programs.

Proponents say the goals have created a pathway for success for small and minority-owned businesses that cannot compete at scale with larger corporations; opponents have labeled it racial discrimination.

In the meantime, businesses that participate in the programs hang in limbo.

Even many experts contacted by the AJC aren’t certain what lies ahead.

