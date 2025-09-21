Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Stephanie Mills rule Atlanta stage

The four icons bring all the soul and funk to State Farm Arena.

On Saturday night, at the Atlanta stop of their joint tour (aptly titled “The Queens! 4 Legends 1 Stage”), the pioneering artists commanded State Farm Arena with stellar vocals, captivating soul and a bit of humor.

Between Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Stephanie Mills and Patti LaBelle , there are 20 Grammy Awards, two Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions, a Tony and more than five decades worth of musical excellence to last a lifetime.

As Knight left the stage to the tune of her classic “Midnight Train to Georgia,” she stayed longer to perform the song’s signature riffs— as one of her background singers pulled her away. It was memorable moment that exuded the 81-year-old’s strength, even as she’s faced concerns from her son regarding alleged cognitive health decline. Knight has denied the claims , stating she’s “healthy and happy.”

Throughout her set, Knight wasn’t fully singing the lyrics, and when she did, her band drowned her out. When performing a cover of Donnie McClurkin’s “Stand,” her background singers did most of the heavy lifting. However, the sound issues weren’t enough to dismay the crowd, who were on their feet the entire time.

Soul singer Gladys Knight performs as part of The Queens Tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Gladys Knight , looking angelic in an all-white suit, opened the show around 8:15 p.m. For nearly 30 minutes, the Atlanta native smiled and blew kisses to the audience while singing hits like “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “Neither One of Us.” But hearing the “Empress of Soul” became a tough task.

R&B singer Stephanie Mills performs as part of The Queens Tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Stephanie Mills was next to perform. The 68-year-old, who's the youngest of the pack, stepped on stage wearing a dazzling red dress. Mills also faced frequent sound issues, which seemed to be the night's theme, as the music from her band overpowered her voice. But that didn't kill Mills' radiant buoyancy. For songs like "(You're Puttin') a Rush on Me" and "What Cha Gonna Do With My Lovin'," she bounced around the stage as if she were hosting her own party.

And her vocals certainly didn’t disappoint. Her performance of “I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love,” a highlight of her set, featured the singer acing all the high notes. She gave her three background singers a moment to shine and they did just that — each of them singing solos that blew the crowd away.

R&B singer Stephanie Mills performs as part of The Queens Tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Fittingly, she ended her 45-minute set with “Home,” the timeless ballad that made her a star. The song’s lyrics of longing and freedom still reign supreme 50 years later.

Patti LaBelle, the night’s next performer, had the longest set of the concert. For an hour, the 81-year-old Philadelphia native rocked the audience with her witty remarks and diva theatrics fit for the queen she is. She sifted through her classics “Love, Need and Want You,” “If Only You Knew” and “On My Own” with elegance and ease.