Business Comcast’s corporate restructuring could impact jobs in metro Atlanta The media and technology company sent a memo to employees this week but did not specify impacted positions. Comcast is known for its broadband services through Xfinity and Comcast Business, and entertainment programming through media division NBCUniversal. (Dreamstime/TNS 2022)

Media and technology giant Comcast is restructuring its regional operations in a move that could impact jobs in metro Atlanta and other cities. Philadelphia-based Comcast is a corporate tenant at The Battery Atlanta, the mixed-use project surrounding Cobb County’s Truist Park. The company anchors an office tower next to the Atlanta Braves’ ballpark with about 1,000 employees. Philadelphia-based Comcast is a corporate tenant at The Battery Atlanta, the mixed-use project surrounding Cobb County’s Truist Park. The company anchors an office tower next to the Atlanta Braves’ ballpark with about 1,000 employees.

Comcast is known for its broadband services through Xfinity and Comcast Business, and entertainment programming through media division NBCUniversal. RELATED Fed rate cut could help metro Atlanta’s housing market, but concerns remain Comcast declined to share how many jobs could be impacted. Comcast will continue to have a large presence in metro Atlanta and will remain at The Battery, a company spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The changes will not impact workers who directly support customers, according to a memo Comcast sent to employees Thursday, which was obtained by the AJC.

“It’s time to take the next step and align our structure with our strategy, enabling teams to better focus on the customer experience and growth,” says the memo. “Beginning in January, we will retire our Division structure.”

Comcast (offices at right) will continue to have a large presence in metro Atlanta and will remain at The Battery, a company spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (AJC 2020) Comcast has three divisions: Central, Northeast and West, which report to the headquarters. Those divisions oversee different regions. Beginning in January, the regions will report directly to the headquarters. Comcast’s Central Division and its Atlanta region is headquartered at The Battery. Not all the employees there are tied to the division but might have other roles within the company. Comcast’s Central Division and its Atlanta region is headquartered at The Battery. Not all the employees there are tied to the division but might have other roles within the company. In total, the Central Division comprises four regions across 12 states. RELATED Edible Brands expands THC marketplace even as lawmakers challenge the industry “This new model will strengthen the connection between our regions and our HQ functional teams — balancing the benefits of national scale with the insights and execution that come from local leadership,” says the memo.