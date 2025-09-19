Time is running out to cash in on federal EV, clean energy tax credits

For Georgians interested in saving on the purchase of an electric vehicle, rooftop solar panels or a heat pump, the clock is ticking — fast.
This summer, Republicans in Congress locked in key parts of President Donald Trump’s agenda when they passed the “One big, beautiful bill.” The legislation extended corporate and individual tax cuts created in Trump’s first term, and increased border security and defense spending.
But the law also dented many of President Joe Biden’s signature accomplishments, including rolling back federal incentives meant to encourage Americans to switch to EVs or reduce home energy use. Electrifying homes and automobiles reduces greenhouse gas emissions, improves air quality and often saves money.
Savings offered: Up to $4,000 off the price of a used EV or plug-in hybrid
Expiration date: Sept. 30
The fine print: EVs with a sale price of $25,000 or less before fees qualify. But as with new EVs, eligibility is restricted to certain models and access to the full credit depends on the buyers’ income. Rewiring America has more information on which EVs and customers can capitalize on the discount.
Electric vehicle charger credit
Savings offered: A tax credit for 30% (or up to $1,000) on the cost of a home EV charger.
There’s a menu of federal tax credits for home energy upgrades still available, but not for much longer. But here’s the catch: Households can claim a maximum combined yearly tax savings of $3,200 from these home efficiency upgrades.
Heat pump air conditioner and heater credit
Savings offered: A tax credit on up to 30% of the cost of a heat pump installation, an electric home heating and cooling appliance that transfers heat from outside the home to the inside and vice versa. The credit is capped at $2,000.
Expiration date: Must be purchased and installed by Dec. 31.
Exterior doors: $250 credit per door, with a $500 savings cap.
Exterior windows and skylights: $600 maximum credit, with only Energy Star Most Efficient-rated upgrades eligible.
Insulation and sealing: $1,200 maximum credit.
Expiration date: Projects must be completed byDec. 31.
The fine print: These credits can only be applied to primary residences and only homeowners are eligible.
Electrical panel credit
Savings offered: A tax credit for up to 30% off the installation of a qualifying electrical panel, capped at $600. Expanded panels can be needed to accommodate new electrical appliances and rooftop solar systems.
Expiration date: Projects must be completed byDec. 31.
Savings offered: A tax credit for up to 30% off the cost of a home energy audit, capped at $150. Home energy audits evaluate a home’s power consumption and include recommendations for reducing energy use.
Expiration date: Audit must be completed byDec. 31.
Savings offered: An uncapped tax credit for 30% off the purchase and installation of a rooftop solar system.
Expiration date: Panels must be installed by Dec. 31.
The fine print: The credit is available for systems installed on new or existing homes. General roofing repairs and materials don’t qualify, but some solar roofing tiles and shingles may.
Battery storage system
Savings offered: An uncapped tax credit for 30% off the purchase and installation of a battery storage system. Battery systems are often paired with rooftop solar and when charged, offer a backup power supply during outages.
Expiration date: Batteries must be installed by Dec. 31.
Savings offered: An uncapped tax credit for 30% off the purchase and installation of a geothermal heat pump. Geothermal heat pumps pull heat and cold from just below ground to control temperatures inside the home. If equipped, they can warm water, too.
Expiration date: Systems must be installed by Dec. 31.
Georgia received just under $220 million to distribute for the two programs — money allocated by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that was not clawed back by Trump’s “One big, beautiful bill.”
Georgians can save as much as $16,000 on efficiency upgrades through the HER program and up to $14,000 off the cost of eligible appliances. But not everyone qualifies for the full rebates — savings depend on how each household’s income stacks up with the median in their area.
The rebates will be available through Sept. 30, 2031, or until the funding runs out.
A NOTE OF DISCLOSURE
This coverage is supported by a partnership with Green South Foundation and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at AJC.com/donate/climate.
Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.
