A.M. ATL: Drought-bound

Morning, y’all. I hope everyone had a lovely weekend. My favorite part was the 1.5 seconds when it rained. More on that in a minute.
Let’s get to it.
Remember how rainy it was earlier this summer? As AJC climate and environmental reporter Drew Kann writes, it seems “the spigot in the sky” suddenly went dry about a month ago.
Now Georgia’s in the beginning of a “flash drought,” which could cause serious headaches for farmers heading into harvest season.
Two recent surveys show growing pockets of fear among Georgia’s university professors. However, two Georgia voices say it’s not enough to show real patterns of concern.
Late last week, the FDA granted accelerated approval for a drug called elamipretide, used to treat a rare condition called Barth’s Syndrome.
That might not mean much to most, but to the roughly 150 people living with Barth’s Syndrome in the U.S., it could be the difference between life and death.
🔐 A government shutdown is likely. The House passed legislation to fund the government through November, but Senate Republicans didn’t have enough support from Dems to do the same.
💰 President Donald Trump is imposing a $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications for skilled foreign workers.
🇰🇷 Gov. Brian Kemp is set to visit South Korea, and will meet with Hyundai executives while abroad. Though the trip was planned before September’s ICE raid on a Georgia Hyundai plant, the incident moved Kemp to add to the itinerary.
🔌 Comcast is restructuring its regional operations. That could affect personnel in Atlanta, since the Philly-based media giant anchors an office tower at The Battery Atlanta near Truist Park.
The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena are tackling hunger (or maybe dunking on hunger?) with two philanthropic events at the Hawks’ home base.
Million Meal Pack: About 5,000 volunteers from 100 organizations will join forces at State Farm Arena for the fifth year of this marathon of teamwork. Yes, they really do make a million meals, which are distributed to metro Atlanta communities by relief organization U.S. Hunger.
Forkside Seats: This 1,000-person dinner, prepared by some of Atlanta’s top chefs, benefits The Giving Kitchen, a well-known organization that also helps with housing insecurity, substance misuse and other hardships.
🥪 READ MORE: Why collabs like this resonate in Atlanta
It’s hard to put a silver lining on that Falcons loss, woof.
Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Stephanie Mills and Patti LaBelle blessed Atlanta on their joint tour stop
If that doesn’t send you floating toward the heavens, nothing will.
An Ig Nobel Prize for comedic scientific achievement awarded to researchers who painted stripes on cows to see if fewer flies would bite them
But, wait, important: They did! It actually worked.
A robot programmed to act like a 7-year-old girl works to combat fear and loneliness in children’s hospitals
Yes. If we have to be overtaken by robots, at least make it robots that do good things for people.
Sept. 22, 1961
Here’s how to get over those teen-age problems. Teen-time is not all happiness and hotrods. Students in high school worry about a thousand things, from acne to algebra, from growth to grades, from draft to diets, and from lab problems to lonesomeness. … (Continued on page 17, column 1) If your big worry contains your own inadequacy … THINK SOMETHING OF YOURSELF. You’re important. … There is a baby born in Georgia every 5½ minutes, more than 100,000 a year … Yet each one them has a personality different from every other baby ever born since there has been a world.
Not sure teens and their partially formed brains are able to heed such lovely advice, but my goodness, we adults can certainly use it. “Think something of yourself.”
Congratulations and a big thank you to Janelle, who won our Atlanta United giveaway. We had a great time at the game this weekend chatting about horses, business and family, and watching ATLUTD take a decent draw against San Diego.
Further proof our AM ATL family members are smart, funny, accomplished and exceedingly pleasant company.
