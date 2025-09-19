House approves funding bill to avert government shutdown

WASHINGTON — House Republicans signed off legislation funding the federal government through November, potentially avoiding a shutdown at the end of this month.

The bill keeps most agencies funded at current levels but adds $88 million to pay for security for members of Congress and other top government officials following last week’s assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. The bill now goes to the Senate where it will need the help of Democrats to meet the 60-vote threshold.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a St. Simons Island Republican who is also running for the Senate, said the bill will allow the GOP to continue implementing President Donald Trump’s America First agenda.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, House Republicans did our job to ensure that our troops get paid, critical programs maintain funding, and the government’s lights stay on so we can continue the work of building a more prosperous and a safer America for all communities,” he said in a statement.

In the House, all but one Democrat opposed the measure, mainly because it does not include provisions to reverse Medicaid cuts outlined in the “Big Beautiful Bill” passed earlier this year and does not extend Obamacare subsidies set to expire at the end of this year. If the subsidies expire and Medicaid cuts got into effect, it is estimated that millions of Americans will lose health coverage.

Two Republicans also opposed the funding bill, mainly because of their general disdain for short-term measures and concerns about deficit spending. Georgia’s delegation split along party lines with all nine Republicans in favor and all five Democrats against the bill.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, said in a statement that Republicans will shoulder the blame for refusing to consider extending the health care subsidies.