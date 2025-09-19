House approves funding bill to avert government shutdown

WASHINGTON — House Republicans signed off legislation funding the federal government through November, potentially avoiding a shutdown at the end of this month.
The bill keeps most agencies funded at current levels but adds $88 million to pay for security for members of Congress and other top government officials following last week’s assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. The bill now goes to the Senate where it will need the help of Democrats to meet the 60-vote threshold.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a St. Simons Island Republican who is also running for the Senate, said the bill will allow the GOP to continue implementing President Donald Trump’s America First agenda.
“Under President Trump’s leadership, House Republicans did our job to ensure that our troops get paid, critical programs maintain funding, and the government’s lights stay on so we can continue the work of building a more prosperous and a safer America for all communities,” he said in a statement.
In the House, all but one Democrat opposed the measure, mainly because it does not include provisions to reverse Medicaid cuts outlined in the “Big Beautiful Bill” passed earlier this year and does not extend Obamacare subsidies set to expire at the end of this year. If the subsidies expire and Medicaid cuts got into effect, it is estimated that millions of Americans will lose health coverage.
Two Republicans also opposed the funding bill, mainly because of their general disdain for short-term measures and concerns about deficit spending. Georgia’s delegation split along party lines with all nine Republicans in favor and all five Democrats against the bill.
U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, said in a statement that Republicans will shoulder the blame for refusing to consider extending the health care subsidies.
“Republicans are already ripping Medicaid away from hundreds of thousands of working families across the country in the name of billionaire tax cuts, and now their refusal to extend ACA premium tax credits will only make the problem worse,” she said. “I voted no on the Republican continuing resolution that does nothing to address this growing crisis.”
Here’s how Georgia’s U.S. House delegation voted on the government funding bill, H Res 5371
“Yes”
U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens
U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome
U.S. Rep. Brian Jack, R-Peachtree City
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville
U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee
U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton
“No”
U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta
U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta
U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
How to move forward after ‘big beautiful bill’ put Georgia in a pinch
The 'big beautiful bill' puts more pressure on the states, including Georgia, to make up the difference for health care, food assistance and other programs.
Medicaid cuts ahead prompt Lavonia hospital to shutter childbirth unit
St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital was already struggling. Funding cuts from Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act tipped the scales.
Georgia Republican Party pursues goals of reducing early and absentee voting
The Georgia Republican Party is seeking broad reductions to early voting, absentee voting and voter registration through a GOP-led committee of state legislators.
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero / AJC
Amid federal pressure, Atlanta forced to evaluate vaunted contract diversity goals
The prospect of losing programs that require certain minority and women-owned business participation is "one of the most consequential moments in our history," the mayor said.
Time is running out to cash in on federal EV, clean energy tax credits
The clock is ticking for Georgians to use federal EV and clean energy tax credits to save money on a range of projects.
A rare disease exhausted him. A drug gives him energy to fight for others.
An FDA review of a drug for Barth syndrome shines a spotlight on how the agency weighs experimental treatments for rare diseases, which affect almost 30 million Americans.