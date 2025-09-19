Business Time is running out to cash in on federal EV, clean energy tax credits Tax savings on the purchase of eligible EVs end Sept. 30. Most other programs run through the end of the year. A newly assembled IONIQ 5 electric vehicle is inspected at the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, March 26, 2025. EV tax credits end on Sept. 30. (Justin Taylor/The Current GA)

For Georgians interested in saving on the purchase of an electric vehicle, rooftop solar panels or a heat pump, the clock is ticking — fast. This summer, Republicans in Congress locked in key parts of President Donald Trump’s agenda when they passed the “One big, beautiful bill.” The legislation extended corporate and individual tax cuts created in Trump’s first term, and increased border security and defense spending.

For Georgians interested in saving on the purchase of an electric vehicle, rooftop solar panels or a heat pump, the clock is ticking — fast. This summer, Republicans in Congress locked in key parts of President Donald Trump's agenda when they passed the "One big, beautiful bill." The legislation extended corporate and individual tax cuts created in Trump's first term, and increased border security and defense spending.

But the law also dented many of President Joe Biden's signature accomplishments, including rolling back federal incentives meant to encourage Americans to switch to EVs or reduce home energy use. Electrifying homes and automobiles reduces greenhouse gas emissions, improves air quality and often saves money. RELATED 'Big, beautiful bill' passage dims outlook for Georgia's clean energy sectors Now, most federal clean energy tax breaks will expire years earlier than before. Some will go away at the end of this year. Others will disappear in a matter of weeks. Zach Pierce, head of policy for the electrification nonprofit Rewiring America, encouraged Georgians to explore the tax breaks and use ones that make sense for their household before they're gone. "At the end of the day, we're talking about cutting the cost of home upgrades that can reduce folks' bills, and make their homes more comfortable, safe and resilient," Pierce said.

Here’s what’s still available — and for how much longer. Here’s what’s still available — and for how much longer.

Heat pump water heater credit Savings offered: A tax credit on up to 30% of the cost of a heat pump water heater installation, capped at $2,000. Like the air conditioning and heating versions, heat pump water heaters transfer heat from the air surrounding the appliance to the water inside. Expiration date: Must be purchased and installed by Dec. 31. The fine print: The credit is available to homeowners and renters, but only certain models qualify. The DOE has a tool to check whether your appliance is eligible. Home weatherization credits Savings offered: A tax credit of up to 30% on a range of weatherization-related project costs, with a maximum available savings of $1,200. But, the tax savings are capped for each upgrade subtype: Exterior doors: $250 credit per door, with a $500 savings cap.

$250 credit per door, with a $500 savings cap. Exterior windows and skylights: $600 maximum credit, with only Energy Star Most Efficient-rated upgrades eligible.

$600 maximum credit, with only Energy Star Most Efficient-rated upgrades eligible. Insulation and sealing: $1,200 maximum credit. Expiration date: Projects must be completed by Dec. 31. The fine print: These credits can only be applied to primary residences and only homeowners are eligible. Electrical panel credit Savings offered: A tax credit for up to 30% off the installation of a qualifying electrical panel, capped at $600. Expanded panels can be needed to accommodate new electrical appliances and rooftop solar systems. Expiration date: Projects must be completed by Dec. 31. The fine print: This credit is available to homeowners and renters in homes that are already built, but only certain panels qualify.