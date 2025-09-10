Georgia State football pushes for larger crowds with $5 tickets

Georgia State head coach Dell McGee watches his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

The idea is to interject some life into Center Parc Stadium, which seats 25,000 for football but rarely is more than half-filled. Last week, GSU drew 13,625 for the home opener against Memphis.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is 7 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN Plus and heard locally on WRAS-FM 88.5 and the Georgia State sports app.

That’s why this week’s game against nonconference opponent Murray State has been designated as “Sellout Saturday.” All tickets for the game are $5, and season-ticket holders have been given four free tickets each to distribute to their friends.

Other than winning games, the most difficult aspect of building a football program at Georgia State has been the inability to consistently draw fans, a subject the new regime is taking seriously.

“I was very encouraged and very pleased with the support from our students and faculty, and hopefully we’ll have a big crowd this week and continue that trend of getting our students to the game,” Georgia State coach Dell McGee said. “It’s more about their experience as a college student. It’s the experience of doing those things and living those moments and creating memories that you can’t create anywhere else but in a football game.”

According to data compiled by D1Ticker.com, Georgia State’s average attendance last season was 14,431 — down from 15,594 the previous season when the Panthers went to the Potato Bowl.

By comparison, rival Georgia Southern averaged 22,516 in 2024, up from 21,480 in 2023. Seven teams in the Sun Belt Conference averaged 20,000-plus fans in 2024. Kennesaw State, which plays in Conference USA, averaged 9,012 per game at Fifth Third Stadium, which seats 10,200.

This season, the Georgia State student section is sitting in the permanent seats erected in the area that was a portion of the outfield when the Braves played at Turner Field, before it was converted to Center Parc Stadium. The seats are closer to the field and behind the opposition’s bench. Most of the visiting fans have been moved to the south end zone.