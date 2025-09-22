News A.M. ATL: Drought-bound Plus: College thoughts, tackling hunger

Morning, y’all. I hope everyone had a lovely weekend. My favorite part was the 1.5 seconds when it rained. More on that in a minute. Let’s get to it.

IS IT DRY IN HERE? When flash droughts hit, peanuts and other crops pay the price. Remember how rainy it was earlier this summer? As AJC climate and environmental reporter Drew Kann writes, it seems “the spigot in the sky” suddenly went dry about a month ago. Now Georgia’s in the beginning of a “flash drought,” which could cause serious headaches for farmers heading into harvest season. What is a flash drought? These sudden and rapidly expanding bouts of dryness happen when low precipitation and warm temperatures combine.

More than 77% of Georgia is now considered “abnormally dry.”

Word of the day: evapotranspiration Warmer temps and drier days are obviously bad news for plants. As the heat increases, so does evapotranspiration — a process where moisture evaporates from the plant into the atmosphere, and the plant draws new moisture from the soil. Can’t do that when the ground is dry.

Cotton and peanut crops, ready for harvest, could feel the effects. Some peanut farmers say it’s been tough even getting the plants out of the dry soil.

ON THIS DATE Sept. 22, 1961 Here's how to get over those teen-age problems. Teen-time is not all happiness and hotrods. Students in high school worry about a thousand things, from acne to algebra, from growth to grades, from draft to diets, and from lab problems to lonesomeness. … (Continued on page 17, column 1) If your big worry contains your own inadequacy … THINK SOMETHING OF YOURSELF. You're important. … There is a baby born in Georgia every 5½ minutes, more than 100,000 a year … Yet each one them has a personality different from every other baby ever born since there has been a world. Not sure teens and their partially formed brains are able to heed such lovely advice, but my goodness, we adults can certainly use it. "Think something of yourself."