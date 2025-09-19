Comcast’s corporate restructuring could impact jobs in metro Atlanta

Media and technology giant Comcast is restructuring its regional operations in a move that could impact jobs in metro Atlanta and other cities.
Philadelphia-based Comcast is a corporate tenant at The Battery Atlanta, the mixed-use project surrounding Cobb County’s Truist Park. The company anchors an office tower next to the Atlanta Braves’ ballpark with about 1,000 employees.
Comcast is known for its broadband services through Xfinity and Comcast Business, and entertainment programming through media division NBCUniversal.
Comcast declined to share how many jobs could be impacted.
Comcast will continue to have a large presence in metro Atlanta and will remain at The Battery, a company spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The changes will not impact workers who directly support customers, according to a memo Comcast sent to employees Thursday, which was obtained by the AJC.
“It’s time to take the next step and align our structure with our strategy, enabling teams to better focus on the customer experience and growth,” says the memo. “Beginning in January, we will retire our Division structure.”
Comcast has three divisions: Central, Northeast and West, which report to the headquarters. Those divisions oversee different regions. Beginning in January, the regions will report directly to the headquarters.
Comcast’s Central Division and its Atlanta region is headquartered at The Battery. Not all the employees there are tied to the division but might have other roles within the company.
In total, the Central Division comprises four regions across 12 states.
“This new model will strengthen the connection between our regions and our HQ functional teams — balancing the benefits of national scale with the insights and execution that come from local leadership,” says the memo.
The memo did not specify the jobs that will be impacted but extended thanks to its division employees.
“Their leadership and dedication have been central to our growth and success for many years,” says the memo. “Our Division teams that directly support our customers and frontline employees will continue in their roles. Other responsibilities will transition into HQ teams.”
The memo is signed by Dave Watson, CEO of Comcast’s connectivity and platforms segment, and Steve Croney, chief operating officer of the segment. The memo announces a new role, president of regional operations, which Amy Lynch will assume, reporting to Croney.
The memo says its headquarters teams will now “design strategy, while our field will execute.” It is a model the company believes will “enable faster decision-making, better use of data and technology, and stronger execution in a highly competitive environment.”
A Braves spokesperson could not be immediately reached Friday.
Comcast is adjusting its strategy amid an evolving media and technology landscape, which the company said in the memo “is more competitive than ever.”
Last year, Comcast said its media division NBCUniversal would spin off select cable networks into a new public company, including USA Network, CNBC and MSNBC (soon to be renamed MS NOW). This comes as streaming services have changed the way many consumers watch video and TV.
