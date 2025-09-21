Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Stephanie Mills rule Atlanta stage

On Saturday night, at the Atlanta stop of their joint tour (aptly titled “The Queens! 4 Legends 1 Stage”), the pioneering artists commanded State Farm Arena with stellar vocals, captivating soul and a bit of humor.
Gladys Knight, looking angelic in an all-white suit, opened the show around 8:15 p.m. For nearly 30 minutes, the Atlanta native smiled and blew kisses to the audience while singing hits like “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “Neither One of Us.” But hearing the “Empress of Soul” became a tough task.
Soul singer Gladys Knight performs as part of The Queens Tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Throughout her set, Knight wasn’t fully singing the lyrics, and when she did, her band drowned her out. When performing a cover of Donnie McClurkin’s “Stand,” her background singers did most of the heavy lifting. However, the sound issues weren’t enough to dismay the crowd, who were on their feet the entire time.
As Knight left the stage to the tune of her classic “Midnight Train to Georgia,” she stayed longer to perform the song’s signature riffs— as one of her background singers pulled her away. It was memorable moment that exuded the 81-year-old’s strength, even as she’s faced concerns from her son regarding alleged cognitive health decline. Knight has denied the claims, stating she’s “healthy and happy.”
R&B singer Stephanie Mills performs as part of The Queens Tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Stephanie Mills was next to perform. The 68-year-old, who’s the youngest of the pack, stepped on stage wearing a dazzling red dress. Mills also faced frequent sound issues, which seemed to be the night’s theme, as the music from her band overpowered her voice.
But that didn’t kill Mills’ radiant buoyancy. For songs like “(You’re Puttin’) a Rush on Me” and “What Cha Gonna Do With My Lovin’,” she bounced around the stage as if she were hosting her own party.
And her vocals certainly didn’t disappoint. Her performance of “I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love,” a highlight of her set, featured the singer acing all the high notes. She gave her three background singers a moment to shine and they did just that — each of them singing solos that blew the crowd away.
R&B singer Stephanie Mills performs as part of The Queens Tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Fittingly, she ended her 45-minute set with “Home,” the timeless ballad that made her a star. The song’s lyrics of longing and freedom still reign supreme 50 years later.
Patti LaBelle, the night’s next performer, had the longest set of the concert. For an hour, the 81-year-old Philadelphia native rocked the audience with her witty remarks and diva theatrics fit for the queen she is. She sifted through her classics “Love, Need and Want You,” “If Only You Knew” and “On My Own” with elegance and ease.
“I am 81 years young,” the legendary singer told the crowd. “I am not ready to stop.”
R&B singer Patti LaBelle performs as part of The Queens Tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
For her hourlong set, she switched outfits (changing from a sparkly Black dress to a flowing green dress, looked at herself in the mirror, took off her shoes, performed an in memoriam segment of her deceased peers and invited fans on stage. LaBelle had the best performance of the night, stunning the crowd with signature soprano and bubbly personality that makes her feel like family.
Chaka Khan closed the night. At 10:30 p.m., she stepped on stage, wearing a black top and purple pants. She didn’t seem to have much energy, but her giant voice carried her through the funky grooves like “Everlasting Love,” “Sweet Thing,” “Through the Fire” and “I’m Every Woman.”
She engaged with the crowd, sharing with them the importance of a joint tour with four Grammy-winning legends.
R&B singer Chaka Khan performs as part of The Queens Tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
“I don’t think the world will ever see this again.”
At 11:20 p.m., Khan ended the night with “Ain’t Nobody,” as the audience danced in the aisles while exiting.
Saturday night’s concert wasn’t just a celebration of the storied careers of Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills. It was a journey filled with all four women’s endurance, tenacity and strength that made them the doyennes of popular music.
DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.
