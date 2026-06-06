Armed driver shot, killed after fleeing Cobb police, authorities say

A driver was shot and killed by police after fleeing a Cobb traffic stop, crashing an SUV and then trying to get out of the vehicle with a gun, authorities said Saturday. The incident marks the second fatal shooting by the Cobb County Police Department in less than two weeks.

GBI says officers negotiated with man for more than an hour before deadly shooting.

GBI says officers negotiated with man for more than an hour before deadly shooting.

Friday night’s shooting along Windy Hill Road marks the second time in under two weeks Cobb police have fatally shot someone.

A man fleeing a traffic stop was shot and killed by Cobb County officers after crashing an SUV and then shooting at police, authorities said.

The incident began just after 10:20 p.m. when officers tried to stop a Cadillac SUV “that was being driven recklessly,” Cobb police said in a statement. Authorities said the driver took off, but quickly lost control of the vehicle, which overturned near a home just west of Osborne Court.

The Austell man, identified as 43-year-old Gregory Hill Jr., was armed with a gun, which he fired at officers as they approached the vehicle, according to the GBI.

“Officers then fired shots toward Hill and backed away from the car,” added the GBI, which is investigating the incident.

The man remained inside the vehicle for about an hour and a half after the crash and refused to come out, authorities said. Cobb’s SWAT team was called in to negotiate with a man inside the wrecked SUV, according to the GBI.